(AOL)   Misuse of drugs in pandemic building resistant bacteria, health agency warns, raising the terrible specter of ivermectin-resistant horse worms   (aol.com)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately the idiots that misused these are infecting us with the stupidity as everyone has to deal with the stronger strains of bacteria.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ivermectin-resistant horse worms

It's much easier to just refer to them as conservatives, IMHO.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You people and your horse medicine. It's amazing what people will believe.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Read that as 'terrible sphincter of Ivermectin-resistant horse worms'
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: You people and your horse medicine. It's amazing what people will believe.


Ivermectin is used on humans as well, it's just not useful for Covid.

Fortunately in areas with modern sewage treatment it's not needed very often.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whaddayaknow.
The "Ivermectin-Resistant Horse Worms" is the name of my Mojo Nixon/Faye Dunaway slam chamber music quartet.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: BobCumbers: You people and your horse medicine. It's amazing what people will believe.

Ivermectin is used on humans as well, it's just not useful for Covid.

Fortunately in areas with modern sewage treatment it's not needed very often.


Which is why galaxy brains like Joe Rogan wanted everyone to correctly state that he was taking human pulls... imported at great cost from India or South Africa.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
commas! how do they work?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not worried. I lack rhythm, so I won't attract the Ivemectin-reistant worms.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Horses aren't misusing ivermectin. Resistant MAGATS are giving us resistant bugs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: BobCumbers: You people and your horse medicine. It's amazing what people will believe.

Ivermectin is used on humans as well, it's just not useful for Covid.

Fortunately in areas with modern sewage treatment it's not needed very often.


But it's beneficial in the Southeast USA and other third-world countries.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm not worried. I lack rhythm, so I won't attract the Ivemectin-reistant worms.


also don't turn on your shield.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, my bacteria keep taking bigger and bigger bong rips, and I'm just like, guys, your tolerance is through the roof because that's all you f*cking do. They never even leave the house anymore.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is just a message to the far-right to make sure that, if you're taking your Ivermectin, you have to keep taking it even when you think you're better.  Finish the whole course -- hell, do two or three courses just to be sure or else you could have a new strain of Ivermectin-resistant COVID on your hands, and then you'll have to be put down for the good of the herd.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: This is just a message to the far-right to make sure that, if you're taking your Ivermectin, you have to keep taking it even when you think you're better.  Finish the whole course -- hell, do two or three courses just to be sure or else you could have a new strain of Ivermectin-resistant COVID on your hands, and then you'll have to be put down for the good of the herd.


fark it, mainline that shiat.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm not worried. I lack rhythm, so I won't attract the Ivemectin-reistant worms.


The spice must flow?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x866]


No wonder they rant and rave about CRT.  Words have no set and universal meanings for them, just whatever they intend to mean.
 
