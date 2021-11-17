 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Eliza Dushku explains why she was fired because she dared complain about being harassed, and how a forced arbitration clause meant she wasn't allowed to go public with her accusation   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
#methree?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, my days of thinking Michael Weatherly is a huge piece of shiat are certainly coming to a middle.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Well, my days of thinking Michael Weatherly is a huge piece of shiat are certainly coming to a middle.


He struck me as a frat bro douche on NCIS. He certainly isn't dispelling that view.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to downplay this at all because it is reprehensible, but I thought this was all old news.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Not to downplay this at all because it is reprehensible, but I thought this was all old news.


You're thinking of the stunt coordinator on True Lies.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Well, my days of thinking Michael Weatherly is a huge piece of shiat are certainly coming to a middle.


I can't believe he didn't get cancelled the first time around.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why Abby left NCIS.

Thanks for standing up and telling your truth.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forced arbitration and NDAs, the refuge of industry creeps and rapists. The entertainment business is rotten to the core.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, this is a terrible thing. But I'm just curious how these "arbitration processes" work.

If she could not legally go public then, why can she do so now? And if something illegal occurred, then doesn't that render such contractual agreements null and void? Like how an NDA is not enforceable in regards to illegal activity.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like NDAs and forced secrecy aren't healthy for a modern society and if you do wrong you should have zero expectation of privacy.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporations are running the country.  They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement, politicians and the judiciary.  Direct access to attorneys and judges on call.  The single individual is always fighting an uphill battle on a tilted playing field.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: So that's why Abby left NCIS.

Thanks for standing up and telling your truth.


No, she left because of Mark Harmon.

Weatherly left before she did, and when this first hit the news a couple years ago, she spoke up in defense of him.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say cancel him but it looks like his career isn't going anywhere
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: No, she left because of Mark Harmon.


What did Mark Harmon do?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement


Farking HOAs!
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Corporations are running the country.  They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement, politicians and the judiciary.  Direct access to attorneys and judges on call.  The single individual is always fighting an uphill battle on a tilted playing field.


Lawn enforcement? Goddamned HOAs.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Obviously, this is a terrible thing. But I'm just curious how these "arbitration processes" work.

If she could not legally go public then, why can she do so now? And if something illegal occurred, then doesn't that render such contractual agreements null and void? Like how an NDA is not enforceable in regards to illegal activity.


I think her argument was he went public first or something by apologizing.

At the end of the day, had she gone public immediately they couldn't have done anything about it as, like you mentioned, the NDA would have been laughed out of the room.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Ker_Thwap: They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement

Farking HOAs!


Someone call Four Seasons!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: grumpfuff: No, she left because of Mark Harmon.

What did Mark Harmon do?


Apparently he use to bring a very aggressive dog to the set that would terrorize people.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: So that's why Abby left NCIS.

Thanks for standing up and telling your truthTM.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he played himself on NCIS?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask Activision how their "we don't need to train people about sexual harassment" program is going.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Obviously, this is a terrible thing. But I'm just curious how these "arbitration processes" work.

If she could not legally go public then, why can she do so now? And if something illegal occurred, then doesn't that render such contractual agreements null and void? Like how an NDA is not enforceable in regards to illegal activity.


I think the House Dems subpoenaed her specifically to let her get around that and put it on record. Subpoena > arbitration clauses.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weird thing about this whole situation is this isn't the first time they worked together, she was the star of Dark Angel and he played her assistant.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Obviously, this is a terrible thing. But I'm just curious how these "arbitration processes" work.

If she could not legally go public then, why can she do so now? And if something illegal occurred, then doesn't that render such contractual agreements null and void? Like how an NDA is not enforceable in regards to illegal activity.


Basically and very briefly:

You agree to it as a condition of being hired. It's usually part of the paperwork that no one reads.

In essence: if shiat happens, you have to follow whatever their procedure is. If you can't or won't, you go to arbitration. It's a function of them having all the money and a team of 80 lawyers.

/ TLDR: justice is only for those with ungodly amounts of money
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Forced arbitration and NDAs, the refuge of industry creeps and rapists. The entertainment business is rotten to the core.


FA is usually used to protect corporations when they abuse employees.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: / TLDR: justice is only for those with ungodly amounts of money


Or root access to corporate email servers.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NOLAhd: Ker_Thwap: Corporations are running the country.  They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement, politicians and the judiciary.  Direct access to attorneys and judges on call.  The single individual is always fighting an uphill battle on a tilted playing field.

Lawn enforcement? Goddamned HOAs.


I've been in my HOA for 6+ years. Have zero complaints.

Interestingly, I read my documents before closing.
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Ker_Thwap: They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement

Farking HOAs!


I think I need new material.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forced arbitration related to any sort of criminal activity makes no sense.

Sexual harassment accusations though are often civil cases that would never be prosecuted as crimes due to lack of evidence or the nature of the accusation. So then it's more complicated. And complicated doesn't sell ad clicks.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Corporations are running the country.  They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement, politicians and the judiciary.  Direct access to attorneys and judges on call.  The single individual is always fighting an uphill battle on a tilted playing field.


LOL'd at "lawn enforcement" thinking of this guy:

Friday - Stay off my grass
Youtube kQA-0vQrihs
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Not to downplay this at all because it is reprehensible, but I thought this was all old news.


Her being fired for complaining about harassment was old news. The forced arbitration bit is new, and relevant now because there is a bill banning them up for a vote.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Ker_Thwap: They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement

Farking HOAs!


NOLAhd: Ker_Thwap: Corporations are running the country.  They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement, politicians and the judiciary.  Direct access to attorneys and judges on call.  The single individual is always fighting an uphill battle on a tilted playing field.

Lawn enforcement? Goddamned HOAs.


This is the best typo I have ever typed!
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: wingnut396: Ker_Thwap: They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement

Farking HOAs!

NOLAhd: Ker_Thwap: Corporations are running the country.  They have better access to all aspects of lawn enforcement, politicians and the judiciary.  Direct access to attorneys and judges on call.  The single individual is always fighting an uphill battle on a tilted playing field.

Lawn enforcement? Goddamned HOAs.

This is the best typo I have ever typed!


... so far
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: Forced arbitration and NDAs, the refuge of industry creeps and rapists. The entertainment business is rotten to the core.


You thought it would all be over with Harvey Weinstein in jail? They just buried it more underground.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Obviously, this is a terrible thing. But I'm just curious how these "arbitration processes" work.

If she could not legally go public then, why can she do so now? And if something illegal occurred, then doesn't that render such contractual agreements null and void? Like how an NDA is not enforceable in regards to illegal activity.


IIRC the network went public about it first, and since they broke the NDA she could then speak about it. She got ten million dollars in the settlement. A lot of money, but essentially it was "You will never ever work again in Hollywood so this will have to last you the rest of your life" money.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At this point, it's easier (and sadder) to assume every woman in your life has been sexually harassed and suffered repercussions in some form.

/if it was Friday, that would be cause for a drink
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: The weird thing about this whole situation is this isn't the first time they worked together, she was the star of Dark Angel and he played her assistant.


You mean Jessica Alba?  I'd heard rumors that Alba and Weatherly were a couple, in spite of her being barely legal at the time.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: At this point, it's easier (and sadder) to assume every woman in your life has been sexually harassed and suffered repercussions in some form.

/if it was Friday, that would be cause for a drink


Dude, this fark... everyday is Friday.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: The weird thing about this whole situation is this isn't the first time they worked together, she was the star of Dark Angel and he played her assistant.


She was Jessica Alba?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: The weird thing about this whole situation is this isn't the first time they worked together, she was the star of Dark Angel and he played her assistant.


You're thinking of Jessica Alba
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alphax: punkwrestler: The weird thing about this whole situation is this isn't the first time they worked together, she was the star of Dark Angel and he played her assistant.

You mean Jessica Alba?  I'd heard rumors that Alba and Weatherly were a couple, in spite of her being barely legal at the time.


I'll just leave this here

https://pagesix.com/2018/12/23/michae​l​-weatherly-took-jessica-albas-virginit​y-when-she-was-a-teen/

Another cretin who likes them decades younger.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well i just deleted my DVR timer for Bull. Never heard of all this. Now I will no longer watch. Fark Weatherly.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Just ask Activision how their "we don't need to train people about sexual harassment" program is going.


You don't need to train anyone. Just fire the ones who do it.

The issue isn't lack of knowledge, it's lack of desire to hold anyone accountable, ever.

Americans are terrible cake havers.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sean Penn has a sad
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And not to get too psychological, but perhaps this was all to get her fired/to quit. Dude got the lead role in a show and now they're making a co-lead? Something tells me Weatherly was a bit threatened by having to share his show
 
DVD
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm impressed!  I haven't seen any "she's rich so being sexually harassed away from work under an NDA shouldn't matter" defenders yet!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wingnut396: OhioUGrad: At this point, it's easier (and sadder) to assume every woman in your life has been sexually harassed and suffered repercussions in some form.

/if it was Friday, that would be cause for a drink

Dude, this fark... everyday is Friday.


True, but no vodak. Not making a grocery run until tomorrow. Then making peppermint vodka and open to other ideas.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Weaver95: Just ask Activision how their "we don't need to train people about sexual harassment" program is going.

You don't need to train anyone. Just fire the ones who do it.

The issue isn't lack of knowledge, it's lack of desire to hold anyone accountable, ever.

Americans are terrible cake havers.


Do you really think this is restricted to America?
 
