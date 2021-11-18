 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Future Photoshoppers take notice, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 winners are here
    Photography  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#1

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are pretty spectacular

Favorite has to be the bear though. "You can't see me biatch, I'm hiding behind a tree"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you're in deep trouble when Mom uses your first AND middle name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that elephant trip over his own dick?

nypost.comView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good stuff - thx for the lulz, subby.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: You know you're in deep trouble when Mom uses your first AND middle name.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


It was always when my mom would yell out all the kids names.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of those would work with a "Welcome to Fark" caption, but especially the monkey on the rope.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah.  See?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After every Teams meeting:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Already started photoshopping

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
10 hours of BEARS BEARS BEARS BEARS BEARS BEARS BEARS BEARS, Perfect Loop
Youtube 2-Q5Q_fVW-o
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even the bears in Russia love that hard bass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
