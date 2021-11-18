 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is the Great American Smokeout. Well, whatever excuse I can get to put some ribs on the smoker, I guess   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Nicotine, Tobacco, Tobacco smoking, Smoking, 1980, 1977, American Cancer Society, Cancer  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 18 Nov 2021 at 2:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool, but lately I've been using my vape-pen. It's a different kind of high.


/I may not have read the article thoroughly...
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nobody likes a quitter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cut back a little at least...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


/that's hemp in thar
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ooops.

Oh well.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
and all this time I've been smoking harmless tobacco!
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I stopped smoking cigarettes a few months ago. I gained some weight. Oh well. fark cigarettes. They can go straight to hell.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: I stopped smoking cigarettes a few months ago. I gained some weight. Oh well. fark cigarettes. They can go straight to hell.


I gave them up over 30 years ago and still crave them at times.

/f-nicotine.
//once you develop a taste it never really goes away
///3
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: I stopped smoking cigarettes a few months ago. I gained some weight. Oh well. fark cigarettes. They can go straight to hell.


Been there. It's hard. Stay strong. Your doing great!
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I seriously for the life of me can't imagine why people still smoke cigarettes.   Especially people under 30.
 
Katwang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had been cutting the filters off my cigs. I didn't want to inhale any harmful chemicals while smoking.
Actually I am currently smoke free about 3 weeks and booze free nearly 3 months. Now I can afford hookers and blow!
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Katwang: I had been cutting the filters off my cigs. I didn't want to inhale any harmful chemicals while smoking.
Actually I am currently smoke free about 3 weeks and booze free nearly 3 months. Now I can afford hookers and blow!


Congratulations! Did you quit cold turkey?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I started smoking at 15 and quit at 21 because I was up to 3 packs of Kools a day. Yes, I smoked, smoked those cigarettes.

/I quit when they went up to a whole $1 a pack

Tex Williams - Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette) 1947
Youtube 65_-vNtWLLs
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Katwang: I had been cutting the filters off my cigs. I didn't want to inhale any harmful chemicals while smoking.
Actually I am currently smoke free about 3 weeks and booze free nearly 3 months. Now I can afford hookers and blow!


Another reason I quit smoking is I couldn't afford both vices. I liked beer more than cigarettes so the smokes had to go.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 
y.yarn.coView Full Size


"Well, you'd better cut down a little then."

"I'd rather have the blowjob if you don't mind."

/reimagined for fark
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pounddawg: bedonkadonk: I stopped smoking cigarettes a few months ago. I gained some weight. Oh well. fark cigarettes. They can go straight to hell.

I gave them up over 30 years ago and still crave them at times.

/f-nicotine.
//once you develop a taste it never really goes away
///3


It did for me. I guess I didn't smoke long enough. I will admit I was a biatchy for several months then the craving just went away. Same with drinking. I've I choose to stop for a while, it doesn't bother me much.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: [y.yarn.co image 620x480]

"Well, you'd better cut down a little then."

"I'd rather have the blowjob if you don't mind."

/reimagined for fark


Are you sure? In the live version of that sketch, it's clear that the tour arranger is giving the blowjobs, and not the secretary.

/also, in the TV version, she just says "Would you like to come upstairs?".
 
Katwang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Katwang: I had been cutting the filters off my cigs. I didn't want to inhale any harmful chemicals while smoking.
Actually I am currently smoke free about 3 weeks and booze free nearly 3 months. Now I can afford hookers and blow!

Congratulations! Did you quit cold turkey?


Stopped drinking cold Turkey without any issues. I thought the booze would be tough as I have had a long love hate relationship with it.
Doing the patches for the smoking. My Dr. Should be happy when I go in next month. She had been ragging on me for some time now.
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let me see here...  I had my last smoke on 3/5/2016.  That's 2074 days.  At the price of cigarettes then, that comes out to $13,024.72 that I did not spend on cigarettes.  The number is actually WAY higher because the cost has gone up.

In any case, that shiat is far behind me now.  And I'm ever so happy for it.  Don't miss it at all.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Katwang: I had been cutting the filters off my cigs. I didn't want to inhale any harmful chemicals while smoking.
Actually I am currently smoke free about 3 weeks and booze free nearly 3 months. Now I can afford hookers and blow!

Another reason I quit smoking is I couldn't afford both vices. I liked beer more than cigarettes so the smokes had to go.


It's also the cheaper of the two, and not by a little bit unless you're some kind of beer snob or severe alcoholic.

My family always used to tell me about this distant great-uncle or whatever, whom I never met, who died of cirrhosis.  The legend was he'd buy 2 cases of beer on his way home from work on Friday, and finish them both by Sunday night.  By himself.  That's four-and-a-half gallons of beer, in 48 hours.  I don't think I could drink 4 gallons of anything in 2 days without rupturing my bladder...

/ Been smoke-free for 46 years
// Ever since I moved out of Mom...
/// I still live in fear of what 20 years of secondhand awful is gonna do to me when I get really old...
 
petec
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
food tab?
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: bughunter: [y.yarn.co image 620x480]

"Well, you'd better cut down a little then."

"I'd rather have the blowjob if you don't mind."

/reimagined for fark

Are you sure? In the live version of that sketch, it's clear that the tour arranger is giving the blowjobs, and not the secretary.



Fark doesn't judge.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

petec: food tab?


Tobacco juicy keeps pest out your garden
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I started smoking at 15 and quit at 21 because I was up to 3 packs of Kools a day. Yes, I smoked, smoked those cigarettes.

/I quit when they went up to a whole $1 a pack

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/65_-vNtW​LLs]


I can remember buying a pack of Marlboros and 6 pack of Bud (I was young) giving the clerk a $5 and getting change back.

/old
 
zgrizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
22 years free now. No cheats, no slips.

If you smoke, you are a loser. It's really that simple. You lose at life. You are a lesser person than a non-smoker. As long as you continue to smoke you will never, ever, even remotely be as good as the least successful non-smoker.

And yes, vaping is smoking, and only your self-delusions prevent you from seeing it.

You can keep losing at life every time you pick up a pen or a smoke - or you can quit. Today.

Stop being a loser.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.