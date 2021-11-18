 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Ever wonder how police keep the spike strips from damaging other cars than the one they're chasing? Trick question: they don't   (jalopnik.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Automobile, Kim Egita, spike strips, Tire, Arizona, Casa Grande, innocent people, Wheel  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 8:35 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't?  Sounds like a potential catastrophe.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That would be a pretty stupid thing to wonder about. I mean, they're spike strips. As in, strips of spikes that are flung on the road. Aside from not flinging them at the incorrect moment, how the fark would you keep them from damaging anything that passes over them?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Target fixation will blind you to other threats.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That would be a pretty stupid thing to wonder about. I mean, they're spike strips. As in, strips of spikes that are flung on the road. Aside from not flinging them at the incorrect moment, how the fark would you keep them from damaging anything that passes over them?


The set is supposed to have a pull string or similar feature that can be and is supposed to be used to pull the spikes clear after the target car is over them.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Same way they keep the bullets out of hostages and bystanders.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If your tires weren't guilty of something, then they should just roll right over 'em.
But weren't they speeding just the other day.  Maybe crossing that white line?

I heard there were some tires like those that committed a crime in New York.  They said they looked just like these guys.  By the way, is this a gang of tires?  Always seem to travel together.

Last one:
If they were white walls, the cop would bother them.
 
JRoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They are not supposed to deploy them until the target vehicle is near.

Then, again, they are not supposed to shoot innocent people, testilie, steal, falsify evidence, or kill dogs either.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
would = wouldn't

I guess the left side of the brain does the proofreading?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look, they didn't tase them for having the temerity of talking back to them.  They even called for a tow truck.  That is pretty nice of them.  I mean, who walks around with a phone in their car!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And of course the police department will be free of all liability for paying for those 7 cars to get new shoes.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you only allow C average or lower high school kids into your ranks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cop1:  Great chase.  Gonna go home and bang the wife.  Gonna be awesome.
Cop2:  I hear ya.  When they skid off the road and go down in a hail of gunfire, it's win-win-win!
Cop1:  Good thing you remembered to pick up those stop spikes
Cop2:  I thought you picked up the stop spikes.
Cop1;  I'll take care of this.  Chief!  We heard there's some kids, probably minorities, running around with an illegal set of stop spikes.  I heard they left them out in the southbound lanes of I-5.
Chief:  You mean out there where you guys were just an hour ago?  Where you guys laid down stop spikes and shot the suspect, the suspect's wife, the suspect's dog and the suspect's witnesses?
Cop1:  Uh, yeah.
Chief:  Well, get out there and arrest some minority kids!
Cop1:  Yes chief.
Chief:  But guys.....
Cop1:  Yes Chief.
Chief:  Bang the wives first.  It's gonna be great.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: And of course the police department will be free of all liability for paying for those 7 cars to get new shoes.


Really?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That would be a pretty stupid thing to wonder about. I mean, they're spike strips. As in, strips of spikes that are flung on the road. Aside from not flinging them at the incorrect moment, how the fark would you keep them from damaging anything that passes over them?


They can be retracted very quickly. It's like they fling them out, wait a beat, and pull a cable and they wind themselves back up. Maybe it's more an issue that in California the police get a lot of practice...
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Driedsponge: And of course the police department will be free of all liability for paying for those 7 cars to get new shoes.

Really?


The rules vary by state, but as long as a police officer took reasonable steps to ensure public safety, liability for any damage is waved.  In a police pursuit, the spike strip is considered a safer alternative to a full on chase, so the police can argue they didn't harm anyone 'unreasonably'.  Often, the courts will allow the offending officer to decide what was 'reasonable', and wave liability based on the word of the person who caused all the damage.

There may be a police department procedure for small claims like this, but I wouldn't bet money any of these people will be compensated.

/Source: https://www.hg.org/legal-arti​cles/property-damage-and-injuries-due-​to-a-police-chase-47682
 
Horizon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Driedsponge: And of course the police department will be free of all liability for paying for those 7 cars to get new shoes.

Really?


If cops raid your home, tearing the place apart because an informant says it's a drug lab, only to realize they are at the wrong address, they don't have to pay for the repairs. So yeah, really all those people are out however much their new tires the repairs cost.

I don't know how that's even a surprise. For farks sake, police in this country regularly shoot unarmed people without repercussions, you think they are gonna be inconvenienced because they popped your tires? Lol no.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Same way they keep the bullets out of hostages and bystanders.


Usually...
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Driedsponge: And of course the police department will be free of all liability for paying for those 7 cars to get new shoes.

Really?


Yes. You must be new here...
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tucson is getting kinda crazy... like Philly on a bad night, only every day.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.