(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Thomas Leer, Bauhaus, The Fixx, and 10,000 Maniacs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #279. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
77
118 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 18 Nov 2021 at 12:30 PM



socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hola.
Feeling a tad rough today. 5G/ wifi booster shot this morning & it's now starting to fark with me a bit.
Pretty sure it's better than the alternative though
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mine's due next month. I wish we'd had this miracle vaccine when I was younger. Guaranteed infertility via a nearly painless, minimally invasive, and FREE procedure? Utopia.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

if the vaccine really guaranteed infertility, i'd get one every month. #fact
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Present.

Smarted twice.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

which counts for zero around these parts.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Got mine 2 weeks ago, but my phone still says 4G. I haven't had this many shots in a year since I went through bootcamp in '92
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what movie is being reviewed at the moment?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Bauhaus?! Does that mean we get Penguin Mode (tm) today?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
laprensalatina.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rooral countryside?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
siliconrepublic.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lioness7
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!
Present and in a very good mood since a while :)
And in pants today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More cowbell!
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uncle Peter!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
#fullpenguinemode  Deep low pitched squeeeeeeee!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

