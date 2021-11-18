 Skip to content
(Vox)   Thinking of traveling this year for Thanksgiving? Don't
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just the three of us at home this year. The new pie I'll be making this year is a chocolate vanilla berry panna cotta tart.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Just the three of us at home this year. The new pie I'll be making this year is a chocolate vanilla berry panna cotta tart.


Sounds delicious.  Have room for a fourth?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flying during Thanksgiving is the absolute worst humanity has to offer. For some reason it's even worse than Christmas. Normally I make an 8 hour drive back to the family house but this year I'm stuck on a project so I'll be missing out.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: ArkAngel: Just the three of us at home this year. The new pie I'll be making this year is a chocolate vanilla berry panna cotta tart.

Sounds delicious.  Have room for a fourth?


If you're in Milwaukee, WI feel free to stop on in. We'll have plenty of food.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden needs to put the military on all the interstates and highways, closing travel to only essential cargo shipments.  And grounding all flights for the foreseeable future.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Biden needs to put the military on all the interstates and highways, closing travel to only essential cargo shipments.  And grounding all flights for the foreseeable future.


* paint chip button *
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Biden needs to put the military on all the interstates and highways, closing travel to only essential cargo shipments.  And grounding all flights for the foreseeable future.


I LOL'd.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be traveling from the bedroom to the kitchen to the dining room to the living room to the bathroom to the bedroom. I should be okay, assuming I do not eat too much.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's going on with the TSA's vaccine mandate deadline that hits Monday?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm public sector, I can't afford to travel more than four hours in any direction.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Thanksgiving morning, a farmer walks into his house with a turkey under his arm. "This is the pig I've been sleeping with," he says. "That's a turkey," his wife says. The man answers, "I wasn't talking to you."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving. Know it's not safer but right now it feels like it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway to write this again in a week or so and change it to Xmas so I can forward it to my MIL? Thanks.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Driving. Know it's not safer but right now it feels like it.


I imagine the travel miles/time is important.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people haven't learned not to travel during Thanksgiving from all the previous years, what makes you think they'll stop now?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: If people haven't learned not to travel during Thanksgiving from all the previous years, what makes you think they'll stop now?


It's stupider now.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Flying during Thanksgiving is the absolute worst humanity has to offer. For some reason it's even worse than Christmas. Normally I make an 8 hour drive back to the family house but this year I'm stuck on a project so I'll be missing out.


It's because you know you're going there just to eat a dried-up turkey, listen to two of your uncles argue about the football game and try your hardest to ignore the other uncle that would not take off his red MAGA cap for dinner. It's not exactly a lot to look forward to and therefore for the trip to get there is that much more tedious to start with.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As compared to other years?
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

alexxia: wax_on: Driving. Know it's not safer but right now it feels like it.

I imagine the travel miles/time is important.


Driving to Tahoe solo.
Will actually enjoy it, make great time, my own choice of tunes...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: 8 inches: ArkAngel: Just the three of us at home this year. The new pie I'll be making this year is a chocolate vanilla berry panna cotta tart.

Sounds delicious.  Have room for a fourth?

If you're in Milwaukee, WI feel free to stop on in. We'll have plenty of food.


Considering his username, you may want to skip the mashed potatoes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Make sure you show up a day early so you can brawl over facebook BS and make up in time to argue again over football games and which type of pie is best.

/pumpkin, go easy on the added sugar
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that's the same advice every year

get farked

this is america
 
geggy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a good time to bang out the HAARP and create a massive snowstorm across the states.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This year i told Mr. Izo : fark it, i don't care if you go but I'm staying home. Working the day before and the day after anyway, and its 6hrs one way.  And something is going on with my geezer cat and i don't want to leave her alone or board her.

/Not doing the sleeping in the car after getting off night shift anymore.
//Have no farks left to give
///esp since its all just going thru the motions to appease MIL
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Lsherm: Flying during Thanksgiving is the absolute worst humanity has to offer. For some reason it's even worse than Christmas. Normally I make an 8 hour drive back to the family house but this year I'm stuck on a project so I'll be missing out.

It's because you know you're going there just to eat a dried-up turkey, listen to two of your uncles argue about the football game and try your hardest to ignore the other uncle that would not take off his red MAGA cap for dinner. It's not exactly a lot to look forward to and therefore for the trip to get there is that much more tedious to start with.


Four
 
freakay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really don't want to see anyone outside my family. The last two years has revealed way too much.
 
