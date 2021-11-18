 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Huffing latex just doesn't have the same effect   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Meet Keeta Neville, Criminal law, Arrest, Arrest warrant, Law enforcement terminology, Call of the house, NOVEMBER, disorderly conduct  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cops can't paint her any worse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you sure it was paint?

Fark user imageView Full Size


"SHE MY NUUUUUT!"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a white line of cocaine and I want to paint it black.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the slam with no bail, well, looks like she painted herself into a corner this time.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having her in jail sounds like the safest course of action for everybody.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's latex spray foam, no doubt about it. regular spray foam woulda sent her to the hospital. latex spray foam isnt nearly as toxic but every bit as messy...
 
wedelw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mum ?
 
fat boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Virginian, 34, was arrested earlier this month after cops responded to a report of a "disorderly trespasser" at a Norfolk property.

I don't remember this episode
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She blue it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.