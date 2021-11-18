 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Second mushroom picker rescued after six days missing in Olympic National Forest. There's probably a morel to this story   (kiro7.com) divider line
33
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby you're a fungi!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her trip went longer than expected.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.


Just got my caps:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story just screams, "I RECENTLY MOVED HERE FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE."
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office, the following agencies were involved in the search for Sampson and Bailey:

Oh shiat, someone's gonna be shelling out major $$$ for this.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.

Just got my caps:

[Fark user image 396x655]


Where'd you get them from?

/that is, are they actual shrooms?
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: gopher321: offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.

Just got my caps:

[Fark user image 396x655]

Where'd you get them from?

/that is, are they actual shrooms?


That's the brand name, but I'm not sure why you'd order a bag full of daddy longlegs
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a mushroom hunter might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: gopher321: offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.

Just got my caps:

[Fark user image 396x655]

Where'd you get them from?

/that is, are they actual shrooms?


I'm Canadian. I don't think Fark smiles on people who post links to online dealers, but googling 'magic mushrooms online' will turn up dozens of sites. Pretty sure they're mostly in BC.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"scavenging for berries and drinking water from a nearby stream"

I feel slightly bad for laughing at the fact they didn't even eat one mushroom.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.


Les Stroud covered a similar storey

Survivorman | Oregon | Les Stroud
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to go mushroom hunting, but when I look in the guidebooks the poisonous ones look almost exactly like the edible ones. And then they tell you that there's some you can't even touch. Don't even look at it! You better damn well know what you're doing if you're going to be eating mushrooms that you picked.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, you are cold and defenseless?  I'll take the warm and protective dog with me so that you don't have to worry about him/her."
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my internet research, the most reliable place to find mushrooms is wherever you see a shiatload of badgers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THE POWER OF HYPNOTOAD COMPELS YOU
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, submitter? About your headline-I'm still trying to decide if I should slap you or applaud you.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I've always wanted to go mushroom hunting, but when I look in the guidebooks the poisonous ones look almost exactly like the edible ones. And then they tell you that there's some you can't even touch. Don't even look at it! You better damn well know what you're doing if you're going to be eating mushrooms that you picked.


You might like this .

Morel Mushrooms Cooked Perfectly - Forest Food
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Umm, submitter? About your headline-I'm still trying to decide if I should slap you or applaud you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/pop the champiñón
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Schmerd1948: I've always wanted to go mushroom hunting, but when I look in the guidebooks the poisonous ones look almost exactly like the edible ones. And then they tell you that there's some you can't even touch. Don't even look at it! You better damn well know what you're doing if you're going to be eating mushrooms that you picked.

You might like this .

Morel Mushrooms Cooked Perfectly - Forest Food


Also,
Survivorman | Les Stroud's Wild Harvest |
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Schmerd1948: I've always wanted to go mushroom hunting, but when I look in the guidebooks the poisonous ones look almost exactly like the edible ones. And then they tell you that there's some you can't even touch. Don't even look at it! You better damn well know what you're doing if you're going to be eating mushrooms that you picked.

You might like this .

Morel Mushrooms Cooked Perfectly - Forest Food


Thanks. I love mushrooms. If I can ever find some fresh morels I will definitely try that recipe. I have the fried ones but I don't know if that would be a good substitute. I will do some research.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheReject: MelGoesOnTour: gopher321: offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.

Just got my caps:

[Fark user image 396x655]

Where'd you get them from?

/that is, are they actual shrooms?

That's the brand name, but I'm not sure why you'd order a bag full of daddy longlegs


Yeah, that's pretty creepy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Evil Mackerel: Schmerd1948: I've always wanted to go mushroom hunting, but when I look in the guidebooks the poisonous ones look almost exactly like the edible ones. And then they tell you that there's some you can't even touch. Don't even look at it! You better damn well know what you're doing if you're going to be eating mushrooms that you picked.

You might like this .

Morel Mushrooms Cooked Perfectly - Forest Food

Thanks. I love mushrooms. If I can ever find some fresh morels I will definitely try that recipe. I have the fried ones but I don't know if that would be a good substitute. I will do some research.


that's "dried". Stupid machine.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: MelGoesOnTour: gopher321: offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.

Just got my caps:

[Fark user image 396x655]

Where'd you get them from?

/that is, are they actual shrooms?

I'm Canadian. I don't think Fark smiles on people who post links to online dealers, but googling 'magic mushrooms online' will turn up dozens of sites. Pretty sure they're mostly in BC.


Are they legal in BC?  I might take a short trip.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Subby you're a fungi!


I don't know as it should be remembered that he who puns would pick a pocket.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it Nicholas Cage?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never cared for morels, now OTOH, Shaggy Maynes?

practicalselfreliance.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Krieghund: gopher321: MelGoesOnTour: gopher321: offacue: Her trip went longer than expected.

Just got my caps:

[Fark user image 396x655]

Where'd you get them from?

/that is, are they actual shrooms?

I'm Canadian. I don't think Fark smiles on people who post links to online dealers, but googling 'magic mushrooms online' will turn up dozens of sites. Pretty sure they're mostly in BC.

Are they legal in BC?  I might take a short trip.


It's hazy...technically they're not supposed to be sold but the cops aren't enforcing it. It's believed that if it went all the way through the courts, the legality of shrooms would be formalized.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Was it Nicholas Cage?
[Fark user image 425x239]


The Year is 2022. Steve bannon has been reduced to foraging for food in the desolate wasteland of DC....
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cowboy Bebop OST 3 Blue - Mushroom Hunting
Youtube DmIsNpDimQ0
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: That story just screams, "I RECENTLY MOVED HERE FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE."


Nah. not all 'shoomers are picking them for flavor... and are not exactly dressed for the occasion. but they def not woodsy, They coulda cut a crutch out of a tree and got back to road, albeit, soakin' wet.

/ 'twas RAINING, I tells ya
// Halfway up the wet side of the Olympics
/// just uphill from me on the harbor, by a few miles.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
