(CNN)   OK kids, we'll be back in a bit. We left our ankle monitors on the counter in case you need them. Seeya   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Fraud, Prosecutor, Ayvazyan's attorney, Arraignment, United States Attorney, Plea, Supreme Court of the United States, Ayvazyan's brother  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Armenian mafia.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those kids are going to be soooo farked up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say Roger Stone or MbS sanctuary, but this works.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

knows something about abandoning their kids
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Uh, well, I would
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Armenian mafia.


They'd handle this better - sounds more like some doofs trying to play get rich quick and now scrambling
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They were only caught because they were ridiculously stupid.
Imagine the people who didn't get caught.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn, they really gave his mugshot the OJ treatment.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry, kids, $20M is just enough for mommy and daddy to escape, but not for you. Besides, if we stuck around we'd just end up going to jail, and we'd still be separated from you, so we felt this was the best option for everyone. We'll be thinking of you as we're lying on a beach somewhere drinking cocktails. Don't forget to eat your veggies. Have fun in foster care.

--Love, mom and dad
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the plot of The Mick.
img4.hulu.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like they may have unintentionally done their children a favor
 
Pextor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where were they going without ever knowing the way?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They were only caught because they were ridiculously stupid.
Imagine the people who didn't get caught.


Seriously.

Sit on that money for a while before buying a house.
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Reminds me of the plot of The Mick.
[img4.hulu.com image 850x478]


Reminds me of the plot of Sons of Tucson except the kids narced themselves.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It should be noted that the government repeatedly touted this to be a $18 million or $20 million case, depending on the day and who was speaking," Ram told CNN. "At the sentencing hearing, however, the court found that Richard Ayvazyan is only responsible for a loss amount in the range of $1.5 million. That is a far cry from the government's theory of the case."

That claim is easy enough to check. Did they spend more than $1.5 million after defrauding the government?

The couple, along with Ayvazyan's brother and five co-conspirators, used the money to buy mansions in three Southern California cities -- Tarzana, Glendale and Palm Desert -- along with gold coins, diamonds, furniture, luxury watches and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, prosecutors said.

Those must have been some pretty cheap mansions.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Begoggle: They were only caught because they were ridiculously stupid.
Imagine the people who didn't get caught.

Seriously.

Sit on that money for a while before buying a house.


In their case, 3 houses.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Friend of mine works at a local hotel.  Shortly after the original CARES act passed and they had the small business grants under the EIDL program, he said that a married couple in housekeeping showed up one day in a new to them BMW.

Yep, they both applied and said they had 10 workers to get the max $10,000 grant each.

Unsure if they ever got caught.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"ages 13, 15 and 16"

And that's the precise moment when even a shred of sympathy or a rising inkling of hero-worship vanished.

Leaving Adult children? Dick move. But, at least they left a note.
Leaving three teenagers to play 'lord of the flies' for a few years? No. Just...no.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The children woke up, and they couldn't find them. They left before the sun came up that day. They just drove off and left it all behind them. Where were they going without ever knowing the way?
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Armenian mafia.


Kardashianschuckling.jpg
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Reminds me of the plot of The Mick.
[img4.hulu.com image 850x478]


Seriously underrated, hilarious show
 
yellowjester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweat the kids for the whereabouts of the parents... that's a family that crimes together...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They were only caught because they were ridiculously stupid.
Imagine the people who didn't get caught.


Like, say, Tom Brady?

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2020/12/tom-​b​rady-boat-million-dollar-photos-ppp-lo​an-tb12-nfl
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They were only caught because they were ridiculously stupid.
Imagine the people who didn't get caught.


Goodfellas - Don't buy anything! (De Niro)
Youtube glSN4qvjt2E
 
ThePea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Friend of mine works at a local hotel.  Shortly after the original CARES act passed and they had the small business grants under the EIDL program, he said that a married couple in housekeeping showed up one day in a new to them BMW.

Yep, they both applied and said they had 10 workers to get the max $10,000 grant each.

Unsure if they ever got caught.


Sounds pretty serious. /thank you Simone/
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like they may have unintentionally done their children a favor


I was thinking the same, the kids are probably better off not being raised by those two morons.
 
Watubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To be fair, the kids were going to be alone either way
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Watubi: To be fair, the kids were going to be alone either way


Maybe. They might have let them take turns the time serve with one going in while other stays out and swap when one finished. It happens.
 
