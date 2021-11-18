 Skip to content
 
Hawaii river blows a 1.2
24
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cocktail party got out of hand
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home river, you're drunk.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1.2?  Piker.


1.2?  Piker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the Big Rock Candy Mountains are actually in Hawaii? I'm okay with that.
 
zjoik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1.2% and still smells vaguely like beer?

*anheiser-busch starts taking notes*
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somebody tapped the Rockies?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Go home river, you're drunk.


It's already in it's bed, what more do you want?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It can't be paradise without a beer river, can it?

Can you pee in Beer River?
Sure.  That's the down streamer's problem, bro.
You know, there's dude's upstream from us.
Yeah.  They'd never pee in the river, bro.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All of FARK


 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: All of FARK

We have the location for the next Fark party....


We have the location for the next Fark party....
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thats nothing.

All the bayous in Houston are at least 38% liquid PCP.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: North_Central_Positronics: Go home river, you're drunk.

It's already in it's bed, what more do you want?


>:|
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some day, god willing, I'll visit this magical place and go swimmin' with bowlegged women.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wonder if it would distill?
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like my rivers on the rocks.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Both Hawaii's health and transport departments aided an investigation that found alcohol in contaminated runoff water from a pipe not far from the H2 interstate.

Yes, I know why, it's still silly.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That cocktail party got out of hand


Who's to blame when situations degenerate
Disgusting things you'd never anticipate
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hate the response from the responsible brewery, "what, us, we have no idea why the water directly downstream from us would smell like beer and have high alcohol content". Pure BS, own up to dumping a few vats of skunked beer down the drain that you didn't realize connected to a waterway instead of the sewer system and pay your fine. It's beer so you're not even going to have to pay for remediation work. Plug the drain in question so you don't have a repeat incident. I mean my dad had a fire at his factory earlier this year and they had one unplugged floor drain, the water the fire department used flushed some oils and solvents into a nearby ditch/creek. My dad instantly agreed to have a remediation company come out to dike the creek and remove the contamination and made sure that the landlord knew he needed to fill the drain so there wasn't a repeat event. If you cause water contamination don't be a dick and try to deflect or act innocent, fix the damn problem and make sure it doesn't happen again, it's not that hard.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x477]

1.2?  Piker.


"Try not to get any fish drunk on the way out!!"
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It can't be paradise without a beer river, can it?

Can you pee in Beer River?
Sure.  That's the down streamer's problem, bro.
You know, there's dude's upstream from us.
Yeah.  They'd never pee in the river, bro.


1.2 and tastes like pee? Didn't know they sold Coors in Hawaii.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heh.

I lived in Natick in the 70s. Home of Carling Brewery, "On the shores of Lake Cochituate", as they used to say. They had a nice building right on Rt 9, which later became the home of Prime Computers, and then Boston Scientific.

Well, anyway. They had a little stream running out of the building down a waterfall into the lake. Very picturesque, and I assume they used the lake water for cooling or something. But Cochituate, near the brewery, always smelled like beer.

cardcow.comView Full Size


That's the waterfall, just to the left of the building...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Wonder if it would distill?


Yes, but not easily. You would only gain a few% alcohol in the first boiling+condensing stage. It might be worth it if you could rig up a solar heat source for the boiler, otherwise you'd probably spend more in fuel than the value of the alcohol recovered.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Willie Nelson - Whiskey River
Youtube MSYEvTni79M
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To get a river to that level you need to dump in shiatloads of alcohol.
 
