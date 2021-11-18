 Skip to content
(Creative Loafing Tampa)   Arrgh... It's the pirates life for me   (photos.cltampa.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Basketball, 4,700-square-foot estate, former professional basketball player, pirate ship, High school, half basketball court, Geraci Rd., three-car garage  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "According to records, Swanston purchased the home a few months ago for $1,650,000, and is currently listing it for $2,500,000."

Good luck with that. Might even work with the current real estate environment we've got now.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's cultural appropriation.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice booty
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: FTFA: "According to records, Swanston purchased the home a few months ago for $1,650,000, and is currently listing it for $2,500,000."

Good luck with that. Might even work with the current real estate environment we've got now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ugh... a TV over the fireplace?

Savages.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"There's something really sexy about Scrooge McDuck." -- Alice Kinnon, The Last Days of Disco (1998)
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alright, my wife and I will buy this, but I get to be Captain Puffypants and I get to call her "Land Ho"
 
Breaker Breaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You had me at water cannons...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was growing up had a friend who knew someone in Lutz. He'd always refer to Lutz as "BFE" and I had no idea what he was talking about (pre Urban Dictionary days). Eventually I asked what it meant and ever since I realized that if you lived in Lutz you were a loser who didn't have enough money to live in north Tampa (which is pretty broke-ass minus Carrollwood).
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm the homeowner now...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 384x288]
"There's something really sexy about Scrooge McDuck." -- Alice Kinnon, The Last Days of Disco (1998)


I noticed that pick too.

Sectional seating surrounding a workstation with Scrooge behind it.

I suspect there is a cool story to go along with this
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 384x288]
"There's something really sexy about Scrooge McDuck." -- Alice Kinnon, The Last Days of Disco (1998)

I noticed that pick too.

Sectional seating surrounding a workstation with Scrooge behind it.

I suspect there is a cool story to go along with this


I came here to tell Florida to stay classy.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lot of people think a pirate's favorite letter is "R" but their first love is the "C"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The 4,700-square-foot estate comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage, a half basketball court, and a $1.5 million pool featuring a waterslide and a pirate ship with functioning water cannons, says the listing. According to records, Swanston purchased the home a few months ago for $1,650,000, and is currently listing it for $2,500,000."

Fibbing about the pool value, or taking a bath on the "investment?"
 
chrisco123
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't care if it is BFE.  I live in a row house in Montreal with a tiny backyard and one parking spot worth what he paid for that house a few months ago.  Neighbour on the right plays guitar and the other neighbour is deaf so I hear them all the time.  I got taken...
 
