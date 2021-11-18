 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   TSA says I can't take my handle of vodak through security, so you get a shot and you get a shot and you get a shot, everybody gets a shot   (cboardinggroup.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Transportation Security Administration, Federal Air Marshal Service, Airport security, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, funniest comment, viral video range, San Francisco International Airport, FedEx Express  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 1:35 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well...

At least it's not Orloff...
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
not all heroes wear capes
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Security theatre is getting so tiring ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, just a guess, but I imagine the TSA frowns upon talk about people getting shot.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unruly passengers. Unruly passengers everywhere.

/pass the bottle
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: Well...

At least it's not Orloff...


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Security theatre is getting so tiring ...

[Fark user image image 778x518]


I can't ever recall seeing a fellow passenger on my flight and thinking "I wish that person were more drunk"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A) If I was traveling with a bottle of liquor on a plane I'd imagine it would be because it's a gift, and it's something special, not run of the mill vodka.

B) If for some strange reason I ever did have a bottle of run of the mill vodka and couldn't board with it, yeah, sure, take it to the head. Don't want to waste it afterall.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wisdom teeth were removed in 1998. I still have the original bottle from the prescription mouthwash, complete with the doctor's prescription on the bottle and covered with clear packing tape to seal it and protect it.

I fill that with whiskey to take on flights because prescriptions are allowed over the liquid size limit.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sharing a bottle with strangers during a pandemic. How Florida.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The TSA is a secret deal between the United States government and the Hudson Group.

Think about it++CARRIER LOST++
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baorao: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Security theatre is getting so tiring ...

[Fark user image image 778x518]

I can't ever recall seeing a fellow passenger on my flight and thinking "I wish that person were more drunk"


Yeah, I usually end up thinking, "I wish I were more drunk."

/not a big fan of the whole flying experience, especially dealing with airports
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.