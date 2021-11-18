 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Jazz pianist Dave Frishberg has died. You might not know the name, but if you know how a bill becomes a law then you know at least one of his songs   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Schoolhouse Rock!, Dave Frishberg, American Broadcasting Company, Jack Sheldon, Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., Jazz, Suzanne Cordeiro, Rock music  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 18 Nov 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Cringiest Ted Talk Of All Time
Youtube Er03HgiLKxI
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the original, the "Whatever Manchin and Sinema wants Rag" isn't as catchy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just remember the part where he sings "If Ted Kennedy fights back, I'll say that he's gay"
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was no Roy Donk.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the earworm, jerk

Not Dave, Subby

Rip
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Er03HgiL​KxI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Holy sh*t.  That title is not hyperbole.  I was cringing before the song started.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original.

Schoolhouse Rock- How a Bill Becomes a Law
Youtube Otbml6WIQPo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [i.redd.it image 796x767]


I'm Just a Bill Parody | Follow The Money | TakePart
Youtube hKhXxvT9iak
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im just an bill- the simpsons version im just an amernment to be
Youtube w8gt-EEpelY
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy's I'm just a bill song
Youtube uf2q66G3lmM
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: The original.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Otbml6WI​QPo]


and the cover

I'm Just a Bill
Youtube t0cO-UkQsFM
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Russell had some great political jingles, too. Miss hearing him around election time. He's still with us but sadly has retired from the political satire circuit.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I remember the original, the "Whatever Manchin and Sinema wants Rag" isn't as catchy.


It also didn't mention checks with lots of zeros.

/yes, bribery happened then.  It was just illegal and you could get caught and convicted
//just ask senator Williams (D-NJ) and 6 Congresscum, google Abscam for details (also, earlier the VP [Agnew] was convicted for not paying taxes on his bribes, paving the way for the Ford presidency)
///SCOTUS decided 8-0 in 2016 that bribing McDonnell was effectively a constitutional right (or it wouldn't be up to SCOTUS to decide), getting high on the list of dangerously awful SCOTUS decisions (and probably near the top for unanimous ones)
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Just a Bill: Parody of I'm Just a Bill From The Daily Show with Jon Steward
Youtube iFtvt6qJdvk
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Bills Become Law in Congress
Youtube 9jGmtnjReiw
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like Hello Kitty defeated him this time.  RIP.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: downstairs: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Er03HgiL​KxI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Holy sh*t.  That title is not hyperbole.  I was cringing before the song started.


"Does it twerk?"
 
Rannuci
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAVE FRISHBERG "My Attorney Bernie" The Tonight Show
Youtube D4LSr9vUqbA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How a Bill Does Not Become a Law - SNL
Youtube JUDSeb2zHQ0
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How a Bill Does Not Become a Law - SNL
Youtube JUDSeb2zHQ0
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ damnit ;-)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Show Rock: Midterm Elections
Youtube xNUP3VsD9w0
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long...

Dave Frishberg - Can't Take You Nowhere
Youtube NZSmViD9voE
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was this guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frishberg wrote and played on "I'm Just A Bill," but the singing voice in it is Bob Dorough, who died a few years ago.  Dorough did some stuff with Miles Davis, which makes for quite a pair of poles on your resume.

In addition to Schoolhouse Rock, which Frishberg did sing on a fair number of, he had several mildly amusing novelty songs that were hits over the years.  Here's him doing "My Attorney Bernie" on the Tonight Show:

DAVE FRISHBERG "My Attorney Bernie" The Tonight Show
Youtube D4LSr9vUqbA
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops.  Since Rannuci beat me to the punch on "Bernie," here's another Frishberg novelty song: "Van Lingle Mungo."  It's just names of baseball players from the '40s and '50s.  It's ... something?, I guess.

Van Lingle Mungo
Youtube nKzobTlF8fM
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dwedit: [Fark user image 480x360]

Looks like Hello Kitty defeated him this time.  RIP.


Came for this post or to post something like it. Leaving satisfied.
 
Adam24 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RIP Dave Frishberg. May he Rest In Peace. Or pasta.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another of his great songs:


Diana Krall - Peel Me a Grape
Youtube bfJ_c2tyfQ0
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always liked this one -

Z's (Vocal)
Youtube 9z74JIPzCbY
 
dbrunker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
David Frishberg and I dated the same woman at different points in our lives.  She texted me with a Go Fund Me link, 24 hours ago:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-da​v​e-through-some-hard-times

If you don't know what we've lost let me show you by having you play "You Laugh, You Lose":

Blizzard Of Lies (Vocal)
Youtube WB_qZWor_gY


That entire album is amazing and now I don't know if I should laugh or cry.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aw, rest in jazz, music guy.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks for the parodies. Sincerely, I will enjoy them all.
 
Rannuci
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got into him in high school. On of the KUT disk jockeys used to play him regularly. That's when I heard "My Attorney Bernie", "Blizzard of Lies", and "Peel Me a Grape".
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

