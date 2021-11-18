 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   Since Ryan Reynolds forbade Americans from moving to Canada, many Americans are looking south to escape the coming fascist dystopia   (insider.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow up headline next year: "US citizen kidnapped for ransom by local drug cartel."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexico does have much, much better food.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think I read that Mexico is the number one country Americans emigrate to.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That settles it:  we ship Ted Cruz back to his native homeland, to remain there until the sane Americans are allowed to move there.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: That settles it:  we ship Ted Cruz back to his native homeland, to remain there until the sane Americans are allowed to move there.


They would rather pay for a wall thank take him.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Follow up headline next year: "US citizen kidnapped for ransom by local drug cartel."


On that same page:

A California travel blogger was one of 2 tourists killed after getting caught in gang crossfire in Tulum, Mexico
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I think I read that Mexico is the number one country Americans emigrate to.


A lot of retirees move down to Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica because of the lower cost of living.  There are towns that cater to American retirees so that the culture shock isn't as severe.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I found the language barrier to be very high while traveling throughout Mexico.
/attempted to learn Spanish, however I find Indo-European languages to be too difficult.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"On May 21, I left the US and moved to Mexico to seek a better, more peaceful quality of life free from structural racism"

Oh, honey.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Follow up headline next year: "US citizen kidnapped for ransom by local drug cartel."


Screw that.  "US citizens take the jerbs of local drug cartel"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My skin color doesn't solely define who I am or how I'm treated

Let's play ask a Afro- Mexican

Afro-Mexicans Face Racism Daily in Mexico
Youtube tJwwQFeWnVc
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God, I'll bet the locals find this person insufferable in every way.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I found the language barrier to be very high while traveling throughout Mexico.
/attempted to learn Spanish, however I find Indo-European languages to be too difficult.


The first time I went to Mexico it was spur of the moment; I had 36 hours to prepare. Everyone I talked to (a small number) told me that "everyone" speaks English. As I found out, this may be true in the high end resorts and restaurants, but for day to day traveling in Mexico one really does need to know at least a bit of Spanish.

One more tip, Mexico is very much a cash country. Carry pesos.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thats a bad thing to says about the vice president subby.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: "On May 21, I left the US and moved to Mexico to seek a better, more peaceful quality of life free from structural racism"

Oh, honey.


The good news is that there's little to no racism. The bad news is that it's replaced with colorism.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't Mexico City sinking?
 
