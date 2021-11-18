 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   OK Governor steps in to halt execution. Sounds more than OK to me though   (apnews.com) divider line
22
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent, we shouldn't kill people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Excellent, we shouldn't kill people.


Ugh. I feel dirty.

I agree with fecking

/how do I make this even smaller
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am shocked, I expected the Republican gov. to kill that innocent guy, and joke about it in the press right after.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also very relieved, I would have been sick if they had killed him.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am shocked, I expected the Republican gov. to kill that innocent guy, and joke about it in the press right after.


Me too.  I hope this is the beginning of a new thing, GOP not doing all evil, all the time.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From all I've read, I think he's guilty. And from all I've read, I think he was railroaded by an unfair system.

In the balance, it would have been horribly wrong to execute him.
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe life without parole is worse??
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am shocked, I expected the Republican gov. to kill that innocent guy, and joke about it in the press right after.


You're thinking about the guy directly to the south of him.
 
jgilb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's not kill him, just lock him up for the rest of his life.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If he is in fact innocent. He is farked if he is sent back to civilian life. Our prison systems make criminals worse and turns the innocent into criminals with very low chances for rehabilitation.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes but... why?
 
xtalman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He just did not want to see the state explode if he was executed.  They were putting up barriers around the governors mansion.  He could have given him a chance at parole but didn't.  This will probably end up back in court for a while.

/Good they did not execute him, don't know if he really is guilty or not.
//Should do away with the death penalty as it really doesn't do anything except make the GQP excited.
///Three because
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I've slipped into Bizzaro World.

Stitt didn't choose the cruelest, most evil course of action possible.

/damn thin dimensional barriers 'round these parts
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A LOT of Christians are going to have a problem with not putting this guy to death because reasons.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Former AG:  "The evidence against him is overwhelming".  No specifics.

Yeah, why don't you just point out we look at his skin color.

Too bad for everyone else - the GQP just did their one "not act like a racist shiatbag" action for the year.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xtalman: He just did not want to see the state explode if he was executed.  They were putting up barriers around the governors mansion.  He could have given him a chance at parole but didn't.  This will probably end up back in court for a while.

/Good they did not execute him, don't know if he really is guilty or not.
//Should do away with the death penalty as it really doesn't do anything except make the GQP excited.
///Three because


The troubling thing for me was that the witness they relied on said the killer had 2 inch long hair and this guy was shaved bald at the time, there were witnesses who said they were with him elsewhere, and the guy who actually killed the guy said (after he used him to cop a plea) that he wasn't involved.  Likely innocent in my book.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Yes but... why?


one there is evidence that he may be innocent of the crime, two the state should not be making life and death decisions, three there has been a huge outcry to stay the execution, and four they keep farking up the lethal injection process so they cannot do it competently if they wanted to...
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CNichols: Well, I've slipped into Bizzaro World.

Stitt didn't choose the cruelest, most evil course of action possible.

/damn thin dimensional barriers 'round these parts


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: A LOT of Christians are going to have a problem with not putting this guy to death because reasons.


Sadly, I think you're right.

Still, there's an aspect of this that really rubs me the wrong way.  How long has the governor been sitting on this?  Waiting until just a few hours before he's scheduled to be executed to commute the sentence is nothing short of torture.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How much of this was due to OK farking up every execution? Oh, yeah, it's OK. Probably had nothing to do with it.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MadHatter500: Former AG:  "The evidence against him is overwhelming".  No specifics.


DNA on the bandana and gun...an eyewitness.  did you read the article?
 
MZach42
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CNichols: Well, I've slipped into Bizzaro World.

Stitt didn't choose the cruelest, most evil course of action possible.

/damn thin dimensional barriers 'round these parts


Came damn close.  The parole board voted for clemency on Nov 1.  He waited until the day of the execution to grant it.  Pretty cruel and evil if you ask me.
 
