(Al Jazeera)   Can NFTs help save rhinos from poachers? If they're getting killed by hunters, isn't 'encrypting' already the problem?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    South Africa, Rhinoceros, rhino reserve, Africa, rhino population, world of blockchain technology, Derek Lewitton, digital technologies  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open season on poachers?
 
xalres
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If that's the case, then I'm just going to download all of them. That'll solve the problem.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone tell the Chinese that the testicles of a poacher cures ropedick
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice, subby!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tl;dr conservationist land owner made a wager that he didn't think he'd lose, and now has to sell jpegs to idiots who think they're going to be the next Elon Musk.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Idk how I'ma right-click-save-as a rhino but I guess I'll try.  Gotta do my part and all.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We should throw a few billion into creating or growing ivory indistinguishable from the real thing, then flood the market.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suppose it can save them from the poachers while creating enough pointless waste to kill them a different way.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No.

This has been another episode of short answers to stupid questions. Turn in next week when we answer "Is Drew sober?"
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is a vehicle for money laundering on the internet going to stop low-tech hunting in meatspace?  If poachers could make money creating false commodities for international crime syndicates to churn, they'd already be doing it.  Turns out, gas for a Hilux and a handful of large-caliber bullets are a lot cheaper than renting time on a mining farm.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xalres: If that's the case, then I'm just going to download all of them. That'll solve the problem.


I thought you meant "rhinos".  I mean, would you really download a rhino?  Would you download a car?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What do you do with an elephant with three balls?

Bear down, Ryno's on deck!
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
virtual horns

Yeah, read that as virtual porns.

/tautology
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Someone tell the Chinese that the testicles of a poacher cures ropedick


Full Metal Jacket: Climbing obstacle
Youtube ikI1CMori0w
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Merltech: Open season on poachers?


Institute a shoot-on-sight policy for anyone caught poaching endangered species.
 
