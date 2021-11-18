 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   The term "sex offender" offends sex offenders   (kktv.com) divider line
57
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about "Republican" as a replacement? Redundant, I know.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.

/anyway
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Colorado offender, commenting on what I assume must be golfing, said he had recently "rimmed out a four footer".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright.
We'll address that as soon as your victims stop having PTSD episodes from what you did.

//it may be a while.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark sex offenders
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Board Chair Kimberly Kline, the Board feels the change is needed after seeing a negative trend with rehabilitation for treatment with sex offenders. According to a draft sent to 11 News from the Board, it would change the term of 'sex offender' to 'those who have been sexually abusive'. The Board believes that changing terminology will reduce risks and re-offending.

It'll get shortened to "sex abuser" and be semantically the same. How about cutting the pay for everyone on that board and putting the savings into tracking and rehabilitating sex offenders instead?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Words have meaning and actions have consequences," said Allen. "Using the term sex offender recognizes the gravity of deviant sexual behavior committed against another person. This propose change diminishes the harm done to victims of sex offenders."

When you lump the free candy van types in with the teens that took naked pictures of themselves, why yes, the term "sex offender" does kind of lose it's meaning.  It's almost like all "sex offenders" aren't equal, and labeling people like that for life isn't exactly smart.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a better idea. They should all have to move to Florida.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: "Words have meaning and actions have consequences," said Allen. "Using the term sex offender recognizes the gravity of deviant sexual behavior committed against another person. This propose change diminishes the harm done to victims of sex offenders."

When you lump the free candy van types in with the teens that took naked pictures of themselves, why yes, the term "sex offender" does kind of lose it's meaning.  It's almost like all "sex offenders" aren't equal, and labeling people like that for life isn't exactly smart.


Won't someone think of the right kind of sex offender?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Florida.


America's Australia.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youth Minister?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Mr. Sex offender to you good sir.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just "Rapists?" Is that a better description, "Rapists??" Do you prefer that, you bunch of rapists???
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Term starts out inoffensive
2. People use inoffensive term when belittling the people it applies to.
3. Those being belittled deem inoffensive word offensive.
4. A new acceptable term is chosen
5. Go back to 1
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: fark sex offenders


I guess if their partners are willing they might offend less. Good call.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They committed offenses against the law. They are offenders. But I would be willing to change the term to "deceased" if the crimes involved rape. (Knew a gal who got a sex offender record for peeing behind a pink rock club. Somehow that doesn't seem to rise to the level of what we think if as sex offenses. )
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Punk rock
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the sex offenders are trying to copy the Mormons.  The Mormons insist you use their ridiculous long drawn out official  name when talking about them instead of just saying Mormon.  I think the idea is to make it such a chore to write or talk about them, that people just stop bothering, which is useful when it is in your interest to not be talked about.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Jeebus Saves: "Words have meaning and actions have consequences," said Allen. "Using the term sex offender recognizes the gravity of deviant sexual behavior committed against another person. This propose change diminishes the harm done to victims of sex offenders."

When you lump the free candy van types in with the teens that took naked pictures of themselves, why yes, the term "sex offender" does kind of lose it's meaning.  It's almost like all "sex offenders" aren't equal, and labeling people like that for life isn't exactly smart.

Won't someone think of the right kind of sex offender?


Might be an Urban Legend but I was told if you're caught taking a piss in the bushes you're thrown on the Sex Registry List.
So I could see those individuals being upset. **assuming thats actually true**
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dearest George. Patron Saint of Vulgar Language and Warrior against the Euphamism, protect us this day from the trials of the Criminally Woke. Endeavor to inflict their minds with the rage and anger due those who wantonly and forcibly break the Seventh Seal of the Seventh Commandment, leaving woe in misery in their wake.

In the name of S, the P, the F, and all thy holy letters.

In Pasta's Name we pray

Ramen.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I think the sex offenders are trying to copy the Mormons.  The Mormons insist you use their ridiculous long drawn out official  name when talking about them instead of just saying Mormon.  I think the idea is to make it such a chore to write or talk about them, that people just stop bothering, which is useful when it is in your interest to not be talked about.


Combine the two: The Church of Lad-a-day Saints
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually support this change.  We should stop calling them "sex offenders" and start calling them "those with abusive tendencies" (or TWATs, for short).
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

"Sorry, son. If you committed a sexual offence, the only thing I'm calling you is a sex offender. My mind is closed on this. "
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: 1. Term starts out inoffensive
2. People use inoffensive term when belittling the people it applies to.
3. Those being belittled deem inoffensive word offensive.
4. A new acceptable term is chosen
5. Go back to 1


"Sex offender" used to be an inoffensive term? I know things were bad in decades past, but I didn't realize they embraced their awfulness so willingly.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: "Words have meaning and actions have consequences," said Allen. "Using the term sex offender recognizes the gravity of deviant sexual behavior committed against another person. This propose change diminishes the harm done to victims of sex offenders."

When you lump the free candy van types in with the teens that took naked pictures of themselves, why yes, the term "sex offender" does kind of lose it's meaning.  It's almost like all "sex offenders" aren't equal, and labeling people like that for life isn't exactly smart.


Except the suggested change isn't to start referring to more serious sex offenders differently than lower-level predators, so that has almost nothing to do with the topic at hand. Continuing to refer to them all with a single term, just a different one this time, doesn't solve that problem at all.

So sure, there is definitely a difference between someone who farks kids, and someone who jacks off in the privacy of their own car in Wal-Mart parking lots. And yes, we probably should refer to them differently so we know exactly what kind of degenerate we're dealing with. Picking a new global euphemism for them all doesn't do that though.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: browntimmy: 1. Term starts out inoffensive
2. People use inoffensive term when belittling the people it applies to.
3. Those being belittled deem inoffensive word offensive.
4. A new acceptable term is chosen
5. Go back to 1

"Sex offender" used to be an inoffensive term? I know things were bad in decades past, but I didn't realize they embraced their awfulness so willingly.


Back in the day they were 'cads' and 'roustabouts' but these were deemed offensive to the poorly endowed and gentlemen blades alike.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: fark sex offenders


Yes?
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't quite get how, if I were a victim, changing the term for the person who victimized me to "someone who has been sexually abusive" would increase my pain much. It wouldn't help, obviously, but how much worse could it be. Now if they changed it to "good kid who's going to lose his swimming scholarship if he's held accountable at all," that would piss me off.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: fark sex offenders


I think they'd like that.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

anuran: They committed offenses against the law. They are offenders. But I would be willing to change the term to "deceased" if the crimes involved rape. (Knew a gal who got a sex offender record for peeing behind a pink rock club. Somehow that doesn't seem to rise to the level of what we think if as sex offenses. )


Yeah, I'm pretty sure everyone needs to pee sometimes. The penalties for public urination is an example of anti-homeless laws that affect everyone negatively. They were first tinroduced in the 1990s to target homeless people, under the asumption that: homeless people are sex offenders and that is why nobody likes them. Anyhow, somebody should really get all those public urination convictions pardoned so that people can get jobs and get their lives back.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: EdgeRunner: browntimmy: 1. Term starts out inoffensive
2. People use inoffensive term when belittling the people it applies to.
3. Those being belittled deem inoffensive word offensive.
4. A new acceptable term is chosen
5. Go back to 1

"Sex offender" used to be an inoffensive term? I know things were bad in decades past, but I didn't realize they embraced their awfulness so willingly.

Back in the day they were 'cads' and 'roustabouts' but these were deemed offensive to the poorly endowed and gentlemen blades alike.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Cad Roustabout is not amused by his mention in your example.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about "the late sex offender"?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
is someone who pees in an alley at 4am a sex offender? 

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​14/08/mapped-sex-offender-registry-law​s-on-statutory-rape-public-urination-a​nd-prostitution.html
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: arrogantbastich: Florida.

America's Australia.


I do believe their king lives there along with his 3rd queen and 4 out of his 5 kids which he had with 3 different women.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's wrong with being sexy?
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: "Words have meaning and actions have consequences," said Allen. "Using the term sex offender recognizes the gravity of deviant sexual behavior committed against another person. This propose change diminishes the harm done to victims of sex offenders."

When you lump the free candy van types in with the teens that took naked pictures of themselves, why yes, the term "sex offender" does kind of lose it's meaning.  It's almost like all "sex offenders" aren't equal, and labeling people like that for life isn't exactly smart.


This - a term that is used to describe both raping a child and taking a pee by the roadside in someone's unintended view may be excessively imprecise.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why should sex offenders even get a say?  How hard is it to not assault harass or rape?  fark you sex offenders, you are lucky we haven't passed laws having convicted sex offenders tossed into wood chippers.  You farking wastes of resources.  Go self terminate.
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I actually support this change.  We should stop calling them "sex offenders" and start calling them "those with abusive tendencies" (or TWATs, for short).


Might I suggest:
Those With Abusive Tendencies - Sexual (TWAT-S)
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't like being called a Sex Offender? Keep it in your pants, Senator.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So they think the label change will reduce the risk of reoffending?

I dealt with a lot of sex offenders when I worked for a state hospital in Kansas and as a rescue mission chaplain. In real life, the only question about rehabilitation and reoffense with sex offenders is how long it will take them to get caught again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From this day forth, all toilets sex offenders in this kingdom shall be known as "Johns" "Trumps"!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: According to Board Chair Kimberly Kline, the Board feels the change is needed after seeing a negative trend with rehabilitation for treatment with sex offenders. According to a draft sent to 11 News from the Board, it would change the term of 'sex offender' to 'those who have been sexually abusive'. The Board believes that changing terminology will reduce risks and re-offending.

It'll get shortened to "sex abuser" and be semantically the same. How about cutting the pay for everyone on that board and putting the savings into tracking and rehabilitating sex offenders instead?


Legally and medically, sex offenders are mostly treated by new public defenders or interns going through  a psych rotation. They're usually young and idealistic to an unrealistic degree. By the time they gain some experience and wise up, they've moved on from those roles and the next round of starry-eyed interns is cued up.

If they really suck at the job, though, they tend to wind up in administrative or bureaucratic roles where they don't deal with actual patients or clients, and they get to be old hippies who never grew up and still think on the level of the Vietnam protesters who thought they could end the war by holding hands in a circle and levitating the Pentagon.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: browntimmy: 1. Term starts out inoffensive
2. People use inoffensive term when belittling the people it applies to.
3. Those being belittled deem inoffensive word offensive.
4. A new acceptable term is chosen
5. Go back to 1

"Sex offender" used to be an inoffensive term? I know things were bad in decades past, but I didn't realize they embraced their awfulness so willingly.


Never was it inoffensive. That's shoving something where it doesn't belong to pound home a narrative. GIGGITY.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How do offended sex offenders look?
Fark user imageView Full Size

As creepy as ever.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
being known as a sex offender is not all bad...

CSB

I teach at high schools part-time.  Due to this I must sign in at a kiosk as a guest when I enter any school.

One glitch, someone in my area has my exact same name and is on the sex offenders list.  When I try to sign in, it says to go speak with the front desk.  The admin will then log me in to make sure I am not Hyjamon, the Sex Offender and instead Hyjamon, the Teacher.  They have driver's license photos to compare.  No big deal...

Until I am attending a holiday event at my son's elementary school.  There is a long line of parents waiting to sign in at the kiosk.  It is a big deal about getting there early so you can get a good seat at a good table.  So there is already a long line. There is also a Karen, the PTA president, harassing everyone in the line to volunteer for some event coming up.  Knowing it is pointless to wait, I skip the line and go to the front desk to be checked in, but there is a new admin...

The admin tells me I have to get in line like everyone else.  I tell her I cannot sign in at the kiosk, and that she will need to check me in.  She tells me I will need to wait in line in a stronger manner.  Told her I would gladly stand in the back, I am not trying to cut the line for a good seat, I just am not able to sign-in at the kiosk.  She again tells me I need to get in line.  After a few more exchanges and failing to deftly explain the situation it, we reach a point where I am now shouting "I am on the sex offenders list and cannot sign in at the kiosk!"

As my brain slowly realized it wasn't doing phrasing anymore it was too late.  Every one was looking at me.  You could hear a pin drop in that lobby...in particular Karen's pen who is now looking at me like this "tsk tsk tsk" manner of disapproval.

The new admin then sheepishly check me in.

The silver lining to the story is I got a table all to myself to watch the kids sing and I am pretty sure I will never have to worry about Karen asking me to volunteer for anything in the future.

/CSB
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why should sex offenders even get a say?  How hard is it to not assault harass or rape?  fark you sex offenders, you are lucky we haven't passed laws having convicted sex offenders tossed into wood chippers.  You farking wastes of resources.  Go self terminate.


it's clear you don't understand the broad brush label which the term sex offender is applied
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: How do offended sex offenders look?
[Fark user image 850x566]
As creepy as ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I prefer to be called a sexy offender.
 
