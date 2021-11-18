 Skip to content
(AP News)   You mean, his being black was not enough reason to aim my shotgun at him?   (apnews.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday he was saying "All I did is pull my shotgun and get so close to him he grabbed it. He grabbed my gun so it was self defense!!!!!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
ajc.comView Full Size


How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is why good lawyer make good money
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]

How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
[Fark user image 283x409]


This is why good lawyer make good money


Loving the "smart glasses".  I imagine the moment he opens his mouth, though, he sounds like the pigf*ck-ignorant hick he is.

/Beard dye?  Isn't that a little gay for a manly man like him?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And even the "smart glasses" and a barber don't help with this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A beard trim and hipster glasses made a marginal improvement for this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]

How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
[Fark user image image 283x409]


This is why good lawyer make good money


As amused as I am by that, I've seen pics of me in daily wear, and making even a slight effort to be presentable, and I'm gonna go ahead and keep my mouth shut on the subject.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]


You can almost make out the shadow of the Bass Pro Shops logo on his forehead in that first picture.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They all look one step away from just saying "Yeah, ah dun shot the n****r, why is ever'one makin such a fuss?"
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]

How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
[Fark user image 283x409]


This is why good lawyer make good money


They're trying to make him look like Bobby on Supernatural (Jim Beaver).
A beloved character.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And even the "smart glasses" and a barber don't help with this guy:

[Fark user image 850x566]

A beard trim and hipster glasses made a marginal improvement for this one:

[Fark user image 275x183]


I see they changed Moe Haircut Guy's hair style.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice frame choince, shows that "and he deserved it!" sneer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not sure he's really helping himself with this testimony.  Please proceed.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]

How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
[Fark user image image 283x409]


This is why good lawyer make good money

As amused as I am by that, I've seen pics of me in daily wear, and making even a slight effort to be presentable, and I'm gonna go ahead and keep my mouth shut on the subject.


username yadda yadda yadda

/I keed
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is why good lawyer make good money


I'm sure that good lawyer is wishing his client(s) couldn't open their mouths.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Yesterday he was saying "All I did is pull my shotgun and get so close to him he grabbed it. He grabbed my gun so it was self defense!!!!!"


What's absurd is that depending on how the self-defense law is written in Georgia, that might be a valid defense.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]

How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
[Fark user image 283x409]


This is why good lawyer make good money


He looks like you guys in both photos; you can't avoid it. Rednecks are not any worse than your run-of-the-mill suburban white fark poster.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: How they look in real life (exactly like you would picture)
[ajc.com image 814x458]

How he looks when a lawyer gets him a makeover
[Fark user image image 283x409]


This is why good lawyer make good money


I'd love to see more media scrutiny regarding who keeps buying all these trigger-happy heehaw cornholes the "good" lawyers
 
Serious Black
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd love to say this matters. I'd love to say that, but we all know just how racist White people can be.
 
suze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Life in prison.
 
