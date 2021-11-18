 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Meh: Time for the annual boar hunt. Fark: in the middle of Hong Kong. Hedley Lamarr: Kinky   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Pig, Wild boar, Domestic pig, Suidae, boar roundup, Pork, Razorback, wild animals  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wild boars were spotted recently in Ontario too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Hed....oh. Carry on.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no joke.  Wild boar are ridiculously dangerous.  I've live in Texas and don't worry about rattlesnakes, alligators, etc, all of which I've been within a yard or two of, but when we got about 30ft from a family of wild boards Mrs. Tonic and I were very very careful to back away slowly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much extra for a pulled pork ending?
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And watch out for those wild boars too.

/ almost as dangerous as the wild 2x4s
// facepalm
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

asymptonic: This is no joke.  Wild boar are ridiculously dangerous.  I've live in Texas and don't worry about rattlesnakes, alligators, etc, all of which I've been within a yard or two of, but when we got about 30ft from a family of wild boards Mrs. Tonic and I were very very careful to back away slowly.


They don't make a sound when they're walking through the woods.  It's creepy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A wild boar knocked down a police officer and bit his leg...That animal subsequently fell off the edge of a carpark, plunging to its death.


He died a dissident's death.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like'em big...but i like them human...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Last week, a wild boar knocked down a police officer and bit his leg, causing a deep wound and prompting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to warn the government would increase penalties for those who feed them. That animal subsequently fell off the edge of a carpark, plunging about 33 feet to its death.


Onto some bullets?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boär bïtes kan be pretty nasti
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now, you go do....that voodoo... that you do......so well!

/ THAT'S Hedley
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gremlin79
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A wild boar knocked down a police officer and bit his leg...That animal subsequently fell off the edge of a carpark, plunging to its death.


He died a dissident's death.


He landed on polonium bullets?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hire a bunch of Shaolin monks with spears and film that shiat.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Now, you go do....that voodoo... that you do......so well!

/ THAT'S Hedley


What the hell are you worried about? It's 1874, you can sue HER!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.