(Vintage Everyday)   Take a gander at these old-timey starlets gobbling it up with some turkeys   (vintag.es) divider line
26
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know 8, and one of those I'm pretty sur is why she became the US ambassador to the UN
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"Please, Senor Gobblemeister, take me to your pleasure skiff and do with me what you will..."

***random bird noises***
 
The5thElement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They didn't show off much up top, but had no problem showing off their legs.
/The stars, not the turkeys.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It looks lime many of these gals are posing with taxidermied turkeys, of which there may be just a few that appear in these photos with multiple co-stars.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In a strange coincidence, after each shoot, the model was heard remaking "I need a new g-d da*m agent."
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: In a strange coincidence, after each shoot, the model was heard remaking "I need a new g-d da*m agent."


Username oddly apropo
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vera Ellen woulda done the trick in a pinch
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does anyone know where the gun so many of them are posed with came from? It's like some weird hybrid of a flintlock and an blunderbuss. I assume it's done weird Hollywood prop, but I see starlets that belonged to different studios in there so perhaps some meta among propmasters at the time? I mean I've spent a lot of hours in the old weapons section at various art and natural history museums around the country and I've never seen an actual firearm like that so I'm assuming it's a purely fictitious weapon.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This was before they invented the ability to photograph black people
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: I know 8, and one of those I'm pretty sur is why she became the US ambassador to the UN


You did better than me, I knew 6.  But I must say, I would have enjoyed knowing more of them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cwheelie: This was before they invented the ability to photograph black people


Yeah, all film back then was white and white.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: Does anyone know where the gun so many of them are posed with came from? It's like some weird hybrid of a flintlock and an blunderbuss. I assume it's done weird Hollywood prop, but I see starlets that belonged to different studios in there so perhaps some meta among propmasters at the time? I mean I've spent a lot of hours in the old weapons section at various art and natural history museums around the country and I've never seen an actual firearm like that so I'm assuming it's a purely fictitious weapon.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a blunderbuss
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Raquel Torres is dreamy. I am jealous of that turkey.
 
mainsail
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: robodog: Does anyone know where the gun so many of them are posed with came from? It's like some weird hybrid of a flintlock and an blunderbuss. I assume it's done weird Hollywood prop, but I see starlets that belonged to different studios in there so perhaps some meta among propmasters at the time? I mean I've spent a lot of hours in the old weapons section at various art and natural history museums around the country and I've never seen an actual firearm like that so I'm assuming it's a purely fictitious weapon.

[Fark user image image 425x221]
[Fark user image image 425x210]

It's a blunderbuss


Possibly a musketoon.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's with the low-rez pics? Did someone compose this listicle on a phone?

/ They probably composed it on a phone
 
Thudfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's got Bette Davis axe
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These are odd. I guess Rule 34 applied even before the intertubes.

No shirtless male starlets? Bummer.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mainsail: Herr Flick's Revenge: robodog: Does anyone know where the gun so many of them are posed with came from? It's like some weird hybrid of a flintlock and an blunderbuss. I assume it's done weird Hollywood prop, but I see starlets that belonged to different studios in there so perhaps some meta among propmasters at the time? I mean I've spent a lot of hours in the old weapons section at various art and natural history museums around the country and I've never seen an actual firearm like that so I'm assuming it's a purely fictitious weapon.

[Fark user image image 425x221]
[Fark user image image 425x210]

It's a blunderbuss

Possibly a musketoon.


Musketoons don't have the flared barrel?
They have a longer barrel than the blunderbuss but not sure about the flared barrel.
Not an expert.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: xxBirdMadGirlxx: In a strange coincidence, after each shoot, the model was heard remaking "I need a new g-d da*m agent."

Username oddly apropo


It's weird how often I hear that on a site like Fark.com. I'd make a pun on bird-brains but that fruit is too low even for this crowd.
 
mainsail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: mainsail: Herr Flick's Revenge: robodog: Does anyone know where the gun so many of them are posed with came from? It's like some weird hybrid of a flintlock and an blunderbuss. I assume it's done weird Hollywood prop, but I see starlets that belonged to different studios in there so perhaps some meta among propmasters at the time? I mean I've spent a lot of hours in the old weapons section at various art and natural history museums around the country and I've never seen an actual firearm like that so I'm assuming it's a purely fictitious weapon.

[Fark user image image 425x221]
[Fark user image image 425x210]

It's a blunderbuss

Possibly a musketoon.

Musketoons don't have the flared barrel?
They have a longer barrel than the blunderbuss but not sure about the flared barrel.
Not an expert.


I recall one firearm described as a 'musketoon' that if it didn't have a flair, certainly had a cannon-like muzzle. But I am not an expert at all.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like the casual-murder vibes of this one:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Vera Ellen woulda done the trick in a pinch


When I was  a young Manatee, Vera Ellen got my attention the first time I saw her in "White Christmas".  That's the one holiday movie I have to watch every year...
 
HairBolus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thudfark: She's got Bette Davis axe


Fark user imageView Full Size

Bette Davis

Getty says this is Barbara Kent
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/ne​w​s-photo/hollywood-film-actress-barbara​-kent-sharpens-an-axe-before-news-phot​o/3426758
Christmassy

3rd December 1930: Hollywood film actress Barbara Kent sharpens an axe before killing the Christmas turkey. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara​_​Kent

Gere's another shot from that session.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd stuff everyone of those birds.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like how a large fraction of these girls have no qualms about the idea of killing a turkey.

And then there's two or three who seem to want to fark them...

Farm girls are hot, but I prefer girls who prefer mammals.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
