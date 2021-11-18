 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Royal Family on high alert because Meghan Markle is about to give an interview (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
12
fargin a
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Something juicy is coming
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not saying this because I care about the royals, but because it applies to all families including my own. If you don't want to be worried about people talking shiat on you, don't act like an asshole and give them the ammunition.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For a couple who left the Royal Family over privacy concerns, they sure love the attention
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm not saying this because I care about the royals, but because it applies to all families including my own. If you don't want to be worried about people talking shiat on you, don't act like an asshole and give them the ammunition.


And that's why I despise social media
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only thing interesting about this is how quickly American conservatives have embraced the British monarchy through all of this.  Before they were all tri-corn hats and Patrick Henry cosplay. Markle marries into the family and finds them terrible, and American conservatives are now "Up the British" and "God save the queen!"

It would be amusing if their motivation wasn't so obvious.
 
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She going to act like a victim again?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Oh my heaven, the help...er, the Duchess is about to speak!"

~The Royal Family, probably
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fine.,Who got shagged like a sheep this time? dnrtfa
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My God, this isnt like the whole Prince Andrew thing.  This is a real crisis.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: For a couple who left the Royal Family over privacy concerns, they sure love the attention


Yet here you are telling us how much you don't care.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought we got rid of Ellen??
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Like most Farkers, I am enraged that she is being paid to give her opinions, tell stories, and relate her thoughts.  Here we are doing it for free.
 
