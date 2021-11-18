 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Coast Guard offers 4 tips to avoid hypothermia on Michigan waters. Tl;dr Get real drunk and have a locator beacon so they can find your body   (mlive.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stay off the ice.
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the full effect, imagine being up north for a family event and a drunk uncle corners you by the coat pile to relay this joke, arms waving, in a mist of cherry whiskey.

Serge, Marc and Jean-Pierre go out fishing on the lake. They're out there all morning drinking beer and catching hardly anything. They all get full of beer, and Marc's gotta take a piss, so he stands up in the boat, goes to the side and he falls right over into the lake.

He sinks like a rock and isn't coming back up. Serge looks at Jean-Pierre, "Are you less drunk than me or am I less drunk than you?" Jean-Pierre rips off his flannel shirt and jumps over the side of the boat to swim down and get Marc. Serge is getting worried, he doesn't see anything, then suddenly Jean-Pierre comes up with a big splash holding Marc, slams him back into the boat, then gets on top of him to start CPR.

Jean-Pierre is pumping Marc's chest, blowing in his mouth, and that goes on and on, but finally he gives up. He's exhausted and he can't bring Marc back.

Serge looks at Jean-Pierre and says, "Man, you did everything you could do".

Jean-Pierre, sad, looks at Marc and says, "Serge?"

Serge says, "What?"

Jean-Pierre says, "Do you remember Marc wearing a snowmobile suit today?"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
move to Florida?
Butthole Surfers - "Moving to Florida"
Youtube CFbdYRVGzR4
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's why I cultivated a thick layer of blubber.
 
gbv23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The beacon was the only tip. The others were ooga booga.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I knew someone once who knew someone once who got involved in a hypothermia study as a guinea pig for the AF. It paid 25K, tax free but involved being dunked in ice water for periods of time. He dropped out as a result of after the first or second time when he showed up for another session he'd start shivering uncontrollably
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ain't no mangoes in Michigan anyway.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you are swimming in a lake in Michigan anytime after October 1st, you are risking hypothermia if you are not in heated swimgear or in a survival suit, as a general rule, and anytime after November 1st, you are an idiot to go swimming in a lake in Michigan because you *will* get hypothermia, because by then *all* the lakes have cooled off enough to kill you if you go swimming in them for any length of time not measured in under 5 minutes.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why do all these people think that the people getting hypothermia in Michigan lakes were swimming on purpose???

It's the middle of November, has the first pickup gone through the ice yet?
 
