 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My San Antonio)   Texans should follow a simple set of steps if they want to avoid another winter power outage. Step 1: Move away from Texas   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
31
    More: PSA, Wind turbine, Storm, Power outage, Federal energy regulators, Electrical generator, U.S. state, final report, United States  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 6:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole lot of Texas is about to experience consequences they were absolutely certain they would never experience.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They decided their own state  electric grid didn't need to be up to the same standards as the other, federally regulated grids. So yes, moving, or making your house energy independent with a system like the Tesla powerwall and some solar or similar, seem to be the best options. The state won't change unless they elect sane people who root out at least the most destructive corruption such as what led to the last disaster, and that doesn't seem likely.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 0: Get a generator
Step 0.1: Get an electrician to install an interconnect
Step 0.2: Buy a large propane tank
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had been considering moving back but between losing their power during the winter, losing their power during the summer, and the fact that they'll happily vote for a "person" like Ted Cruz repeatedly, I'll take my chances elsewhere.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Having a Biden-led federal report telling Texas what to do will certainly be listened to.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: Texas housing and commercial infrastructure are new, big, and cheap. The people Living in ramshackle micro housing in New York and Cleveland and Chicago with filthy streets, rat infestations, and freezing cold winters really get judgey over a couple days of power outage. You people suffer year-round, Texans suffer rarely.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the same for California's and rolling blackouts / wild fires.  Please don't move to Texas
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Yep. Having a Biden-led federal report telling Texas what to do will certainly be listened to.


Fine. Don't pay attention and farking freeze to death. I'm good with it.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skinink: The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.


Well that and a whole lot of Republicans are gonna die.
Hope it was worth it.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Incidentally, if Texas can't keep the lights on all year round, businesses are just gonna start leaving.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Difficulty: Texas housing and commercial infrastructure are new, big, and cheap. The people Living in ramshackle micro housing in New York and Cleveland and Chicago with filthy streets, rat infestations, and freezing cold winters really get judgey over a couple days of power outage. You people suffer year-round, Texans suffer rarely.


Uh oh it wooks wike someone has some fee fees about this
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Difficulty: Texas housing and commercial infrastructure are new, big, and cheap. The people Living in ramshackle micro housing in New York and Cleveland and Chicago with filthy streets, rat infestations, and freezing cold winters really get judgey over a couple days of power outage. You people suffer year-round, Texans suffer rarely.


You haven't been to those cities in decades.

Equating "...new, bigger, and cheap" with "better" is so very Texan of you.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: A whole lot of Texas is about to experience consequences they were absolutely certain they would never experience.


Again?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: skinink: The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.

Well that and a whole lot of Republicans are gonna die.
Hope it was worth it.


Because the poors in Texas aren't democrats? Rich people don't die from power outages. They have generators and they have better infrastructure. Hicks in E. Bumblefark Texas have generators and 4 wheel drive trucks.

Guess what? The people being hurt by this are the people you care about.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Weaver95: skinink: The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.

Well that and a whole lot of Republicans are gonna die.
Hope it was worth it.

Because the poors in Texas aren't democrats? Rich people don't die from power outages. They have generators and they have better infrastructure. Hicks in E. Bumblefark Texas have generators and 4 wheel drive trucks.

Guess what? The people being hurt by this are the people you care about.


Hahahaha!
No.
No power, no economy. No economy, no rich people.
Believe me, corporations are already making contingency plans for moving facilities out of Texas to somewhere more stable and secure. A lot of rich Texans are about to become a lot less rich.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Weaver95: skinink: The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.

Well that and a whole lot of Republicans are gonna die.
Hope it was worth it.

Because the poors in Texas aren't democrats? Rich people don't die from power outages. They have generators and they have better infrastructure. Hicks in E. Bumblefark Texas have generators and 4 wheel drive trucks.

Guess what? The people being hurt by this are the people you care about.


Guess what? A large majority of people care about anyone in Texas
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badafuco: ColonelCathcart: Weaver95: skinink: The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.

Well that and a whole lot of Republicans are gonna die.
Hope it was worth it.

Because the poors in Texas aren't democrats? Rich people don't die from power outages. They have generators and they have better infrastructure. Hicks in E. Bumblefark Texas have generators and 4 wheel drive trucks.

Guess what? The people being hurt by this are the people you care about.

Guess what? A large majority of people care about anyone in Texas


*don't care
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Step 1 is exactly the same as it's been for the past three decades: stop electing Republicans
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should be interesting to see how the heavily armed local population handles slowly freezing to death from a failed power grid while corrupt local leaders jet off to Cancun for the duration.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Step 0: Get a generator
Step 0.1: Get an electrician to install an interconnect
Step 0.2: Buy a large propane tank


and propane accessories, I'll tell you what.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: ColonelCathcart: Step 0: Get a generator
Step 0.1: Get an electrician to install an interconnect
Step 0.2: Buy a large propane tank

and propane accessories, I'll tell you what.


Yep.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read that as "white power outage".
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: ColonelCathcart: Step 0: Get a generator
Step 0.1: Get an electrician to install an interconnect
Step 0.2: Buy a large propane tank

and propane accessories, I'll tell you what.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The report can be summarised as follows:

1. Invest in infrastructure
2. Stop giving jobs to your friends brother

What will happen:

Blame libruls and moozlims
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Difficulty: Texas housing and commercial infrastructure are new, big, and cheap. The people Living in ramshackle micro housing in New York and Cleveland and Chicago with filthy streets, rat infestations, and freezing cold winters really get judgey over a couple days of power outage. You people suffer year-round, Texans suffer rarely.


Your concern has been noted. Now back to the actual discussion taking place...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Step 1 is exactly the same as it's been for the past three decades: stop electing Republicans


Because Democrats in California have never farked up their electric grid?

/or every other thing in their state
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Shaggy_C: Difficulty: Texas housing and commercial infrastructure are new, big, and cheap. The people Living in ramshackle micro housing in New York and Cleveland and Chicago with filthy streets, rat infestations, and freezing cold winters really get judgey over a couple days of power outage. You people suffer year-round, Texans suffer rarely.

Uh oh it wooks wike someone has some fee fees about this


I'd sometimes lose power in Chicago with storms. Everything would be fine, and out of nowhere the power would be gone. In about the time it took to realize what had happened the grid rerouted and power would be back. It was horrible! I'd have to spend a couple minutes resetting clocks, invariably forget one I'd have to set later in the day. Probably a bedroom clock I'd find late at night while I was sleepy and have to think about just a little bit harder.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: 2. Stop giving jobs to your friends brother


I read this in Hulk Hogan's voice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: I had been considering moving back but between losing their power during the winter, losing their power during the summer, and the fact that they'll happily vote for a "person" like Ted Cruz repeatedly, I'll take my chances elsewhere.


He's not really a Lizardperson.

He's just Canadian.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Weaver95: skinink: The power going out in Texas has one good side effect: it will stop the remains few legal abortions from happening.

Well that and a whole lot of Republicans are gonna die.
Hope it was worth it.

Because the poors in Texas aren't democrats? Rich people don't die from power outages. They have generators and they have better infrastructure.


That, plus reservations at the Cancun Ritz Carlton.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.