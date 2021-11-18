 Skip to content
 
(US News)   In Ghana, Obroni Wawu in the Akan language, means "Dead White Man's Clothes" which is important. The global impact of Obroni Wawu is fairly bad   (usnews.com) divider line
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All that clothing was made in Asia/Africa/the Middle East.

Soooo...make less of it, and we'll send less back to you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/Obroni Wawu Kenobi
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obroni Wawu is my David Bowie/Lynyrd Skynyrd mash up band
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dammit!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess they are all too skinny to wear fatass westerner clothing?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have sound proofing material made from used clothing. It's paintable too. Do something with it. We paid for shipping. Quit biatching.
 
Thingster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Without reading the article, it's about the US dumping donated clothing into Africa for charity purposes, in turn destroying the local textile and seamstress businesses.

/what did I win?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thingster: Without reading the article, it's about the US dumping donated clothing into Africa for charity purposes, in turn destroying the local textile and seamstress businesses.

/what did I win?


You don't even get a lousy copy of our home game.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I STILL LIKE IKE
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thingster: Without reading the article, it's about the US dumping donated clothing into Africa for charity purposes, in turn destroying the local textile and seamstress businesses.

/what did I win?


They're also "donating" garbage clothes no one will buy. Mountains of it are piling up over there. Resellers buy lots of the stuff unseen and 90% of it can't be used or sold.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thingster: Without reading the article, it's about the US dumping donated clothing into Africa for charity purposes, in turn destroying the local textile and seamstress businesses.

/what did I win?


China is destroying Ghana textiles by making cheaper wax prints and knock off kente cloth.

The donated clothes before were bought and used by the very poor but it's useless junk cloth now and ends up in Ghana dumps.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
my pants are worn until they have to be thrown away.
socks are great hand worn cleaners
shirts are good for cleaning garage dirty hands
worn underwear is thrown out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't buy fast fashion.

Also make it illegal to donate worn out clothes. Have a government inspector at Goodwill (and other places) and Jail anybody donating worn out clothes for a year.  Right on the spot.  Make people fear donating anything less than band new.

Problem solved.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: my pants are worn until they have to be thrown away.
socks are great hand worn cleaners
shirts are good for cleaning garage dirty hands
worn underwear is thrown out.


Your wasting them. They're great for exfoliating acne.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: my pants are worn until they have to be thrown away.
socks are great hand worn cleaners
shirts are good for cleaning garage dirty hands
worn underwear is thrown out.


Don't forget old clothes are also good for dirty work like lawn care, painting, and cleaning up after a hoarder relative.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh hai
 
Alien Robot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: All that clothing was made in Asia/Africa/the Middle East.

Soooo...make less of it, and we'll send less back to you.


How it Works: Cash for Gold Supply Chain - SOUTH PARK
Youtube kJEbyWT7gIg

Not clothing per se, but same idea.
 
