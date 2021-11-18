 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Is it so wrong for a drunk woman to ram a car, fight a witness, and then threaten people with a hatchet? Look, she's just axing questions here   (kiro7.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News article is worthless without pictures. How do we know if she has sharp knees or not?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Answers!  Chop! Chop!
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK kids get your piggy banks. Need to bail mom out again.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Bellevue, yes.  She might have gotten away with it in Factoria.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"She had two recent DUIs and was later booked into jail without incident on this DUI.:

They have an interesting definition of "without incident". What with the axe and trying to remove the handcuffs.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the suspect grabbed a hatchet from her car. The hatchet had a sheath on it and was not used threateningly, just left at her side.
If you pull out a hatchet in a fight it's absolutely a threat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Article 'forgot' to include her name.  Must be a connected person.
A witness noticed she had wine-stained lips
That's jush mah Boones Farm Lipschtick, officer.


BELLEVUE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, a Bellevue woman was arrested for DUI after running into a vehicle and getting into a confrontation with a witness.
After hitting the first vehicle, the suspect barely missed T-boning a second car. She then left the scene before she came back and parked.
A witness noticed she had wine-stained lips and was slurring her speech, according to Bellevue Police.

The witness got into a scuffle with the suspect over her keys, at which time the suspect grabbed a hatchet from her car. The hatchet had a sheath on it and was not used threateningly, just left at her side.
Moments later, officers arrived and detained her.
Police say the suspect was uncooperative and attempted to escape by taking off her cuffs.
She had two recent DUIs and was later booked into jail without incident on this DUI.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: the suspect grabbed a hatchet from her car. The hatchet had a sheath on it and was not used threateningly, just left at her side.
If you pull out a hatchet in a fight it's absolutely a threat.


It's her emotional support hatchet. It's a total sweetheart and not going to hurt anyone.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm assuming she's white, otherwise the police would have killed her for merely having the receipt for a hatchet.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She needs to be in Bellevue
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, Carrie on then.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Axe and ye shall receive.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drunky Karen took an axe
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the case:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: the suspect grabbed a hatchet from her car. The hatchet had a sheath on it and was not used threateningly, just left at her side.
If you pull out a hatchet in a fight it's absolutely a threat.


The reporter noticed the assailant was white and/or the reporter was this guy:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bellevue, the name of a classic mental hospital and that town. Coincidence?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, the Braves don't win the World Series a lot, so when they do, their fans like to celebrate.  Is that so wrong?

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
