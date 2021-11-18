 Skip to content
(National Post)   The judge then politely requested the convicted defendant try not to rape anyone on the way to his car   (nationalpost.com) divider line
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee I wonder white...I mean, WHY, the convicted criminal was treated this way.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain.

And the imaginary voices in your head told you the CONFESSED rapist barely deserved anything? Your god should have no say in judicial proceedings.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "party house" label at Belter's family home was fueled by his mother, Tricia Vacanti, now 50; his stepfather, Gary Sullo, 56; and Jessica M. Long, 42, a family friend, who allegedly supplied teen girls with alcohol and marijuana, according to state police. The three adults, who police say helped groom the women for sexual assaults by Belter, have pleaded not guilty in Lewiston Town Court to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and unlawfully dealing with a child.

Gee, I wonder why he thought what he was doing was alright.

/I wonder how many others there are.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best in this World: Gee I wonder white...I mean, WHY, the convicted criminal was treated this way.


The adults involved in this situation should be thrown into the pokey and the key flushed down the drain.

The kid, too, but alas.  8 years probation and being put on the creeper list or whatever the f*ck ...
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he gets to walk around after destroying 4 people (and their families (that we know of)) and the black kid in the other neighborhood gets how many years for having a little weed on him during a bogus traffic stop?

This is America
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't up to the judge to agonize.
If you agonize as a judge, recuse yourself.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is farked up beyond belief.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So basically what I'm hearing is that it's better to murder your rapist as soon as possible, otherwise they'll just walk.
Because that's what this ruling is telling me.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is he on the swimming team or something?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is farked up beyond belief.


Impromptu castration is gonna become a spectator sport.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The judge did not elaborate on why he did not impose jail time on Christopher Belter

Um...

smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size


Yeah.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy's face.  What's with that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Step One: Be rich/White

Step Two: Dont be Black/Poor
 
neongoats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like a right winger. Acts like a right winger. He's probably on his way to spread some covid to nursing home patients right now.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm just here cuz of my Betty White fetish
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Child raper Christopher Belter's "parents' home in a wealthy neighborhood..."

Huh. Who'd have guessed?
 
zjoik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case," Murphy said, according to WKBW. "It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn't appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation."

which god does this judge pray to?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically what I'm hearing is that it's better to murder your rapist as soon as possible, otherwise they'll just walk.
Because that's what this ruling is telling me.


I don't know why it isn't legal to kill would be rapist. Specifically.  Like a stand your ground thing.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Is he on the swimming team or something?


I bet child raper Christopher Belter can barely enjoy eating a steak these days
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: This is America


They caught him slippin' now,
Nothing be happening, ow....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jackmalice: This guy's face.  What's with that?

[Fark user image 564x423]


The affluenza over-inflated his skull?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ this rapist should be thrown into a hole and left to rot along with the judge and the rapists parents
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Weaver95: So basically what I'm hearing is that it's better to murder your rapist as soon as possible, otherwise they'll just walk.
Because that's what this ruling is telling me.

I don't know why it isn't legal to kill would be rapist. Specifically.  Like a stand your ground thing.


It is in Arizona.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I hope each of you could close that wound I gashed,"

Really? REALLY?

I'm not and have never been a parent, but I honestly don't know how parents of victims in cases like this manage not to murder the rapist.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case," Murphy said, according to WKBW. "It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn't appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation."

Well you ought to be ashamed, you f*cking Christian chauvinist asshole.  I don't give a shiat what you think your god telepathically instructed.  And I do notice that your decision was based on "what seems appropriate" to you, not Jeebus.

F*CK you, godbotherer.  Go back to funding child rape and theft from the desperate.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So Christopher Belter has learned it's ok to get your dates drunk and high and have sex with them with or without their consent.

That's all he learned here.

Must be nice to be rich.

This judge should be disbarred and stripped of his duties.

Letting a rapist go free. It's slickening.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The judge did not elaborate on why he did not impose jail time on Christopher Belter

Um...

[smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digital image 564x423]



Oh great.
He can use this photo for his ID badge when Matt Gaetz hires him as a congressional intern next week.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: jackmalice: This guy's face.  What's with that?

[Fark user image 564x423]

The affluenza over-inflated his skull?


Yes.  That's the look of privilege.  The look that says, "I know I'll face no consequences."  Also, "I'd be smirking, but my lawyer told me not to openly smirk about that."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. "

Guess what happens when you put the Bible ahead of the law books?
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zjoik: "I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case," Murphy said, according to WKBW. "It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn't appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation."

which god does this judge pray to?


The blue eyed blonde one who carries a rifle.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why I teach my daughters that they always fight and we'll always support them.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case"

excuse me but your shame has risen well beyond the hara-kiri point
 
anfrind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope the judge didn't rape anyone on his way to the car, either.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,"

You should be, stick your prayers back up your ass and hand out some actual justice you religious f*ck stick.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Is he on the swimming team or something?


Rugby
 
Speef
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zjoik: "I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case," Murphy said, according to WKBW. "It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn't appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation."

which god does this judge pray to?


Invisible Skyman, who has strong opinions on whether rich people should have laws enforced on them in the same way that they are enforced on poor people.

Invisible Skyman talks in his head and tells him what to do when he sentences crazies who commit crimes because the voices tell them to do it.

Remember, one is clean wholesome religion and one is bad craziness!
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Right. Important change to the rules - murder your rapist, THEN ask forgiveness.
Thanks judge!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x525]


Do rapists have to be human, because I met this dolphin once
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I were him i would be looking over my shoulder every time I leave the house.  Better yet, look to have his probation allow him to leave the area before an "accident' befalls him.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zjoik: "I'm not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case," Murphy said, according to WKBW. "It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn't appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation."

which god does this judge pray to?


Probably the one that says rape is a property crime in the Old Testament and forces victims of rape to either suffer stoning or marry their rapist.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jackmalice: This guy's face.  What's with that?

[Fark user image image 564x423]


Selective breeding for low intelligence via money.

Ever seen some of the facial features of English royalty?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anfrind: I hope the judge didn't rape anyone on his way to the car, either.


and then "pray" he wasn't caught.

If I were a masked vigilante I would make that judge pay for his crime of letting this bastard kid go and then I would high tail it to Christopher's house, and make them pay for the crimes they committed.

"There is no justice only revenge"
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
content.api.newsView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "party house" label at Belter's family home was fueled by his mother, Tricia Vacanti, now 50; his stepfather, Gary Sullo, 56; and Jessica M. Long, 42, a family friend, who allegedly supplied teen girls with alcohol and marijuana, according to state police. The three adults, who police say helped groom the women for sexual assaults by Belter, have pleaded not guilty in Lewiston Town Court to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and unlawfully dealing with a child. None of them returned requests for comment on Wednesday.

I know who I would be sentencing more heavily than the guy who was 16 or 17 at the time.

/not saying he's not guilty, but clearly he was groomed himself
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

runwiz: If I were him i would be looking over my shoulder every time I leave the house.  Better yet, look to have his probation allow him to leave the area before an "accident' befalls him.


Hunting rifles are relatively cheap, easy to set up and use, and have a decent amount of accessories.
All one has to do is find a spot where your target walks past on a frequent basis and wait.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: steklo: [Fark user image 640x525]

Do rapists have to be human, because I met this dolphin once


I've been humped by dogs, but they never penetrated me. Is that the same?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: "I hope each of you could close that wound I gashed,"

Really? REALLY?

I'm not and have never been a parent, but I honestly don't know how parents of victims in cases like this manage not to murder the rapist.


Careful, or a mod will delete your comment for advocating violence.
 
