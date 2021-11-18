 Skip to content
(CNN)   Barbra Streisand attends Ahmaud Arbery's murder trial   (cnn.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that's going to have the unintended consequence of increasing awareness of the trial.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
Bus them in.
Make it 500 tomorrow.
1000 the next day
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/Of course, I DRTFA and took the headline at face value.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mr-b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subby! I lol'd.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good trouble.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how that will affect the white jurors...
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Good.
Bus them in.
Make it 500 tomorrow.
1000 the next day


Back of the bus?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha.
Haha.
Ha.
That's good.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played subby.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bra-vo, Subby!

Also, when I heard the dumbass spew that crap about Black pastors I knew this was going to happen. I suspect I was not alone.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Well that's going to have the unintended consequence of increasing awareness of the trial.


It has been a blip in the radar compared to the Rittenhouse travesty.

I suspect that's why Babs showed up.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Bra-vo, Subby!

Also, when I heard the dumbass spew that crap about Black pastors I knew this was going to happen. I suspect I was not alone.


Something tells me this guy will never eat at a Soul Food or BBQ joint again without getting some sort of bodily fluids added to it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Dr.Fey: Well that's going to have the unintended consequence of increasing awareness of the trial.

It has been a blip in the radar compared to the Rittenhouse travesty.

I suspect that's why Babs showed up.


Scratch that. I RTFA.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo, did anyone else who RTFA get the feeling that Black Pastors are there to comfort grieving black familes during the trails of white men accused of killing Black people? 'cuz they seemed to hint at that.

/a little bit.
//not a lot though
///CNN writters suck
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving the judge the benenfit of the doubt that it was an order to reduce distraction or prevent the trial from turning into a media circus in the courtroom, That could definitley have been worded better.

Something like- "We don't need people in the Courtroom that are only here due to the publicity and to take advantage of the media attention surrounding the case" and less "Wow. That's racist as hell."
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are looking for a miracle, we are expecting the impossible," Bryant said to the crowd.

The real crime is that we know it will take a miracle.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Giving the judge the benenfit of the doubt that it was an order to reduce distraction or prevent the trial from turning into a media circus in the courtroom, That could definitley have been worded better.

Something like- "We don't need people in the Courtroom that are only here due to the publicity and to take advantage of the media attention surrounding the case" and less "Wow. That's racist as hell."



It was said by the defense lawyer, not the judge.  The judge said, "I'll allow it" in response (allow Black pastors in the gallery, and not ban them).

It was 100% racism, pure and simple.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: GreatGlavinsGhost: Bra-vo, Subby!

Also, when I heard the dumbass spew that crap about Black pastors I knew this was going to happen. I suspect I was not alone.

Something tells me this guy will never eat at a Soul Food or BBQ joint


Fxt
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their 'wall of prayer' won't do anything, but hundreds of pastors of every flavor might.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: "We are looking for a miracle, we are expecting the impossible," Bryant said to the crowd.

The real crime is that we know it will take a miracle.


I'd prefer we just burn the building
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: bughunter: "We are looking for a miracle, we are expecting the impossible," Bryant said to the crowd.

The real crime is that we know it will take a miracle.

I'd prefer we just burn the building

South.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: "We are looking for a miracle, we are expecting the impossible," Bryant said to the crowd.

The real crime is that we know it will take a miracle.


Amazon has those.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lurkey: chitownmike: bughunter: "We are looking for a miracle, we are expecting the impossible," Bryant said to the crowd.

The real crime is that we know it will take a miracle.

I'd prefer we just burn the building

South.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hoty
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Giving the judge the benenfit of the doubt that it was an order to reduce distraction or prevent the trial from turning into a media circus in the courtroom, That could definitley have been worded better.

Something like- "We don't need people in the Courtroom that are only here due to the publicity and to take advantage of the media attention surrounding the case" and less "Wow. That's racist as hell."


1) It was the defense lawyer
2) It was racist as hell
 
