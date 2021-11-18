 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Nobody likes to be nitpicked, unless, of course, you actually have nits   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Head louse, head louse, Federico Galassi, COVID prevention measures, little lockdown, Richard Pollack, little research, spread of the head louse  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 10:00 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His study found prevalence dropped from about 70% to about 44%.

Wait. What?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Pandemic or no, kids are still getting - and spreading - head lice"

Kids.  Not even once.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It cost more than $200 to get the four-person household checked - eyebrows and Dad's beard included.

Or you can just look to see if you have eggs glued to your hair, and if so, just douse yourself with lice-murdering, over-the-counter body wash a couple of times over the course of a month for way less.

/caught crabs just by sleeping on someone's retrospectively-disgusting couch once.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Linda Holmes, who has worked as a technician with LiceDoctors for five years, came straight from her day job at a hospital after she got the call from a dispatcher that the Marker family needed her ASAP.

And you thought you had a lousy job.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey! New income stream for private prisons!
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why we should allow children to join the military.

A) You can fit more of them into armored vehicles.

B) They would greatly benefit from their rigorous personal hygiene standards.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: It cost more than $200 to get the four-person household checked - eyebrows and Dad's beard included.

Or you can just look to see if you have eggs glued to your hair, and if so, just douse yourself with lice-murdering, over-the-counter body wash a couple of times over the course of a month for way less.

/caught crabs just by sleeping on someone's retrospectively-disgusting couch once.


Our just shave bald. Easy peasy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you have both head lice and pubic lice, do you have them on a pair o' sites?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lana: "I just traveled eight thousand miles and got shanghaied by Malaysian pirates trying to rescue a person who is now responsible for my getting crabs twice!
Archer: "Oh, come on! These crabs, this time, were not my fault. This whole dungeon is, um...."
Ray: "Were you gonna say 'lousy with them?'"
Archer: "I was, but then I realized that's, uh..."
Riley: "Where that phrase comes from? Yeah."
Archer: "Yeah."
Ray: "Yeah."
Lana: "Yeah, so guess what I'm in."
Noah: "No mood?"
Lana: "Winner, winner, chicken dinner."
 
Tabletop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My sister in law's clan had lice bad. They went to a lice clinic and paid more than a hundred bucks a piece to get rid of it. They urged my wife and I to bring our kids in too. I bought a bunch of dimethicone for less than $50 and treated my whole family with it. Way better than the real pesticide lice cures imo because you can leave it in as long as you want. Even superlice need to breathe.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not CSB: My mom had some severe OCD obsession with this. I did not have lice it but she wouldn't stop picking at my clothing. I could have been boiled in bleach and she would still insist they're proliferating. She got over it thank god. Munchausens by proxy I dunno
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: It cost more than $200 to get the four-person household checked - eyebrows and Dad's beard included.

Or you can just look to see if you have eggs glued to your hair, and if so, just douse yourself with lice-murdering, over-the-counter body wash a couple of times over the course of a month for way less.

/caught crabs just by sleeping on someone's retrospectively-disgusting couch once.


couch, hey?

That's a new one.
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Had a bad case in high school right after Katrina.
It took over a month to get rid of those suckers. My savior was this electric comb that zapped lice and I could comb them out. The hardest part was getting rid of the eggs, really
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.