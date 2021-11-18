 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Looks like Cartman and the gang have saved Casa Bonita   (restaurant-hospitality.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, South Park, Chef, Restaurant, Culinary art, Trey Parker, Take-out, Menu, Dana Rodriguez  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More sopapillas, please.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As long as they improve the food...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always thought it was a made up place by south park.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They've hired a real chef! (No, not that Chef)

https://www.5280.com/2021/11/casa-bon​i​ta-names-dana-rodriguez-as-new-executi​ve-chef/
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I always thought it was a made up place by south park.


I'm still shocked the place is in a strip mall.  Some exterior pictures make it look like some majestic stand-alone building.


ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: As long as they improve the food...


And scrub the walls in the arcade.  If you light up a room with a blacklight, you gotta clean up the chewing gum, soda spills, and whatever I put my hand in.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: ltdanman44: I always thought it was a made up place by south park.

I'm still shocked the place is in a strip mall.  Some exterior pictures make it look like some majestic stand-alone building.


[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


did they really have cave divers jumping off a cliff or was that made up for southpark?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait...Casa Bonita is in a strip mall?  So I can get shiatty Mexican food, then stroll over to the Dollar Tree for some cat food and then on to the dentist, to have my one remaining tooth pulled?  SWEET!
 
majestic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Dr.Fey: ltdanman44: I always thought it was a made up place by south park.

I'm still shocked the place is in a strip mall.  Some exterior pictures make it look like some majestic stand-alone building.


[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

did they really have cave divers jumping off a cliff or was that made up for southpark?


Yes, they had divers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I always thought it was a made up place by south park.


It's real and if you're a third-grader, it is exactly as awesome as the show depicts it.
 
v2micca
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If they can maintain the incredible carnival style atmosphere while actually improving the food.....we may finally have the perfect restaurant.
 
