"Calling all cars, calling all cars, please be on the lookout for small dinosaur running down the street. Yes I said dinosaur"
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coulda been worse.
Coulda been a swan.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Coulda been worse.
Coulda been a swan.


Coulda been in the US, leading to yet another extinction event.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Works well with this tune

Police Squad! Season 1 Opening and Closing Credits and Theme Song
Youtube iQ0XRXaxTWM
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
knowinglyundersold.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Open the door,
Get on the floor.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see marketing for the new season of Wellington Paranormal is here!
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude must be on meth.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a small dinosaur might look like:
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Adam24 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lol! Nice dinosaur.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tracks from my back yard after a snowstorm:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
