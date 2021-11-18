 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   Beer shortages. This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it   (globalnews.ca) divider line
8
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been so happy to be broke as fark
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, beer towel shortage ravages on for more than two decades; no end in sight.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way to make beer... For yourself. I wonder how someone could do that?

/dnrtfa
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wot? No Guinness!!?

/AAAAAAGGGGHHHH!!!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just remember that no matter how bad it gets, do not try the cider instead! Here's the PSA on why.

Johnny Jump Up - Gaelic Storm (Lyrics)
Youtube ICLD_xcYMMo
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If only catnip for people existed!?

Wait.

That's weed.
 
