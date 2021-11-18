 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Two American tourists fined $900 for breaking into Rome's Colosseum after hours to drink beer. ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?   (theguardian.com) divider line
36
    More: Amusing, Roman Empire, Italy, Amphitheatre, Colosseum, Rome, Titus, 2,000-year-old structure, Ancient Rome  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 4:20 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I pay the $900 up front and just get let in?
Totally worth it.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That place gave me the creeps and I refused to go in.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can I pay the $900 up front and just get let in?
Totally worth it.


Kinda what I was thinking.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess they're not the first people to get drunk at the coliseum.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It it was British tourists they would have pissed everywhere.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: That place gave me the creeps and I refused to go in.


*tilts head*
Do all Roman ruins give you the creeps?
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is this, the criminals in the coliseum allowed to pay for their freedom with coin? Bah, it's all gone downhill since they let them leave without paying in blood. Ever since that Spartacus uprising where they were all "boohoo we don't want to die for your amusement YOU DIE FOR OURS" the Romans have been too soft on the gladiators
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What have the Romans ever done for us?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah that might be worth it just to have the story to tell.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems really cheap for exclusive, private access to such a historic location, especially since that included alcohol.  How much to add a couple of dancing boys/girls? (Not in the under 18 way FYI)
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can I pay the $900 up front and just get let in?
Totally worth it.


and why can't I just buy tickets to drive faster?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ronin [1998] - Colosseum shootout Scene HD
Youtube d4SYOvdsAfM
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have them fight the wild beasts.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: (Not in the under 18

XVIII way FYI)

FTFY
 
HalEmmerich
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Can I pay the $900 up front and just get let in?
Totally worth it.


We were in Rome a couple years ago, and got tickets to go in right as the gates opened. Probably the closest you could get to a private tour, it was 30-45 minutes or so until enough people had showed up that it got notable crowded. It was really cool. Didn't even cost $900, we just had to get up earlier than we would have otherwise.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two American tourists fined $900 for breaking into Rome's Coliseum after hours to drink beer.


TWO TOURISTS ENTER!

ONE TOURIST LEAVES!
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Italians are really sick of tourists being douche bags now. There are some crazy large fines in most of the main tourist locations for things that in most other places would barely be worth mentioning. There's also a daily tourist tax you have to pay (usually to your hotel, who will sometimes hold your passport until you pay it)

Venice in particular is super strict now. Feeding the pigeons is a few hundred Euros fine. Buying from an illegal street vendor? Thousand Euros.

They straight up deported some tourists a few years back who sat down in the street and got out a camp stove to make coffee.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course it had to be dumb ugly Americans.  A real American, or a real anyone, would break into the Coliseum and engage in gladiator combat.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Having spent a day wandering the ruins of Pompeii though... yeah, a lot of it is worth the stricter rules these days.

That is a really eerie experience, it's a LOT larger than I was expecting, you can easily lose the crowds and just wander around the streets.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: That place gave me the creeps and I refused to go in.


Awww, your delicate
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drink on the Spanish Steppes with the rest of the tourists.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: It it was British tourists they would have pissed everywhere.


Drinking beer till 5:30am? I'll wager they pissed everywhere too.
Unless they broke in at 5:15am.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: The Italians are really sick of tourists being douche bags now. There are some crazy large fines in most of the main tourist locations for things that in most other places would barely be worth mentioning. There's also a daily tourist tax you have to pay (usually to your hotel, who will sometimes hold your passport until you pay it)

Venice in particular is super strict now. Feeding the pigeons is a few hundred Euros fine. Buying from an illegal street vendor? Thousand Euros.

They straight up deported some tourists a few years back who sat down in the street and got out a camp stove to make coffee.


tourists are odd farking idiots.  I don't vist family, friends, or places that don't like me. I've got family, and friends that do like me. I vist them. tourists clearly are brain dead idiots. They should keep their money for things like cable and movies.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size


Why don't they just release a couple of lions?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I went with my wife and 2 kids and we paid $60 each for a guided tour with special access to the top section that the normal ticket doesn't include. The money was worth it just to avoid standing in line. That can take and hour or two.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wademh: [medias.spotern.com image 640x361]


Young Anakin and who?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Drink on the Spanish Steppes with the rest of the tourists.


You could almost think that you're seeing double on the cold, dark night on the Spanish Stairs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: The Italians are really sick of tourists being douche bags now. There are some crazy large fines in most of the main tourist locations for things that in most other places would barely be worth mentioning. There's also a daily tourist tax you have to pay (usually to your hotel, who will sometimes hold your passport until you pay it)

Venice in particular is super strict now. Feeding the pigeons is a few hundred Euros fine. Buying from an illegal street vendor? Thousand Euros.

They straight up deported some tourists a few years back who sat down in the street and got out a camp stove to make coffee.


Um, that all falls under the "don't be a douchebag" rule
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: Having spent a day wandering the ruins of Pompeii though... yeah, a lot of it is worth the stricter rules these days.

That is a really eerie experience, it's a LOT larger than I was expecting, you can easily lose the crowds and just wander around the streets.


Did you get to visit Herculaneum?   It's next to Pompeii, was also destroyed by the volcano but the preservation is much much better.  The town was covered by mud instead of ash, which preserved quite a few of the wooden structures.  You get a better sense of what the town looked like because the buildings are intact, paint has remained on the walls, etc.   Even the human remains were better preserved and skeletonized, instead of casts that Pompeii is famous for.
In my professional opinion (as an archaeologist), I'd recommend folks visit Herculaneum before Pompeii.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cyrene Valantion: The Italians are really sick of tourists being douche bags now. There are some crazy large fines in most of the main tourist locations for things that in most other places would barely be worth mentioning. There's also a daily tourist tax you have to pay (usually to your hotel, who will sometimes hold your passport until you pay it)

Venice in particular is super strict now. Feeding the pigeons is a few hundred Euros fine. Buying from an illegal street vendor? Thousand Euros.

They straight up deported some tourists a few years back who sat down in the street and got out a camp stove to make coffee.

tourists are odd farking idiots.  I don't vist family, friends, or places that don't like me. I've got family, and friends that do like me. I vist them. tourists clearly are brain dead idiots. They should keep their money for things like cable and movies.


Nobody likes you
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Run them through with a gladius. It's the law. A really really really old law. But the LAW is the LAW.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Exit Through The Vomitorium


/ yes, i know
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Cyrene Valantion: Having spent a day wandering the ruins of Pompeii though... yeah, a lot of it is worth the stricter rules these days.

That is a really eerie experience, it's a LOT larger than I was expecting, you can easily lose the crowds and just wander around the streets.

Did you get to visit Herculaneum?   It's next to Pompeii, was also destroyed by the volcano but the preservation is much much better.  The town was covered by mud instead of ash, which preserved quite a few of the wooden structures.  You get a better sense of what the town looked like because the buildings are intact, paint has remained on the walls, etc.   Even the human remains were better preserved and skeletonized, instead of casts that Pompeii is famous for.
In my professional opinion (as an archaeologist), I'd recommend folks visit Herculaneum before Pompeii.


sadly not, I was with the folks (we were staying in Sorrento) and I could only persuade them to do one day of history stuff. They were more interested in going to Capri.

I'll probably go back on my own once they're willing to let Brits back into the country again, though the hell that is Naples airport isn't something I'd look forward to again.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This reminds me of this one time on Anegada when I rented a car, and the attendant told me sternly "and it's a $200 fine if you get it stuck in the salt marsh chasing flamingos".

I didn't even realize that was an option until that moment, but once I did, I realized that that would totally be worth $200.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cyrene Valantion: raerae1980: Cyrene Valantion: Having spent a day wandering the ruins of Pompeii though... yeah, a lot of it is worth the stricter rules these days.

That is a really eerie experience, it's a LOT larger than I was expecting, you can easily lose the crowds and just wander around the streets.

Did you get to visit Herculaneum?   It's next to Pompeii, was also destroyed by the volcano but the preservation is much much better.  The town was covered by mud instead of ash, which preserved quite a few of the wooden structures.  You get a better sense of what the town looked like because the buildings are intact, paint has remained on the walls, etc.   Even the human remains were better preserved and skeletonized, instead of casts that Pompeii is famous for.
In my professional opinion (as an archaeologist), I'd recommend folks visit Herculaneum before Pompeii.

sadly not, I was with the folks (we were staying in Sorrento) and I could only persuade them to do one day of history stuff. They were more interested in going to Capri.

I'll probably go back on my own once they're willing to let Brits back into the country again, though the hell that is Naples airport isn't something I'd look forward to again.


Ah, well...Capri is beautiful.   Can't blame them.  :-)

/I interviewed with the Head Archaeologist of Pompeii but my Italian wasn't fluent enough for the job, unfortunately.   (._. )
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.