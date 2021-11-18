 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   The New Madrid seismic zone would like to remind everyone that it is still active. Check your outdoor furniture as necessary   (fox2now.com)
    Earthquake, magnitude earthquake Wednesday night, Mississippi River, southeast Missouri, Missouri, New Madrid Seismic Zone, total economic losses, Seismology  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.


Wouldn't even take as much of a quake there to do that as it would in a place like California. In California, hardly any buildings are built of brick or other masonry (or similarly non-seismically-safe materials), and anything built in the last several decades has had to meet certain seismic standards (and many older buildings have been retrofitted to improve their seismic safety).  In the midwest, none of that is true--brick construction is common and seismic-safety building code requirements are largely nonexistent.  A quake of, say, 6.0 in a populated area of California would mostly cause significant damage only to the oldest non-retrofitted buildings, while in the midwest it would cause serious damage to a huge percentage of buildings, new and old.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.


Years ago I read an account of that quake in someone's diary I think, in which the water in that part of the river was thrown up in the air, came back down, and ran backwards.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.


And don't lets talk about Arkansas
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the region and was awake then and felt nothing. It wouldn't have felt like any more than one of the kids stomping through the house though so who knows.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Years ago I read an account of that quake in someone's diary I think, in which the water in that part of the river was thrown up in the air, came back down, and ran backwards.


Close.

The entire Mississippi ran backwards, and created Reelfoot Lake.

When New Madrid goes, there's a good chance that Saint Louis and Memphis will both resemble WWII combat zones.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shake my baby and please bring her back.
New Madrid
Youtube qq2Xio3GlA0
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.


And cause dozens of dollars in damage.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: beezeltown: Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.

Years ago I read an account of that quake in someone's diary I think, in which the water in that part of the river was thrown up in the air, came back down, and ran backwards.


Yeah, that story is often referenced. The area was very sparsely populated in 1811; it was mostly frontier.

Memphis, St. Louis and hundreds of small towns are in that area, now. That's to say nothing of the dozens of dams of major rivers. A catastrophic dam break plus river running backwards could swallow whole towns in a hurry.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.


Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.


Back in 2008, "3500 deaths" sounded like a lot.
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geologists seem to struggle to explain exactly why there is a fault there. On one hand they say there is a failed rift dating back  to at least Cambrian times; on the other that they can't find evidence of earthquake activity more than 64,000 years ago.

Interesting as the explanations for earthquakes around plate edges such as the Pacific Ring of Fire seem to make sense, but those in the middle of continents are a bit harder to understand
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA used the word "tremblers" where it should have used "temblors." Does anyone proofread any more?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA used the word "tremblers" where it should have used "temblors." Does anyone proofread any more?


How much did you pay to read the article?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some movie coming out about the moon coming down to the earth?

I had a dream about that three years ago and oil decided to try to get right where it would first hit, and use a satellite video phone to send 'end' for everyone to see.

Now, I was actually millions of miles away on Mars, but I told everyone I was there.  Stupid humans.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: thorpe: Years ago I read an account of that quake in someone's diary I think, in which the water in that part of the river was thrown up in the air, came back down, and ran backwards.

Close.

The entire Mississippi ran backwards, and created Reelfoot Lake.

Close.

The entire Mississippi ran backwards, and created Reelfoot Lake.


If you look closely at a map of southwestern Kentucky, you'll see a tiny piece of the state cut off from the rest when the river changed course.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

And don't lets talk about Arkansas

And don't lets talk about Arkansas


Across the river in southern Illinois there is a town called Cairo that the locals call KAY-ro like the corn syrup instead of KIY-ro like the city in Egypt. No one seems to know why.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Close.

The entire Mississippi ran backwards, and created Reelfoot Lake.


Thank you.
CSB: I read that diary account during my only trip to Reelfoot Lake where I saw gar, bowfins, and cottonmouths for the first time.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.


Same reason Moscow Idaho is pronounced Moss-COE instead of MOSS-cow and why DeLeon Springs, FL is pronounced "DEE-lee-on Sprangs." Because we speak American, dammit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA used the word "tremblers" where it should have used "temblors." Does anyone proofread any more?


Counterpoint: "temblors" is a silly word which nobody should use.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c'mon mother nature, you can do it!
 
Ardilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,


Cairo, Illinois ([Kay-ro] too. And this summer I briefly visited Cadiz, Kentucky [Kay-dizz].
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hubs and I used to fly the earthquake route during our SAR days in Civil Air Patrol.

The fault area is quite distinct from the air. And I still have the schools, hospitals, bridges, substations, etc., memorized- all the way from Russellville to Manila.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.


Wait until you find out how Cairo, IL is pronounced, or Arab, MO, or that "Rolla" (also in Missouri) is spelled the way it is because the settlers there spelled it the way they were pronouncing "Raleigh" (as in they were from Raleigh, NC)... and it just goes down from there.
("Perryville" being mainly pronounced as "purr-ville"... when you point out the "ry" syllable on the high school jackets, the kids WEARING those jackets swear you somehow magically added it, etc)
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA used the word "tremblers" where it should have used "temblors." Does anyone proofread any more?

How much did you pay to read the article?

How much did you pay to read the article?


One click. Which was one too many, considering it was a Fox affiliate.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.


uh huh. now try these, it can be a game!

Athens, IL & KY
Cairo, GA & IL
Delhi, NY & CA
Lebanon, NH
Lima, OH
Milan, NY, IL, TN
Peru, IL
Pompeii, MI
Riga, NY
Russia, OH
Tripoli, IA
Versailles, KY
Vienna, IL & SD

in all seriousness, someday the New Madrid fault zone will go off and truly wreck a huge chunk of the country. when it went off in the horse and buggy era, it made the mississippi river run backwards for several hours, new lakes appeared out of nowhere, giant fissures opened in the earth itself, and the shaking was felt as far away as boston!

The New Madrid Earthquakes

Summary of 1811-1812 New Madrid Earthquakes Sequence
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in an area where there is a really good chance of a sand blow. So, I'm looking forward to this. Also, Earthquake insurance coverage does not necessarily protect your foundation.

/Destructor cannot bind insurance coverage over Fark. See your Insurance Agent for details.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ardilla: FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,

Cairo, Illinois ([Kay-ro] too. And this summer I briefly visited Cadiz, Kentucky [Kay-dizz].


Waiting for Loouhvulle check-ins.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Wait until you find out how Cairo, IL is pronounced, or Arab, MO, or that "Rolla" (also in Missouri) is spelled the way it is because the settlers there spelled it the way they were pronouncing "Raleigh" (as in they were from Raleigh, NC)... and it just goes down from there.
("Perryville" being mainly pronounced as "purr-ville"... when you point out the "ry" syllable on the high school jackets, the kids WEARING those jackets swear you somehow magically added it, etc)


"Notre Dame"
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.


Take a trip across the river to Care-O IL.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

notyoucoach: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Take a trip across the river to Care-O IL.

Take a trip across the river to Care-O IL.


And:
New Prague, MN "Noo Prayg"
Buena Vista County, IA "Byoo-nuh Vihs-tuh"
El Dorado, KS "El doh-RAY-doh"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mattj1984: I live in the region and was awake then and felt nothing. It wouldn't have felt like any more than one of the kids stomping through the house though so who knows.


Good for you, thanks for sharing
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gonz: thorpe: Years ago I read an account of that quake in someone's diary I think, in which the water in that part of the river was thrown up in the air, came back down, and ran backwards.

Close.

The entire Mississippi ran backwards, and created Reelfoot Lake.

When New Madrid goes, there's a good chance that Saint Louis and Memphis will both resemble WWII combat zones.


I'll be sorry about Memphis
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,


We have one of those, downstate. I like to piss them off and pronounce it as it's spelled
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,


Yeah, I get that.  I grew up in Nevada (Reno), where the first settlement in the state is named Genoa, named after the place in Italy, but pronounced "jen-NO-ah."  And a town a few miles from Reno is Verdi, and though named after the composer Giuseppe Verdi, is pronounced "verd-eye."  And of course, here in California where everything has Spanish names, it doesn't stop locals from bastardizing the pronunciation even of common Spanish words, so that Los Baños is "los ban-us," Los Gatos is "los gat(rhymes with "hat")-us," and the first syllable of "Vacaville" is pronounced like the first syllable of "vacuum."
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was a little M7 quake over in Chrleston South Carolina back in 1886. The faults there are still active too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: mjjt: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

And don't lets talk about Arkansas

Across the river in southern Illinois there is a town called Cairo that the locals call KAY-ro like the corn syrup instead of KIY-ro like the city in Egypt. No one seems to know why.


It's because they are rednecks
 
Pinner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, maybe we see the earth's crust waking up in weird places.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: I live in an area where there is a really good chance of a sand blow. So, I'm looking forward to this. Also, Earthquake insurance coverage does not necessarily protect your foundation.

/Destructor cannot bind insurance coverage over Fark. See your Insurance Agent for details.

/Destructor cannot bind insurance coverage over Fark. See your Insurance Agent for details.


Head on the beach?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,

Yeah, I get that.  I grew up in Nevada (Reno), where the first settlement in the state is named Genoa, named after the place in Italy, but pronounced "jen-NO-ah."  And a town a few miles from Reno is Verdi, and though named after the composer Giuseppe Verdi, is pronounced "verd-eye."  And of course, here in California where everything has Spanish names, it doesn't stop locals from bastardizing the pronunciation even of common Spanish words, so that Los Baños is "los ban-us," Los Gatos is "los gat(rhymes with "hat")-us," and the first syllable of "Vacaville" is pronounced like the first syllable of "vacuum."


You seem confused
 
majestic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,

We have one of those, downstate. I like to piss them off and pronounce it as it's spelled


Come on over to Miami, OK. Pronounced myamuh, for some reason.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Psychopompous: mjjt: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

And don't lets talk about Arkansas

Across the river in southern Illinois there is a town called Cairo that the locals call KAY-ro like the corn syrup instead of KIY-ro like the city in Egypt. No one seems to know why.

It's because they are rednecks


You say that, coming from shicaga?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Destructor: I live in an area where there is a really good chance of a sand blow. So, I'm looking forward to this. Also, Earthquake insurance coverage does not necessarily protect your foundation.

/Destructor cannot bind insurance coverage over Fark. See your Insurance Agent for details.

Head on the beach?


Sand Blows, a Unique Phenomena
Youtube GTpznF4vr1Q


It was good for me.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Eh, if it goes off the way it did in the early 19th century, forget about the lawn furniture. FEMA concluded in a 2008 study that such an event would result in "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States," with 3500 deaths and 7.2 million people displaced.


Word.  Back in the day, when Jubal was working for Woodward-Clyde, he helped wire the New Madrid Fault with sensors as part of their 'DAMSMART' monitoring systems.  New Madrid was wired with sensors as a test for their sensors and monitoring software for earthwork dams and structures such as dykes and levees.

Now, he's no Geologist, but he is a computer guy who was working with and to support the Geologists.  He saw this headline and commented that New Madrid was certainly no Yellowstone-level threat, but was certainly very, very serious if it were to let go.  Maybe not even in the San Andreas league, but I got the impression that you could certainly see it from there.

Something about earth liquification, and something about the last time it seriously let go, the Mississippi River ran backwards for three days.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,

Yeah, I get that.  I grew up in Nevada (Reno), where the first settlement in the state is named Genoa, named after the place in Italy, but pronounced "jen-NO-ah."  And a town a few miles from Reno is Verdi, and though named after the composer Giuseppe Verdi, is pronounced "verd-eye."  And of course, here in California where everything has Spanish names, it doesn't stop locals from bastardizing the pronunciation even of common Spanish words, so that Los Baños is "los ban-us," Los Gatos is "los gat(rhymes with "hat")-us," and the first syllable of "Vacaville" is pronounced like the first syllable of "vacuum."


I don't know where you live, or with whom you live. Everyone I know uses the Spanish pronunciations, except for using hard "V" instead of soft "B" sounds. But then, I know third-generation Hispanic Americans who can't speak Spanish, so who knows.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: mjjt: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

And don't lets talk about Arkansas

Across the river in southern Illinois there is a town called Cairo that the locals call KAY-ro like the corn syrup instead of KIY-ro like the city in Egypt. No one seems to know why.


The mascot of the Cairo (GA) high school is the Syrupmakers.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Cyberluddite: And the biggest question about the New Madrid fault is why it's pronounced New "MAD-rid" rather than "muh-DRID" as Americans pronounce the name of the city in Spain that it was apparently named after.

Because when it was founded (mid 1800s), nobody ever heard people pronounce it, so they just read it and a local consensus developed.  There are hundreds of these across the country.  I live near Cairo [Kay-ro], Georgia,


Then there's PA, with 'Dauphin (DAW-fin) County', and 'Upper Versailles (Ver-SALES)', near Pittsburgh.

*sigh*  You can lead a horticulture, but you can't make them think.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TFA used the word "tremblers" where it should have used "temblors." Does anyone proofread any more?


No.  Can't proofread if you can't read.
 
