(CNN)   CNN takes a Tesla out on the streets of New York to test its full self driving mode. How did it go? Well, let's just say Elon fans have their work cut out for them. Ride, White Knights of the Musk Table   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now that REAL automakers are ramping up on electrics there is no reason to buy the hobby car.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, I'm not the biggest Tesla fanboi in the world, but actual human driving in NYC is some of the hardest driving there is in this country.

Not exactly a fair comparison for this kind of thing.

Having said that, Elon has been lying about the capabilities of this for years and faced no fines or any repercussions at all.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Now that REAL automakers are ramping up on electrics there is no reason to buy the hobby car.


All I heard was TSLA 100P 1DEC2022  all in.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You know, I'm not the biggest Tesla fanboi in the world, but actual human driving in NYC is some of the hardest driving there is in this country.

Not exactly a fair comparison for this kind of thing.

Having said that, Elon has been lying about the capabilities of this for years and faced no fines or any repercussions at all.


The US only punishes the rich and powerful when they hurt other rich and powerful people.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have never believed full autopilot would come to our roads any time soon.  Special cases, sure.  The moment there is construction or heavily obscured visibility or degraded roads... No computer is yet anywhere near as good as a human at figuring out where to drive, and we dark it up all the time.

Definitely a case of promising a meal before even having a recipe worked out.
 
baorao
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
oh no, the light of consciousness!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not exactly a fair comparison for this kind of thing.


It's EXACTLY a fair comparison for this kind of thing. You don't engineer things for the easiest cases. That's how you kill people, which Tesla seems to be hell bent on.

And calling this "FULL self driving mode" should be illegal, because it's nothing of the sort.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a pretty hard test for a self-driving car. I have driven in NYC and you need to keep your head on a swivel and be ready to react quickly. Potholes, random people doing random things, taxis, trucks without working brake lights, lane markings that were last repainted in the 50s...yeah. Don't miss it one bit.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unsung_Hero: I have never believed full autopilot would come to our roads any time soon.  Special cases, sure.  The moment there is construction or heavily obscured visibility or degraded roads... No computer is yet anywhere near as good as a human at figuring out where to drive, and we dark it up all the time.

Definitely a case of promising a meal before even having a recipe worked out.


It might change highway driving. I could see long haul trucking wanting self driving for highways. But, I just can't see it being viable for a long time outside of that.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Now that REAL automakers are ramping up on electrics there is no reason to buy the hobby car.


I drove a Hyundai last week and tried out their version of autopilot. 

I had to intervene no less than 10 times in about 3 miles to keep from running off the interstate.  

NO ONE is there yet.
 
