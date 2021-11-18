 Skip to content
(CNN)   Turns out CEOs are resigning from their jobs in record numbers, too. Of course, they're not like the lazy, self-entitled workers resigning because they want to live fat on government handouts. They're inspirations for how to take control of your life   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe they're so upset at the idea that Joe Biden is going to raise their taxes that they've decided they'd rather not work anymore and be poor than subject themselves to increased governmental wage theft. It's a sad day indeed when America's job creators are no longer able to see any point in creating wealth for themselves or others.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It would be nice if this trend washed over Congress.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm assuming most of them have pending sexual assault charges or something at this point.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Making way for their children, I presume.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The love of money is the religion of this nation.

The so-called news promotes it as if their entire reason for being is to do so.

Oh.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:

So who's the one person ( this far) who didn't hear the sarcasm here.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus christ, i thought you people were pissed that older people WEREN'T retiring last week.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Moving from their one person firm to the $15/hr job in food service?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cluckles:

My bet is their offspring on heroin....


Like Andy Reid's kids or Tony Dungy
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope the Great Resignation continues.

We weren't born onto this planet to spend the days "earning" basic necessities.

For any of this capitalist hellhole dysfunction to be marginally doable, wages and conditions have to be good. They aren't.

F*ck wage slavery. Quit your job. Travel. Kayak. Anything at all other than being ground to dust between profits and homelessness.
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Cluckles:

My bet is their offspring on heroin....


Like Andy Reid's kids or Tony Dungy


First hit is free.

You'd think CEOs would appreciate the value of a free stick!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's called gettin' while the gettin' is good. Ain't much blood left in that stone at most corporations these days. When the correction comes there won't be anything left to prop up share prices with the balance sheet. Might as well take your shiate and get out now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I were a CEO making 5 million a year, I'd do the job for two or three years and then step down and let another CEO up to the trough.

Harry Freakstorm, CEO of Consolidated Universal National Technology  Corporation step down today after a successful three year stink.  "I'm rich as fark," announced Freakstorm.  "Someone else can hold down that chair!"

During Freakstorm's term, Consolidated Universal National Technology saw records earning grow mainly through T shirt sales to high schoolers.  Freakstorm also oversaw an successful realignment of the company parking lot.

"One last chance to kiss this," Freakstorm yelled before climbing in to his gold plated rocket car with two chick and leaving.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: It's called gettin' while the gettin' is good. Ain't much blood left in that stone at most corporations these days. When the correction comes there won't be anything left to prop up share prices with the balance sheet. Might as well take your shiate and get out now.


The vultures know it, too.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are they suddenly realizing that mental health matters? And there's absolutely no way to take a leave of absence when you need to have a breather? Shocking.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i am watching my investments like a hawk, the next 9 months are going to be very interesting.  cashing out with a large compensation package might not seem like a bad choice for these CEOs.
 
