Canadian government: All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY
40
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake news! All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia POLITELY.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Fake news! All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia POLITELY.


Yes sir, sorry sir. Your name checks out, sir.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godammit, I got non-refundable tickets to Six Flags.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politely.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because Ethiopia has reached the Libertarian eschaton doesn't make it a bad place.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Fake news! All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia POLITELY.


Immediately is fine.  You just have to say a bunch of soarrys.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RUN!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Godammit, I got non-refundable tickets to Six Flags.


That's an Astro world now.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Fake news! All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia POLITELY.


That's what I get for not politely reading fully through the comments before posting.
*rips up Canadian citizenship application*
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Just because Ethiopia has reached the Libertarian eschaton doesn't make it a bad place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"


This is one of those things where "GTFO NOW!!!!" really really means it, because it can very quickly turn into "Good Luck!" when the ways out get shut down.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Target Builder: BigNumber12: Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"

This is one of those things where "GTFO NOW!!!!" really really means it, because it can very quickly turn into "Good Luck!" when the ways out get shut down.


Then the people that didn't listen will screech for someone to come get them.

"Did you hear or see the travel advisory?"

"Yes"

"Then you're on your own."
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.


J'ai réparé ça pour toi.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 400x346]


Are you saying I should leave the Bronx?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Target Builder: BigNumber12: Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"

This is one of those things where "GTFO NOW!!!!" really really means it, because it can very quickly turn into "Good Luck!" when the ways out get shut down.


Canada: "If you have the means to smuggle yourself across the border into Somalia or South Sudan, you should."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Canadian government is finally acknowledging how useless they are at getting people out of a country after the shiat hits the fan. A friend of mine was in China when Tiananmen Square happened. All the Canadian embassy staff would tell them was, "We're working on it." Meanwhile, the Aussies flew a large commercial airliner into a major airport without permission, f**kin' daring the Chinese to shoot it down and cause a major international incident. They loaded up the plane with any foreign nationals who wanted to go and took them out of there.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.


"Whoops! Forgot to notify the French-speakers. That's a shame."
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Godammit, I got non-refundable tickets to Six Flags.


Over Ethiopia?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.


Apparently there's a lot of shiat goin down over there.


https://travel.gc.ca/destinations-pri​n​t/ethiopia
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.

"Whoops! Forgot to notify the French-speakers. That's a shame."


Yeah the Canadian federal government subtly shiatting on Fracophones is about as surprising as By God England Herself explicitly shiatting on the actual French.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a damned good thing I hadn planned to travel to that shiathole country.
 
Tman144
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.


Canadian Bacon - Pulled Over Scene
Youtube dDGkQiwh_qg
 
BigMax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.


The French translator has already surrendered.
 
wedelw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Target Builder: BigNumber12: Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"

This is one of those things where "GTFO NOW!!!!" really really means it, because it can very quickly turn into "Good Luck!" when the ways out get shut down.

Canada: "If you have the means to smuggle yourself across the border into Somalia or South Sudan, you should."


No, no no.
Neither Somalia and South Sudan are good options.
Hmmmm, maybe Kenya ? no .
Eritrea ? naaah, probably not.

BTW, WTF are you doing in that region in the first place ?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hope the Ark of the Covenant is ok.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wedelw: BigNumber12: Target Builder: BigNumber12: Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"

This is one of those things where "GTFO NOW!!!!" really really means it, because it can very quickly turn into "Good Luck!" when the ways out get shut down.

Canada: "If you have the means to smuggle yourself across the border into Somalia or South Sudan, you should."

No, no no.
Neither Somalia and South Sudan are good options.
Hmmmm, maybe Kenya ? no .
Eritrea ? naaah, probably not.

BTW, WTF are you doing in that region in the first place ?


I'm not
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have told people not to go 6 months ago?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The Canadian government is finally acknowledging how useless they are at getting people out of a country after the shiat hits the fan. A friend of mine was in China when Tiananmen Square happened. All the Canadian embassy staff would tell them was, "We're working on it." Meanwhile, the Aussies flew a large commercial airliner into a major airport without permission, f**kin' daring the Chinese to shoot it down and cause a major international incident. They loaded up the plane with any foreign nationals who wanted to go and took them out of there.


Fark user imageView Full Size

We don't lack the capability, we lack the political will.
 
wedelw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: wedelw: BigNumber12: Target Builder: BigNumber12: Canadian government: "All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia IMMEDIATELY"

FAA: "No not by plane!"

This is one of those things where "GTFO NOW!!!!" really really means it, because it can very quickly turn into "Good Luck!" when the ways out get shut down.

Canada: "If you have the means to smuggle yourself across the border into Somalia or South Sudan, you should."

No, no no.
Neither Somalia and South Sudan are good options.
Hmmmm, maybe Kenya ? no .
Eritrea ? naaah, probably not.

BTW, WTF are you doing in that region in the first place ?

I'm not


Good, well stay not, then.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
shim sham
 
bababa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.

"Whoops! Forgot to notify the French-speakers. That's a shame."


The warning was issued in both official languages. The federal government issues everything in English and French.
 
zjoik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: fragMasterFlash: Fake news! All Canadian citizens should leave Ethiopia POLITELY.

That's what I get for not politely reading fully through the comments before posting.
*rips up Canadian citizenship application*


One day, you'll be sorry
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Leaving is Haile urgent.
 
zjoik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Given that this warning is only given in english and not also french makes me doubt it's validity.


Are the quebecquiosfreely canadian?  Honestly?
 
