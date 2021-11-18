 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Only a good guy with a gun can stop a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun   (cnn.com) divider line
138
    Facepalm, Firearm, Gun politics, constitutional carry, gun laws, officer's death, permitless carry law, Brownlow's point, open carry states  
•       •       •

138 Comments
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a very, very messy thing.

Do what you want in a given situation but just keep in mind that cops, in general, view everybody as a potential bad guy. They tend to assume the worst. I know people love their carry freedoms and shiat but, believe it or not (and the cops think this, too) carrying a gun around is not normal and makes you suspect.

Good luck out there.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was specifically told that this sort of thing could never happen.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have seen this coming?!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're less safe because of all the guns in this country. It's really just that simple.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few more good guys with guns would've cleared it up
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: We're less safe because of all the guns in this country. It's really just that simple.


And yet, I'm back to shopping for one.
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with 'good guy with a gun' has always been that everyone thinks they're the 'good guy' -- including the farking bad guy.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When wintertime rolls around, the cops will simply freeze to death?
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just having this discussion with my brother.  These types of shooting are going to become way more common and (assuming) Sig Kyle gets away with bringing his gun and shooting the first person to raise their barrel in his general direction, "everyone" is going to start showing up to protests armed to the teeth, open carry, long guns included.

The first person raise their barrel above kneecap level for ANY reason is going to touch off a gun battle and the cops will pretty much be shooting everyone they can see...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that cops are capable of split-second determinations between a good guy and a black guy.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: The Dog Ate My Homework: We're less safe because of all the guns in this country. It's really just that simple.

And yet, I'm back to shopping for one.


Just one?  I'm going to have to see your mancard.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...he did not know or could not have known of officer's death or of Hurley's "role in eliminating the threat" posed by Troyke.

Shoot first, ask later.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: A few more good guys with guns would've cleared it up


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: carrying a gun around is not normal and makes you suspect.


But enough about cops
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: We're less safe because of all the guns in this country. It's really just that simple.


Your risk of death from gunfire, if you're not a gang member, is less than your risk of death from gum disease.  Live your life without fear.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I was specifically told that this sort of thing could never happen.


"This has happened too many times."

It happened once.

"That is too many times."
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who lives by the sword gun dies by the sword gun.

If your safety plan relies on knowledge that strangers are supposed to have, then you do not have a safety plan.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Yosemite Sam was not considered an aspirational character?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloverock70: There is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I was specifically told that this sort of thing could never happen.


By whom?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugsAndPuppies: The problem with 'good guy with a gun' has always been that everyone thinks they're the 'good guy' -- including the farking bad guy.


Also, how is anyone else supposed to know that someone with a gun is a good guy?  The only safe thing to do is assume that anyone carrying a gun is a bad guy.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy must have believed from Rittenhouse that cops don't shoot the armed whites.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL we were assured this could never happen. The next time it happens, the nutters will say it's the first time it ever happened.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: We're less safe because of all the guns in this country. It's really just that simple.


We are less safe because there a cracks in the sidewalk, it's just that simple
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizpez: I was just having this discussion with my brother.  These types of shooting are going to become way more common and (assuming) Sig Kyle gets away with bringing his gun and shooting the first person to raise their barrel in his general direction, "everyone" is going to start showing up to protests armed to the teeth, open carry, long guns included.

The first person raise their barrel above kneecap level for ANY reason is going to touch off a gun battle and the cops will pretty much be shooting everyone they can see...


That's the goal of the people who craft the narratives that bring the kyles there, they want them to either kill or be killed to help turn all future protests into partisan gun battles. The end goal is a civil war.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him for stopping multiple murder.  The next thing to do would have by to put the gun on the ground and call 911.  In concealed carry classes, they teach you that once the situation is over, you don't ever want to be holding a gun when the cops arrive.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my wife's clinic had an Active Shooter training a few years ago.
her clinic was in a rough area with plenty of gun activity.
the instructor was an active-duty FBI agent.
he is a highly skilled marksman, he always carries and he trains agents regularly.
he taught RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.
he shared this with the group:
if i was in a mall with my teen daughter and her friend and i heard gunfire in the mall, my main job would be to get those two girls out of that facility so that they can get home safely.
i'd be ready to fire if another perp showed up in our exit path.
but, i wouldn't draw my weapon if i didn't have to.
the sight of my gun would likely draw fire from a scared civilian trying to go John Wayne.
trust me ~ GTFO of harm's way!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Bison: cloverock70: There is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x541]


He gave Lois breast cancer by staring at her with his x-ray vision
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: dionysusaur: The Dog Ate My Homework: We're less safe because of all the guns in this country. It's really just that simple.

And yet, I'm back to shopping for one.

Just one?  I'm going to have to see your mancard.


You're asking for WIE.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a carry piece, the weapon you carry is there for you to defend yourself in close quarters and escape with, not go actively hunting an assailant or to get in a pitched firefight. Among many other reasons, this example is a big one as to why.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "If there is a weapon of any sort, not just guns, in somebody's hands when we respond in a situation like an active shooter or an assault in progress ... officers have additional pressures placed upon (them) to evaluate an awful lot of info in a short period of time and hopefully arrive at the correct answer to mitigate danger to everyone involved," said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officer Association."

Too bad Fark Independents© don't afford the same for people trying to disarm a guy with an AR-15 who just shot a person or two during a chaotic situation and instead say that anybody trying to that deserves to be shot because "self-defense".
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL we were assured this could never happen. The next time it happens, the nutters will say it's the first time it ever happened.


By whom?
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: HugsAndPuppies: The problem with 'good guy with a gun' has always been that everyone thinks they're the 'good guy' -- including the farking bad guy.

Also, how is anyone else supposed to know that someone with a gun is a good guy?  The only safe thing to do is assume that anyone carrying a gun is a bad guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizpez: I was just having this discussion with my brother.  These types of shooting are going to become way more common and (assuming) Sig Kyle gets away with bringing his gun and shooting the first person to raise their barrel in his general direction, "everyone" is going to start showing up to protests armed to the teeth, open carry, long guns included.

The first person raise their barrel above kneecap level for ANY reason is going to touch off a gun battle and the cops will pretty much be shooting everyone they can see...


Your brother sounds dumb
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look... they didn't become a cop because they were Mensa level. They are basically football jocks and ex-military.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that action hero fantasy working out for you, dead guy?

I am shocked, shocked that police called told to look for a cop-killer with an AR shot the person they found at the scene holding an AR.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lessons of the Old West appear to have faded.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

retrobruce: HotWingConspiracy: LOL we were assured this could never happen. The next time it happens, the nutters will say it's the first time it ever happened.

By whom?


Pick a gun nut and go through their history of commentary.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Good on him for stopping multiple murder.  The next thing to do would have by to put the gun on the ground and call 911.  In concealed carry classes, they teach you that once the situation is over, you don't ever want to be holding a gun when the cops arrive.


So is there like a bell that goes off, or...?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: alex10294: Good on him for stopping multiple murder.  The next thing to do would have by to put the gun on the ground and call 911.  In concealed carry classes, they teach you that once the situation is over, you don't ever want to be holding a gun when the cops arrive.

So is there like a bell that goes off, or...?


All I know is if you're shooting when the cops show up, you're gonna get shot too.

Hell, they do it to each other sometimes.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LL316: HugsAndPuppies: The problem with 'good guy with a gun' has always been that everyone thinks they're the 'good guy' -- including the farking bad guy.

Also, how is anyone else supposed to know that someone with a gun is a good guy?  The only safe thing to do is assume that anyone carrying a gun is a bad guy.


This INCLUDES police officers and other first responders with a gun, as a particular incident in northern Europe showed us a few years back.  Fortunately, no other incidences have ever taken place where a bad guy with a gun might have been in uniform.  Whew.

Still ... best to be safe.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: retrobruce: HotWingConspiracy: LOL we were assured this could never happen. The next time it happens, the nutters will say it's the first time it ever happened.

By whom?

Pick a gun nut and go through their history of commentary.


No person who has had concealed carry training would say it never happens.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

retrobruce: HotWingConspiracy: retrobruce: HotWingConspiracy: LOL we were assured this could never happen. The next time it happens, the nutters will say it's the first time it ever happened.

By whom?

Pick a gun nut and go through their history of commentary.

No person who has had concealed carry training would say it never happens.


You don't need training to carry concealed in a lot of places.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: alex10294: Good on him for stopping multiple murder.  The next thing to do would have by to put the gun on the ground and call 911.  In concealed carry classes, they teach you that once the situation is over, you don't ever want to be holding a gun when the cops arrive.

So is there like a bell that goes off, or...?


The dungeon master no longer requires you to act in initiative order.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But muh FREEDUMBS!

I am sure the good guy is okay being dead and his family is okay with it too because he was being a patriot and Rambo and they will not sue the police department because that's not what Rambo would want.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cloverock70: There is no such thing as a good guy with a gun.


There is no such thing as a good guy with a bag of frozen peas
 
