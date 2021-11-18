 Skip to content
(MSN)   Three individuals were arrested in Massachusetts after officers observed one of them shooting a deer decoy from inside a vehicle after legal hunting hours on private property. And damn that meat was tough   (msn.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you need to hunt at night with a spotlight and a vehicle, you probably aren't very good at hunting.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.


Jesus, give it a rest.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The individuals were arraigned Monday on charges that include firing of a crossbow within 150 feet of a road

Oh shiat, is Daryl getting a spinoff?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come they never bait serial killers this way?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Resident Muslim: I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.

Jesus, give it a rest.


True. They could have been blue men.

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked tik-tok for a crazy woman's video of her bragging while committing vandalism?  The crazy ones usually can't help but be very public about their actions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If you need to hunt at night with a spotlight and a vehicle, you probably aren't very good at hunting.


You're also automatically illegal - jacking deer isn't ok in any jurisdiction in the U.S. I'm aware of

/despite the name, it just means shining a spotlight in the deer's face, which pretty much stuns them so they just stand there
//I'd imagine actually jacking deer is equally illlegal
///and I'm now hoping Matty doesn't find this thread
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Has anyone checked tik-tok for a crazy woman's video of her bragging while committing vandalism?  The crazy ones usually can't help but be very public about their actions.


Damn it.  Wrong thread.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some years ago Warren County (Virginia) set up a fake deer by the side of the road with a game warden on lookout.  A drunk bubba stopped and got his rifle out and shot the deer 31 times and as he was being arrested was crying "I don't understand, I shot that deer 31 times and it didn't go down."  Epic drunk is epic.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: knbwhite: Resident Muslim: I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.

Jesus, give it a rest.

True. They could have been blue men.

[nydailynews.com image 850x613]


Isn't he from here in Montana?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin got duped by a decoy. Legally lost his hunting privileges for a few years (I forget how long), but he didn't let that stop him.

Yeah, he ain't the brightest tool in the rocket surgeon's box.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a big plot of forest in Central Missouri.  During gun deer season here it is usually a biatchallenging keeping trespassers and road hunters at bay.  The state Conservation Department helps out quite a bit with the road hunting part.  A couple of years ago, they put a fake deer in a small opening in the woods and located it about fifty yards from the public gravel road.  The fake deer looked pretty realistic with a real (stuffed) head with nice antlers.  They also set up a bunch of video cameras to catch all the action should a moron drive up and attempt to kill the fake deer.  The Game Warden was set up in the woods another fifty yards away.  It didn't take long for the first moron to see the deer, stop his pickup, and open fire from inside the truck cab.  Game Warden reported fifteen shots fired before the props were knocked out from under the fake deer and it fell over....and before the gunfire stopped long enough for him to feel safe enough to reveal himself to the hunter.  The hunter immediately surrendered and apologized to the Game Warden for being "a drunk dumbass".  The hunter also got a DWI....there was about two inches left in a handle of cheap bourbon that he had between his legs as he drove the gravel roads.  I allow hunting on my land.  Mostly, to get help keeping the drunk Missouri rednecks off the property.  The approved hunters know if I ever catch or hear of any drinking mixed up with firearms, the offender will be forever banned from the place.  No exceptions for anyone, especially family.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Resident Muslim: I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.

Jesus, give it a rest.


Fairly sure Jesus, peace be upon him, would have my back on this.
But which bothered you more? The assumption that they were drinking while hunting and shooting decoys or the assumption that they were probably given a pass for being white?

/oh, and when DUI deaths are approximately equal to gun deaths, would you expect people to stop talking about guns in those threads?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: knbwhite: Resident Muslim: I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.

Jesus, give it a rest.

Fairly sure Jesus, peace be upon him, would have my back on this.
But which bothered you more? The assumption that they were drinking while hunting and shooting decoys or the assumption that they were probably given a pass for being white?

/oh, and when DUI deaths are approximately equal to gun deaths, would you expect people to stop talking about guns in those threads?


There are seven charges listed in the article. And you're making an assumption that there was an eighth crime not in that list, but they were given a pass on that one (and only that one) because, you assume, they were white? That's weak, even for Fark.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: knbwhite: Resident Muslim: I'm guessing the perps were white? There is no mention of DUI...and you KNOW they weren't sober.

Jesus, give it a rest.

Fairly sure Jesus, peace be upon him, would have my back on this.
But which bothered you more? The assumption that they were drinking while hunting and shooting decoys or the assumption that they were probably given a pass for being white?

/oh, and when DUI deaths are approximately equal to gun deaths, would you expect people to stop talking about guns in those threads?


What makes you think they were given a pass? Yes, they probably were white due to demographics. If there is a headline about an NFL player commiting a crime should someone post a guess that the perp is black? What value would it have to this site, or any discussion? Rhetorical question is rhetorical.
 
Katwang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Things I have learned this week. Fake under age girls are cops, fake hit men are cops, and now fake deer are cops. Is anything real or not a cop these days?
 
