(I Heart Radio)   Deer Smashes Through Window Of 'Rage Room' Business In New York. Don't worry, the guy with the vacuum has things under control   (wjrr.iheart.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, shiat gets weird during the rut.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, an extra trip to the thrift store before they open that day?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I just copy an article's headline, can I get a greenlight, too?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, shiat gets weird during the rut.


And I thought 'Rut' was Scooby asking a question

/not really
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite character in this piece is the guy who climbs up on the chair like a cartoon 1950s housewife seeing a mouse.

It's a deer, Larry! It can still reach you even up on the chair!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 days later...
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


Why even have that room accessible to deer?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy with the vacuum should have started it.  Dogs hate the evil machine, why wouldn't deer?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want to know what happened to the deer. Did it lock itself in the ladies room? Was there another way out? Did someone rage it to death?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I startled a sleeping deer on my walk to work this morning. It was a tense moment, as we were only about one meter form each other, but I backed away slowly and it all worked out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why don't any of these places have Deer friendly floors?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The vacuum guy sucked!
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why steal the lame headline from the article? The vacuum guy moved it out of the way in case the deer came back, then used it to keep the door open so it could escape.

/not the vacuum guy, I swear
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: If I just copy an article's headline, can I get a greenlight, too?


Sometimes
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Why steal the lame headline from the article? The vacuum guy moved it out of the way in case the deer came back, then used it to keep the door open so it could escape.

/not the vacuum guy, I swear


He could have been more useful if he'd held the other side open (from behind the door so as not to block the deer's path)
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That plate glass window probably f*cked the deer up pretty good, I would imagine.
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: Why don't any of these places have Deer friendly floors?


I was thinking similar.

Well, more like wanting to tell that couple at the top of the frame, "Stay off the carpet!  If that thing reaches the carpet and regains its footing, you could be farked!"

"By the deer!  I mean, just in case you were planning to be farked anyway..."
 
