(The Smoking Gun)   All they found of her was a muddy set of clothes, a bar of soap, and a pair of bra stays damn near worn down to the nubs   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, she went from a fine & temporary license suspension to a felony escape charge. Typical Sunshine State response to stimuli...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always adopt your bra strays from shelters.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now because of her every woman going in there won't be able to wear their bra.

Thanks grandma lushy-pants.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She lives in The Villages.

Only the Best People™.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice emo hairstyle, lady.

/Do not want.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guess she never got over her depression.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ugh...talk about crazy eyes.
 
BusinessPenguin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's 31?!?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beezeltown: So, she went from a fine & temporary license suspension to a felony escape charge. Typical Sunshine State response to stimuli...


As opposed to jails in other states where they see escape attempts as recreational activity?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

atomic-age: She lives in The Villages.

Only the Best People™.


Is she the designated Idiot?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SHE'S MELTING!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: atomic-age: She lives in The Villages.

Only the Best People™.

Is she the designated Idiot?


Until Blabert moves there, probably so.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BusinessPenguin: She's 31?!?


31 in Florida years is 59, read the whole article, she is 59.
 
BusinessPenguin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: BusinessPenguin: She's 31?!?

31 in Florida years is 59, read the whole article, she is 59.


This is Fark, I forgot I was supposed to read the article. :p
 
gyre8
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sweet babby Jebus, I went down the mugshots rabbit-hole on that site.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a boob.
 
pdieten
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gyre8: Sweet babby Jebus, I went down the mugshots rabbit-hole on that site.


Lots of people do, shots from that site used to get linked here on the regular
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Debbie Downer has not aged well.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BusinessPenguin: She's 31?!?


I think tfa said 59.  I came here to say rough 59.
 
strutin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why do I feel like she would've had to have used the underwires, and not the "stays" (wouldn't stays mean the strap sliders or hook & eye closures?)
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Nice emo hairstyle, lady.

/Do not want.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She looks like Lindsey Graham and Bannon and Manafort am mixed into one evil soup.
 
