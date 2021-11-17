 Skip to content
 
(KWTX Waco)   Spicy woman who threw spicy menudo gets placed under spicy arrest   (kwtx.com) divider line
18
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP spicy menudo.
Fark user image
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the altercation, Martinez stated the soup she picked up was hot and that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted.

"She then proceeded to throw the soup at the victim and left before officers arrived," police said.

Fark user image
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She turned down a replacement, and she turned down a refund.

She was there to throw soup.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Grumpy Cat good. This biatch should serve some time.

I'm tired of violent assholes who attack people being described as "unruly."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The spicy is a plus.
The poor water discipline is a big minus.

Maybe she's more of a chowder girl.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yo, she be straight tripas!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Maybe she's more of a chowder girl.


Yeah, I'm not looking that one up on urban dictionary.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hugram: RIP spicy menudo.
Fark user image 350x365


Dang already posted.

Welp I got nothing.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Businesses need to stop tolerating crappy customers.  Just start banning them and if they behave like this, arrest them. Once businesses start doing this all over, people will think twice about their behavior and people will consider working at these places again.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skyotter: She turned down a replacement, and she turned down a refund.

She was there to throw soup.


As demonstrated by 74 million votes for the orange one: Many people don't want solutions. They just want to be angry, and go out of their way to be dicks to everyone else.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
memegenerator.net


/don't microwave your takeout for 20 minutes with the lid on
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Martinez"
"Spicy Woman"

You do you, Subby, but you probably shouldn't do it in public
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Arm wait staff with squeeze bottles filled with Dave's Insanity Sauce.  That'll put a stop to that in a hurry.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The bigger question is if you would or won't.

Fark user image
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The bigger question is if you would or won't.

Fark user image 425x502


Eyebrows are too sharpie
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hugram: RIP spicy menudo.
Fark user image image 350x365


This menudo is even spicier!
Fark user image

/I hope I don't get banned for that nip-slip!
 
