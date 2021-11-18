 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   But that hand was coming right at him   (wmur.com) divider line
11
    More: Murica, Time, Family, 4-year-old boy shot, Rifle, Present, tragic event, county attorney's office, North Stark Highway  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 8:54 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hell of an answer to "What is the sound of one hand, clapping?"
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty rural town, my son(10) payed football game there a few months back. hope the kid is ok this a a failure to secure your firearm.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but it's safe to say the handgun wasn't stored properly.

Interesting theory.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He shot himself Weare?
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

Good thing he acted swiftly
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
GROOVY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"it's too soon to say whether any charges will be filed."

Unless the kid got it out of a safe after cracking the combo it shouldn't be a question of if but when charges are filed.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "it's too soon to say whether any charges will be filed."

Unless the kid got it out of a safe after cracking the combo it shouldn't be a question of if but when charges are filed.


Good kid, bad kid, he's the one with the boomstick
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand in a Weare home on Thursday..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
that's why they call it a handgun, duh.

/at least he didn't find a penisgun.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "it's too soon to say whether any charges will be filed."

Unless the kid got it out of a safe after cracking the combo it shouldn't be a question of if but when charges are filed.


Live free or (and?) die
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.