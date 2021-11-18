 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   House for sale. Before I ask the price, who painted your house? Oh Michelangelo and his friends   (nypost.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Pope Gregory XIII, Rome, Pope Sixtus V, Pope Pius V, Serene Highness Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, Quirinal Palace, Gregorian calendar, Giacomo Boncompagni  
•       •       •

1278 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rich people problems

Fun article to read though.

"I'm not a crazy American, I'm a crazy Texan and you are about to find out what that means".
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rita, 71, who lives  in the sprawling palace  home with her staff of four and family of  four bichon frises Henry James, George Washington, Mi Lady and Joy,

Apparently the studs get named after historical celebrities and the biatches get cutesy names.

/I don't want to call after a dog that has more than two syllables in its name
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's available?
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Painters on the half-shell.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest, I envisioned a different article
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her Serene Highness Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, Principessa di Piombino, XIII

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: I'll be honest, I envisioned a different article[Fark user image image 425x239]


Same here.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The American married into Italian royalty in 2009 and resided in the Italian palace with her late husband"

Creepy, must be an Italian thing.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E-Z Freeway Access, Close to Schools, Shopping
 
drlcb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It belongs in a museum.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drlcb: It belongs in a museum.


It IS a museum.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I saw the photo of her with the foofy little dog I thought ewwww, a clueless, literally and figuratively entitled twunt.

But reading further it's good to see she realizes what the place is and wants it to be a museum.

"For the last decade, Rita says that the house has been an all encompassing obsession.
When she arrived in 2003 the villa was crumbling. There was water damage from the leaky roof and cracks in the frescos. Peeling plaster revealed glimpses of other artworks yet to be uncovered. "I found a Chinese plate that goes back to the Ming Dynasty," Rita said of her hunts through the house. "We put a camera through a little hole in the ceiling and discovered a fresco of Pope Gregory XIII reading. In another ceiling we found another painting from the 1570s...

"...To save the crumbling masterpiece she helped secure a nearly $11 million grant from the government.  She's spent the intervening years reverently researching and painstakingly preserving. Her first step was to work with Rutgers University to digitize 1,000 years of paper  archives in the home."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bowen: Her Serene Highness Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, Principessa di Piombino, XIII

[Fark user image image 360x390]


You might have known her by a previous title: Senator's Wife of Abscam.

thestate.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But has Madonna peed on the carpet?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At no point in that article does it explain why it's going to auction.

Not even going to speculate.  All I can say is that whoever takes it over might be worse than who's currently living there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
April 1981 Playboy if someone wants to do the 'research.'
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The dude on the left is just hangry for that guy's dick.
 
suid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: drlcb: It belongs in a museum.

It IS a museum.


Brute Squad
Youtube qmJ2GVOEVFI
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's no wonder why. Steps from the Spanish Steps, a penny's throw from the Trevi Fountain, in the backyard of the Villa  Borghese gardens

That's a great location. Have you seen the local McDonalds there? It's lovely. No wonder the price is so high.
 
suid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: At no point in that article does it explain why it's going to auction.

Not even going to speculate.  All I can say is that whoever takes it over might be worse than who's currently living there.


FTA (yeah, yeah, I know):

"Nicolò was really the love of my life," she said of her husband who passed in 2018, unleashing an ugly legal battle with her step children over the home that, she said, "makes the show 'Succession' look like child's play." Rita owns 50 percent of the house and Nicolò's three heirs own the other half.
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: At no point in that article does it explain why it's going to auction.

Not even going to speculate.  All I can say is that whoever takes it over might be worse than who's currently living there.


At a guess, it sounds like it's to resolve a legal fight between her and her stepchildren, as both parties own 50% of the house.

Oh, and I kind of wish I had the money to buy it and continue exploring/renovating it.

How cool is this?
"There's so many things underneath the ground here, you have no idea," she said. "There are more paintings to uncover and more secrets. In the late 16th century, Galileo Galilei was here and he gave a telescope to my husband's family. It's here. I know where it is. But we have to uncover it. There's just so many exciting things for the new person to discover if they have a mind to."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drlcb: It belongs in a museum.


SO DO YOU!
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: April 1981 Playboy if someone wants to do the 'research.'


She was in Playboy a couple of times
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Bowen: Her Serene Highness Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, Principessa di Piombino, XIII

[Fark user image image 360x390]

You might have known her by a previous title: Senator's Wife of Abscam.

[thestate.com image 850x1042]


That's a name I thought I'd never hear again. Rita admitted that she and hubby bumped uglies on the Capitol steps.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Has anybody pointed out the house comes with quite the cock shot?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This sucks dnokey balls. What Americans forget is that in monarchies, palaces belong to the Crown. The treaures inside, although haorded by the royal family, are also the Crown's possesions, not the individual royals' possessions. (I mean nobody i borrowing the Queen's dresses, but they can borrow Henry the 4th's HUstler magainzes). Basically, public property. Art treasures cycle in and out of museums and art galleries and universities and various public government buildings. They lend piece of the collections to foreign museum and galleries as a form of cultural trade, so that more people get to enjoy them or learn from them. The palaces are super fancy warehouses.

When a royal family sells off $500,000,000 worth of stuff, either it means the country is bankrupt and being raided by creditors, or the country is about to lose the benefits of wealth. Either way, private interests are going to buy the treasures and we'll rarely see them again (if ever).

Art should be public. if a private buyer wants an art piece of cultural value (lots of ways to determine that, my favourite is asking a cultural anthropologist every few decades), they should be required to lend it to a public building for a couple of weeks, once a year. A library, a DMV outlet, a shopping mall, an elementary school. The government should foot the bill for care and keeping in public spots but it would make priovate collectors worthwhile instead of just ticks on the ballsack of the Crown's family jewels.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Has anybody pointed out the house comes with quite the cock shot?


Nice-lookin' gal, too.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.