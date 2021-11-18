 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1883, Railroads created the first time zones, which was kind of like when you dropped acid in high school and were stuck in study hall for approximately eight years   (history.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time zones aren't bad*.  It's the stupid switching back and forth twice a year.

*My late father in law said that when the town was debating to stick to central or switch over to mountain time, people got so bent out of shape that some shot at each other over it.  They don't have much things to do in small towns and it was serious business.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, subs, study hall was made for dropping acid. If you were stuck in it for 8 years, that's because you had bad acid. Next time ask the Librarian. They have the good stuff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have never wasted good LSD on detention.

Detention is for marker sniffing at best.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care for time zones. What if I travel around my birthday, and I end up ~8 hours behind the time zone where I was born?  Then is my birthday that day, or the previous one?  THIS IS A TRAVESTY!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negativland - "Time Zones"
Youtube QDmWYVdN8ug
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be no time zones.  You can't, like, zone time, man.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Time zones aren't bad*.  It's the stupid switching back and forth twice a year.

*My late father in law said that when the town was debating to stick to central or switch over to mountain time, people got so bent out of shape that some shot at each other over it.  They don't have much things to do in small towns and it was serious business.


We shoot each other over chicken sandwiches and verbal insults. So actual change, that's a nuking.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: There should be no time zones.  You can't, like, zone time, man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
livechild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here is the guy who thought time zones up, Sandford Fleming.
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's the guy in the middle with the big top hat.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Time zones aren't bad*.



They're just drawn that way.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: It's the stupid switching back and forth twice a year.


Have you never traveled outside your own time zone? Never had a job where you to had to alter your working hours? What a sheltered life you've lived! Try working rotating shifts where you have to shift forward 8 hours every 4 days with only a 24-hour break between shift changes then get back to me with this stupid "It's so hard to alter my schedule by one hour twice a year."

assets.inarkansas.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Merltech: It's the stupid switching back and forth twice a year.

Have you never traveled outside your own time zone? Never had a job where you to had to alter your working hours? What a sheltered life you've lived! Try working rotating shifts where you have to shift forward 8 hours every 4 days with only a 24-hour break between shift changes then get back to me with this stupid "It's so hard to alter my schedule by one hour twice a year."

[assets.inarkansas.com image 655x472]


Dude...

You're harshing my mellow....
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

livechild: And here is the guy who thought time zones up, Sandford Fleming.
[Link][Fark user image image 425x310]
He's the guy in the middle with the big top hat.


Not quite. The idea of time zones were around long before Fleming got involved. Fleming was more about establishing a global standard rather than national/regional ones.

Fleming's importance was that he kicked off the international process that eventually led to the establishment of UTC and the modern, global system time zones.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They got tired of trains smashing into each other.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time dilation sucks, man.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: They got tired of trains smashing into each other.


I haven't
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Time dilation sucks, man.


...travel.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ToughActinProlactin: Time dilation sucks, man.

...travel.


Especially when you time
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Merltech: Time zones aren't bad*.  It's the stupid switching back and forth twice a year.

*My late father in law said that when the town was debating to stick to central or switch over to mountain time, people got so bent out of shape that some shot at each other over it.  They don't have much things to do in small towns and it was serious business.

We shoot each other over chicken sandwiches and verbal insults. So actual change, that's a nuking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not timezones, but close enough with railroad and standardizing time

https://www.pbs.org/video/wviz-pbs-id​e​astream-specials-ball-story-webb-c-bal​l-railroad-watch/
 
kittenfoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't like the idea of the gubment declaring what time it is. It's time for the good, Chrustian, GOD-fearing people to stand up and decide for themselves what time it is. Letting the FREE MARKET decide the time is what White Republican Baby Jesus would have wanted!
 
