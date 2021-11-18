 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Airline flies couple 1,200 miles to the wrong COUNTRY, laughs at them then leaves them stranded. Was it wrong that they laughed, should they not have done that?   (thesun.ie) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...booked a Ryanair...

NotThatShocked.gif
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In fairness, half of Ryanairs flights go to the wrong country by design. Getting to your location after you get off the plane is a whole other travel plan.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My late sister-in-law, who was always a storm of chaos, once got on the wrong plane in the US. She had one or two kids in tow, she was late, and helpless, and nobody even checked her papers just trying to help her get on at the last second and get her seated   She didn't realize she was on the wrong playing until she was landing. It can happen But I think it's on the passenger to figure out where they are and get on the right plane. That's  just me.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You got on the wrong plane, I would laugh at you too
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The plane to Spain is clearly marked in vain.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: In fairness, half of Ryanairs flights go to the wrong country by design. Getting to your location after you get off the plane is a whole other travel plan.


There's a $50 "make sure you get to the right destination" upcharge.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How is that even possible? You scan your boarding passes before getting on the plane.

I guess it must not have been a full flight and their seats happened to have been otherwise unassigned.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since it's the Sun, I now doubt the existence of Ryanair, Spain and befuddled tourists.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: My late sister-in-law, who was always a storm of chaos, once got on the wrong plane in the US. She had one or two kids in tow, she was late, and helpless, and nobody even checked her papers just trying to help her get on at the last second and get her seated   She didn't realize she was on the wrong playing until she was landing. It can happen But I think it's on the passenger to figure out where they are and get on the right plane. That's  just me.


Reading about some of the companies other screw ups, including sending a plane to Scotland instead of Germany, I get the feeling that clear directions are more of a suggestion than a rule.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You not going to Ibiza? All flights go to Ibiza OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They booked a Ryanair flight.  They got exactly what they paid for.

I knew the airline before I even clicked the link, i won't book Ryanair because I want to get decent customer service.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: The plane to Spain is clearly marked in vain.


I think he's got it!
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sure thing The Sun
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: They booked a Ryanair flight.  They got exactly what they paid for.

I knew the airline before I even clicked the link, i won't book Ryanair because I want to get decent customer service.


Is it like the international version of Spirit or something?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
/CSB
Hawaiian Air had bought a couple of de Havilland D7s and were offering a D7 Dash to Kauai for $25 round trip.   I thought it would be cool to fly over, wander around and fly back on a weekend.

Went to the ticket guy, paid the money and he sent me to Gate 7b.  Lots of people at Gate 7a getting on a 727.  Pays to know your planes, right?   Oh yeah.  7a was going to Kauai but my ticket clearly said 7b.  The 727 loads up and takes off.   I sit there for about 15 minutes looking for a D7.  Went back to the ticket agent, he laughed and said the tickets were non refundable and I should have asked someone when they were loading 7a.

That's why I don't fly Hawaiian Air anymore.  Air Hawaii, Aloha Air, Haole Express, Flying War Canoe sure.  But not Hawaiian Air
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They've done worse. That had a pilot land at a military airbase instead of the civilian airport five miles away.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, What RyanAir is saying, you can book a flight to a really cheap destination, then just get on any flight to anywhere else and they won't stop you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it can be Spainful if you don't use Greece.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
Hawaiian Air had bought a couple of de Havilland D7s and were offering a D7 Dash to Kauai for $25 round trip.   I thought it would be cool to fly over, wander around and fly back on a weekend.

Went to the ticket guy, paid the money and he sent me to Gate 7b.  Lots of people at Gate 7a getting on a 727.  Pays to know your planes, right?   Oh yeah.  7a was going to Kauai but my ticket clearly said 7b.  The 727 loads up and takes off.   I sit there for about 15 minutes looking for a D7.  Went back to the ticket agent, he laughed and said the tickets were non refundable and I should have asked someone when they were loading 7a.

That's why I don't fly Hawaiian Air anymore.  Air Hawaii, Aloha Air, Haole Express, Flying War Canoe sure.  But not Hawaiian Air


Haole Express - don't they offer exclusively one way tickets to the mainland?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: They booked a Ryanair flight.  They got exactly what they paid for.

I knew the airline before I even clicked the link, i won't book Ryanair because I want to get decent customer service.


Decent customer service is hard to come by. Especially in Europe where everyone is a low fares operator.

But I won't book Ryanair because I don't like being shiat on and then being told it's good for me.

/imagine charging to people to an upcharge to actually pay you money
 
Breaker Breaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
Hawaiian Air had bought a couple of de Havilland D7s and were offering a D7 Dash to Kauai for $25 round trip.   I thought it would be cool to fly over, wander around and fly back on a weekend.

Went to the ticket guy, paid the money and he sent me to Gate 7b.  Lots of people at Gate 7a getting on a 727.  Pays to know your planes, right?   Oh yeah.  7a was going to Kauai but my ticket clearly said 7b.  The 727 loads up and takes off.   I sit there for about 15 minutes looking for a D7.  Went back to the ticket agent, he laughed and said the tickets were non refundable and I should have asked someone when they were loading 7a.

That's why I don't fly Hawaiian Air anymore.  Air Hawaii, Aloha Air, Haole Express, Flying War Canoe sure.  But not Hawaiian Air


Ditto, many years ago my HA flight almost landed atop another plane in Honolulu and gunned up steeply circling over the airport nearly sideways. Very scary.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
Hawaiian Air had bought a couple of de Havilland D7s and were offering a D7 Dash to Kauai for $25 round trip.   I thought it would be cool to fly over, wander around and fly back on a weekend.

Went to the ticket guy, paid the money and he sent me to Gate 7b.  Lots of people at Gate 7a getting on a 727.  Pays to know your planes, right?   Oh yeah.  7a was going to Kauai but my ticket clearly said 7b.  The 727 loads up and takes off.   I sit there for about 15 minutes looking for a D7.  Went back to the ticket agent, he laughed and said the tickets were non refundable and I should have asked someone when they were loading 7a.

That's why I don't fly Hawaiian Air anymore.  Air Hawaii, Aloha Air, Haole Express, Flying War Canoe sure.  But not Hawaiian Air


My father had a freakout about that before.

Cayman is not a big airport. You can see all the boarding gates from all the other boarding gates.

Anyway, his ticket said gate 6 (or whatever) and nothing was making him curious about all the calls for his flight number at gate 5.

He boarded when they finally called his name
 
knbwhite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Has the "doubt the existence of ..." run its course? It was amusing, but is kind of worn out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You not going to Ibiza? All flights go to Ibiza OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You not going to Ibiza? All flights go to Ibiza OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ


Ibitha. Please.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kind of serves them right to not be paying attention to the gate number and announcements.

Anyway I remember the bad old days of Ryanair where they used to advertise destinations where the airport was some provincial airstrip with a shed and you had a 30-60 mile journey to get to the destination e.g. If you thought you were flying to Cophenhagen haha no, actually you were flying to Malmo in Sweden, not even on the same side of the Baltic sea.
 
