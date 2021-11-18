 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   "I just didn't believe it," he said. "I thought the woman had a possum and a drinking problem"   (motherjones.com) divider line
37
    More: Strange, Armadillo, Jason Bullard, Mammal, sort of armadillo bounty hunter, first armadillos, armadillos, dozens of people, bucolic corner of western North Carolina  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's just say I have sympathy for people with a possum and a drinking problem, and leave it at that.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can tell you anything you'd like to know about trapping and/or eliminating armadillos from pasture and airstrip.

Short answer: You can't
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 220x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


No.  No no no, the WOMAN had the drinking problem!  Not the possum.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Let's just say I have sympathy for people with a possum and a drinking problem, and leave it at that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 328x515]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Raise....
All in.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 'possum is just a metaphor.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I assume the people killing them also are the same people that say that this climate change is natural. Why not let nature take its course?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Our local disc golf course!
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 220x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

No.  No no no, the WOMAN had the drinking problem!  Not the possum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
motherjones.comView Full Size


A captive zoo armadillo. Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/ZUMA


The real question here is, what is wrong with that person's hands?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: [motherjones.com image 850x478]

A captive zoo armadillo. Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/ZUMA


The real question here is, what is wrong with that person's hands?


Leprosy
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought PORK was poor-man's pork.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: bughunter: [motherjones.com image 850x478]

A captive zoo armadillo. Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/ZUMA


The real question here is, what is wrong with that person's hands?

Leprosy


Well it is now.
 
adamatari
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?


They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?


Exactly. I have them around my house and they are harmless. If they are digging up the ground it's not because they are eating dirt and grass; it's because there are insects in your lawn eating the roots. The armadillos then eat the insects.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: [motherjones.com image 850x478]

A captive zoo armadillo. Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/ZUMA


The real question here is, what is wrong with that person's hands?


Wouldn't be surprised if it was a result of a solvent or some kind of disinfectant or cleaning compound they use all day every day... Something they verified was OK for the animals, but forgot to study humans for long term effects.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.


Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!
 
d.giro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark your golf courses and manicured lawns.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My drinking team has an armadillo problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!


What exactly are you on about?

When a raccoon comes in my house through the cat door, my first impulse isn't to kill it.  I just tell it to leave.
 
hamsack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

d.giro: Fark your golf courses and manicured lawns.


oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 425x297]Our local disc golf course!


Don't ever admit that you play competitive frisbee
 
twocent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.


And for repeatedly undermining the concrete foundation of my home.
Same with squirrels -- they are real cute until they chew through my cedar siding, right where the power line connects to my home. That started after Katrina. The trees were decimated, so they moved into what was left of our walls. The trees are back after all these years, but the destructive little squatters like living in our house.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

Exactly. I have them around my house and they are harmless. If they are digging up the ground it's not because they are eating dirt and grass; it's because there are insects in your lawn eating the roots. The armadillos then eat the insects.


When do you bring in the apes to eat the armadillos?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

twocent: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

And for repeatedly undermining the concrete foundation of my home.
Same with squirrels -- they are real cute until they chew through my cedar siding, right where the power line connects to my home. That started after Katrina. The trees were decimated, so they moved into what was left of our walls. The trees are back after all these years, but the destructive little squatters like living in our house.


OKAY but I'm coming over for soup and dumplings.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!


It's gotta be hard to be you
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Mikey1969: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!

What exactly are you on about?

When a raccoon comes in my house through the cat door, my first impulse isn't to kill it.  I just tell it to leave.


fark that! Kill it!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: rosekolodny: Mikey1969: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!

What exactly are you on about?

When a raccoon comes in my house through the cat door, my first impulse isn't to kill it.  I just tell it to leave.

fark that! Kill it!


LOL I ain't cleaning up blood and brains if I don't have to.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Mikey1969: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!

What exactly are you on about?

When a raccoon comes in my house through the cat door, my first impulse isn't to kill it.  I just tell it to leave.


When a tanuki comes in my house, my first impulse is to marvel at the size of its testicles.

/then i chuck it out
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: rosekolodny: Mikey1969: rosekolodny: adamatari: I feel sorry for the people who are freaked out by armadillos. They're pretty dumb and harmless so maybe just get used to it?

They're super dumb and harmless.  These awful people are killing critters because lawn maintenance.

Sure. I mean, these are new to the area, but we can't call it an invasive species because it's North Carolina and we're supposed to automatically hate them, because Trump, or something. GO FARK!!!

What exactly are you on about?

When a raccoon comes in my house through the cat door, my first impulse isn't to kill it.  I just tell it to leave.

When a tanuki comes in my house, my first impulse is to marvel at the size of its testicles.

/then i chuck it out


I thought you said tentacles.  That's a whole different movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.