(Patch)   Man follows Rittenhouse jurors and tries to photograph them. When stopped, he claims to work for MSNBC. So Judge Letemwalk does the only reasonable thing: Bans MSNBC from the courthouse   (patch.com) divider line
    Man follows Rittenhouse jurors and tries to photograph them. When stopped, he claims to work for MSNBC. So Judge Letemwalk does the only reasonable thing: Bans MSNBC from the courthouse  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sidebar 6 weeks later: judge set it up
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!


Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!

Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.


I agree, considering the sensitive nature of the case, this could go really badly for the jurors. I don't think the judge was overreacting though. Since they're still investigating, there is likely more information that wasn't included in the article.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!

Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.


It just shows the hypocrisy at the core of this all - rules for thee, not for me. Legal is legal is legal.

Now if you want to argue that the jury ought to be protected and sequestered, sure. 100%. Why that didn't happen is beyond me, but the apoplexy over someone driving and perhaps incurring traffic violations juxtaposed against a minor attending a political protest with an AR leading to dead people just perfectly exposes the hypocrisy. Outcomes don't matter when it's MY side. This is why this country is in such deep sh*t.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assuming this was done out of an abundance of caution, I have no issue with it.

I just hope it really wasn't someone from MSNBC, and just some jackhole.
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"


When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This judge almost seems like he wants to start a riot.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There isn't gonna be any riots guys.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MSNBC will gleefully publish their names unless they find him guilty of 1st degree murder, and a few hosts will literally be unable to control their glee when something bad happens.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After this fat kid gets off the judge is going to invite him over to his house to fu*ck his daughter.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.


Sure he or she will. This dirty work is what the freelancers get paid for.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: This judge almost seems like he wants to start a riot.


I think it's more likely that he wants to preserve white supremacy, no matter the cost.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"


Came to say this.  Farkers: "oh the injustice!!"  If a freelancer working for Fox were following the Rittenhouse jury's bus, we'd want him in prison.  But then, MSNBC has been impartial, their coverage driven purely by evidence, throughout the trial.  Right?

/all cable news should be banned from pretty much every place
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.


That's kind of why people should wait until the facts are in before writing articles.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.

Sure he or she will. This dirty work is what the freelancers get paid for.


And if he was freelancing for CNN and/or Fox, he'll get a bonus.

/and maybe kneecapped by MSNBC later
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: After this fat kid gets off the judge is going to invite him over to his house to fu*ck his daughter.


She might be about 50 years old too - which would likely be appealing to mama's Boy Kyle.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best in this World: AnotherBluesStringer: Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!

Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.

It just shows the hypocrisy at the core of this all - rules for thee, not for me. Legal is legal is legal.

Now if you want to argue that the jury ought to be protected and sequestered, sure. 100%. Why that didn't happen is beyond me, but the apoplexy over someone driving and perhaps incurring traffic violations juxtaposed against a minor attending a political protest with an AR leading to dead people just perfectly exposes the hypocrisy. Outcomes don't matter when it's MY side. This is why this country is in such deep sh*t.


Ive been informed that 'whataboutism' is always bad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"well, we did have a reporter out there...not sure what happened to him. We'll be right back after these words from our sponsors"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.


It's worse. There are two groups of people. Basically the jury's guaranteed to have a bunch of people furious with them.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.

That's kind of why people should wait until the facts are in before writing articles.


God save you if you ever read AP.

This shiat is standard practice.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AwfulObject: There isn't gonna be any riots guys.


I hope you are correct.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: special20: HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.

Sure he or she will. This dirty work is what the freelancers get paid for.

And if he was freelancing for CNN and/or Fox, he'll get a bonus.

/and maybe kneecapped by MSNBC later


If the judge doesn't act directly against the freelancer, the information they may have could go to Brietbart.
If it does go to Brietbart I'm sure they will spike it and post white nationalist groups to protect the patriots that will let Kyle off the hook. /s
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.


This sentence is a perfect summation of the judge's behavior throughout this entire trial.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation," the statement said. "While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation."

I think the better approach would be to say the freelancer wasn't following guidelines and he won't be working for you anymore, period, the end. How would you know the intentions of someone who isn't even an employee? What else would his intentions be?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!

Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.


I, uh, think I may have found yet another reason why Kyle will be found not guilty on all counts. Because it would be a real shame if the police were to "accidentally" release the jurors' names and addresses to the public, which is something that just might accidentally happen by accident if the jury decides he did a naughty.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: AwfulObject: There isn't gonna be any riots guys.

I hope you are correct.


There weren't any riots when a US task force executed an antifa member for defending himself, why would there be if Rittenlouse goes free?
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'How can I blame the White man for this?!?'
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the person never contacted or intended to contact the jurors and neither did they intend to photograph them.

about the only thing left is a pencil sketch....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Jeebus Saves: HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.

That's kind of why people should wait until the facts are in before writing articles.

God save you if you ever read AP.

This shiat is standard practice.


In the race to be first, we all lose.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: AnotherBluesStringer: Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!

Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.

I, uh, think I may have found yet another reason why Kyle will be found not guilty on all counts. Because it would be a real shame if the police were to "accidentally" release the jurors' names and addresses to the public, which is something that just might accidentally happen by accident if the jury decides he did a naughty.


Did that happen in the Chauvin trial? No it didn't.

Do the police even have access to jury lists?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: HedlessChickn: Jeebus Saves: HedlessChickn: netizencain: FTFA
"MSNBC confirmed the person was a freelancer working for the news outlet"

When TFA was originally posted, that information was not included.

It is being updated as more information comes in.

Also, I doubt that freelancer will be freelancing much longer.

That's kind of why people should wait until the facts are in before writing articles.

God save you if you ever read AP.

This shiat is standard practice.

In the race to be first, we all lose.


If a nuke was dropped on an American city, would you want to know before or after we know who is to blame?

JFC what a stupid argument.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Weaver95: This judge almost seems like he wants to start a riot.

I think it's more likely that he wants to preserve white supremacy, no matter the cost.


Please cite all your news sources for this insightful conclusion. They might be in the running for a Cronkite award for journalism.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible


No worries, in 2021 American everyone wants to be a social media celebrity, I am certain at least a couple of jurors will willing sign up for paid-news interviews as soon as they possibly can out of their own free will. If the vote is indeed not-guilty as we all assume, they will be treated like heroes.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: AnotherBluesStringer: These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible

No worries, in 2021 American everyone wants to be a social media celebrity, I am certain at least a couple of jurors will willing sign up for paid-news interviews as soon as they possibly can out of their own free will. If the vote is indeed not-guilty as we all assume, they will be treated like heroes.


They'll be targets if they vote to acquit Rittenhouse.  Nothing will happen to them if they find Rittenhouse guilty.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AwfulObject: Weaver95: AwfulObject: There isn't gonna be any riots guys.

I hope you are correct.

There weren't any riots when a US task force executed an antifa member for defending himself, why would there be if Rittenlouse goes free?


When thatcher was almost killed by the IRA during her "let's taunt the Irish because I'm farking stupid" visit, she survived mostly due to luck. The IRA reminded her that she has to get lucky EVERY time she went to Ireland. The IRA only had to get lucky once.
She never went back.
I think of that story a lot these days.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.


I tend to agree, but the judge didn't do it for this reason at all. He did because he hates libby lib race traitors.

OneCrazyIvan: Please cite all your news sources for this insightful conclusion. They might be in the running for a Cronkite award for journalism.


He took a law that has been applied to youngsters carrying Remington and Savage bolt action hunting rifles (with 20"+ inch barrels) and said it didn't apply to Kyle because he wasn't carrying an SBR. I mean, there's in the bag and there's not even trying to fake it anymore.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge might have banned MSNBC, but if you want coverage, just watch his hour long exclusive interview with Fox news. It's not fair, they're unbalanced.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That producer followed the jury bus and broke traffic laws to do so?

fark that, throw the book at him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is the Donald J Trump of judges
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneCrazyIvan: anfrind: Weaver95: This judge almost seems like he wants to start a riot.

I think it's more likely that he wants to preserve white supremacy, no matter the cost.

Please cite all your news sources for this insightful conclusion. They might be in the running for a Cronkite award for journalism.


You can start with every news article about the trial that has been posted to Fark.

But you won't do that, because it doesn't fit what you choose to believe.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shouldn't know who the jury is and where they live and work?  And what their Facebook and tinder accounts are?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: AnotherBluesStringer: Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

I tend to agree, but the judge didn't do it for this reason at all. He did because he hates libby lib race traitors.

OneCrazyIvan: Please cite all your news sources for this insightful conclusion. They might be in the running for a Cronkite award for journalism.

He took a law that has been applied to youngsters carrying Remington and Savage bolt action hunting rifles (with 20"+ inch barrels) and said it didn't apply to Kyle because he wasn't carrying an SBR. I mean, there's in the bag and there's not even trying to fake it anymore.


<eyeroll.gif>
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: King Something: AnotherBluesStringer: Best in this World: Exercising one's legal right to bring an AR-15 to a political protest, all while being a minor, leading to multiple people being shot: This is OK

Exercising one's legal right to travel freely down the road, leading to a traffic violation: OMG THIS IS AN OUTRAGE BAN MSNBC

Great country we have here!

Banning MSNBC for this dude simply claiming to be affiliated is one thing, but let's not pretend like there isn't a group of people ready to downright terrorize (or do worse to) these jurors the second they can find out who they are if this verdict doesn't go the way they want.

These jurors definitely need to be protected and have their identities kept private for as long as humanly possible. Sounds like the police were doing that. The judge responded heavy-handedly based on his mis-understanding of the facts.

I, uh, think I may have found yet another reason why Kyle will be found not guilty on all counts. Because it would be a real shame if the police were to "accidentally" release the jurors' names and addresses to the public, which is something that just might accidentally happen by accident if the jury decides he did a naughty.

Did that happen in the Chauvin trial? No it didn't.

Do the police even have access to jury lists?


Who do you think protects the jury?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: AwfulObject: There isn't gonna be any riots guys.

I hope you are correct.


Yeah it's getting kind of cold this late in the year.  Nobody wants to hang out outside.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Assuming this was done out of an abundance of caution, I have no issue with it.

I just hope it really wasn't someone from MSNBC, and just some jackhole.



Does NO ONE RTFA?

It clearly says that he WAS a freelancer working for MSNBC. He WAS from MSNBC. It was not "some jackhole" and the judge did exactly what he should have.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: HedlessChickn: Assuming this was done out of an abundance of caution, I have no issue with it.

I just hope it really wasn't someone from MSNBC, and just some jackhole.


Does NO ONE RTFA?

It clearly says that he WAS a freelancer working for MSNBC. He WAS from MSNBC. It was not "some jackhole" and the judge did exactly what he should have.


TFA is being updated live. Earlier, it had a note saying they reached out to MSNBC, but hadn't heard back yet.
 
