(Twitch.tv)   4PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine and Dill. Special guest Rebecca Watson from Skepchick will also be joining us   (twitch.tv) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks, I was wondering what time today I should do the dishes. And now I know!

It's hard to find things that one wants to listen to, but I really enjoy these shows.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Thanks, I was wondering what time today I should do the dishes. And now I know!

It's hard to find things that one wants to listen to, but I really enjoy these shows.


Drew usually mentions the livestream time in the weekly NotNewsletter. And he's taking Thankgiving week off, so no livestream next Thursday.

Glad to hear you're enjoying the livestreams. :)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Cafe Threads: Thanks, I was wondering what time today I should do the dishes. And now I know!

It's hard to find things that one wants to listen to, but I really enjoy these shows.

Drew usually mentions the livestream time in the weekly NotNewsletter. And he's taking Thankgiving week off, so no livestream next Thursday.

Glad to hear you're enjoying the livestreams. :)


I still think he should stream next Thursday. Just for grins, just to see what his household is like on Thanksgiving. I think it could really rock!  :)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Drew usually mentions the livestream time in the weekly NotNewsletter.


Yes, but one must be cognizant of what day it is to remember. I even have a weekly alarm set for these!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I still think he should stream next Thursday. Just for grins, just to see what his household is like on Thanksgiving. I think it could really rock!  :)

It's hard to find things that one wants to listen to, but I really enjoy these shows.

Drew usually mentions the livestream time in the weekly NotNewsletter. And he's taking Thankgiving week off, so no livestream next Thursday.

Glad to hear you're enjoying the livestreams. :)

I still think he should stream next Thursday. Just for grins, just to see what his household is like on Thanksgiving. I think it could really rock!  :)


He was asked about that last week and said that wasn't going to happen.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

He was asked about that last week and said that wasn't going to happen.

It's hard to find things that one wants to listen to, but I really enjoy these shows.

Drew usually mentions the livestream time in the weekly NotNewsletter. And he's taking Thankgiving week off, so no livestream next Thursday.

Glad to hear you're enjoying the livestreams. :)

I still think he should stream next Thursday. Just for grins, just to see what his household is like on Thanksgiving. I think it could really rock!  :)

He was asked about that last week and said that wasn't going to happen.


...unless he overimbibed.  ;)
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing this show on the internet is going to clog it up... you know, like pouring bacon grease down the kitchen drain.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll drop in to listen.  I've missed many of these lately.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I think you'll enjoy it. :)


I think you'll enjoy it. :)
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All I heard was someone say "Honey, we have crabs again..." and I new is was going to be a fun listen with Drew and company.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

* knew it. I swear I'm not drunk.


* knew it. I swear I'm not drunk.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here at the moment
 
