 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. If you'll look out the left side of the aircraft, you'll see Ethiopia's capitol of Addis Ababa, as well as incoming surface-to-air fire"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, African Union, Ethiopia's main international airport, Federal Aviation Administration advisory, Ethiopian forces, FAA advisory, United States  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 2:40 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm curious about Ethiopia airlines customer base.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If youre flying to Ethiopia then life probably isnt going super awesome anyway.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The United States has warned pilots that planes operating out of Ethiopia's main international airport - one of busiest in Africa - could be "directly or indirectly exposed to ground weapons fire and/or surface-to-air fire" if the country's spiralling conflict nears the capital, Addis Ababa...

The warning was issued on Wednesday, a day after the US urged its citizens to leave the country immediately as the fighting risked further escalation.

So get on a plane?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

focusthis: I'm curious about Ethiopia airlines customer base.


They have the most developed pan-African network in the world.

/had, pre COVID and this Egyptian-Sudanese funded rebellion
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The United States has warned pilots that planes operating out of Ethiopia's main international airport - one of busiest in Africa - could be "directly or indirectly exposed to ground weapons fire and/or surface-to-air fire" if the country's spiralling conflict nears the capital, Addis Ababa...

The warning was issued on Wednesday, a day after the US urged its citizens to leave the country immediately as the fighting risked further escalation.

So get on a plane?


You can go by land South to Somalia. I hear it's a great place. Ilhan Omar wants to bring it here.

But, being an ass-man myself I would rather go to Djibouti.

/narrator: through rebel front lines, so your only option is South
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
KEEP READING
Hate speech and misinformation in Ethiopia's war

It looks like Facebook and Twitter are there.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Leader wins the Nobel Peace Prize, immediately starts a civil war, and now his country is in shambles. Out-farking-standing.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The FAA advisory said the Tigrayan fighters "likely possess a variety of anti-aircraft capable weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades..."

Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Leader wins the Nobel Peace Prize, immediately starts a civil war, and now his country is in shambles. Out-farking-standing.


But enough about Obama.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At the ready:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewielouie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Are we going to Addis Ababa, MrLuthor?"
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't Ethiopia just say that there was no need to evacuate the capital and everything was in control?

Cue Inspector Drebin!  And that Iraqi Colonel!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Civilian transport should never overfly conflict zones.  It does not end well.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The FAA advisory said the Tigrayan fighters "likely possess a variety of anti-aircraft capable weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades..."

Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.


Helicopters in Iraq and Afghanistan were shot down by RPGs, so I imagine a landing airplane could be as vulnerable.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At the ready:

[Fark user image 850x478]


That's on my list of favorite dumb movies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.


You could always wait for the plane to land and then shoot it.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Leader wins the Nobel Peace Prize, immediately starts a civil war, and now his country is in shambles. Out-farking-standing.


President: "Did I ever tell you about the time I chumped-off the Peace Prize committee?"

Lackys: "(jeez, not this story again) No, sir, how did you fool those fools?"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BigNumber12: The FAA advisory said the Tigrayan fighters "likely possess a variety of anti-aircraft capable weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades..."

Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.

Helicopters in Iraq and Afghanistan were shot down by RPGs, so I imagine a landing airplane could be as vulnerable.


As BigNumber12 said, sure but you've got to be a hell of a marksman and helicopters hover (that's what they do) while airplanes are generally moving rather quickly.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: BigNumber12: Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.

You could always wait for the plane to land and then shoot it.


Not as dramatic as an airliner coming down on fire, without a wing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: dothemath: BigNumber12: Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.

You could always wait for the plane to land and then shoot it.

Not as dramatic as an airliner coming down on fire, without a wing.


still counts.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BigNumber12: The FAA advisory said the Tigrayan fighters "likely possess a variety of anti-aircraft capable weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades..."

Well, sort of, but you'd better be a hell of a marksman.

Helicopters in Iraq and Afghanistan were shot down by RPGs, so I imagine a landing airplane could be as vulnerable.


Shooting down a helicopter with an RPG is entirely possible, but requires extremely specific circumstances.

Catching them in a hover is the simplest - Somalia.

In Afghanistan, the Mujahideen found that the best anti-helicopter tactics were anti-helicopter ambushes. The first variant was to identify likely landing zones and mine them. Then the Mujahideen would position machine guns and RPGs around the landing zone. As the helicopter landed, massed RPG and machine gun fire would tear into the aircraft

If the Mujahideen could not lure helicopters into an ambush kill zone, the RPG could still engage helicopters. The Mujahideen found that a frontal shot at a range of 100 meters was optimum against an approaching helicopter.

Neither one of those works against commercial aircraft.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.